I tried the following in recent days, listed for me in ascending order of quality:



Brewdog IPA - the first IPA I have drank. I appreciate the different smell, texture and flavour but I don't think it's for me. I don't know if this is a particularly renowned IPA or if I should try others (Punk IPA I have seen recommended)

Pilsner Urquell - this reminded me a bit of Harp but nicer. Quite a strong taste, feels a bit "cheap", but I'd still rather have that than tasteless piss like Sol, Miller or Bud

Leffe Blonde - very nice, and actually when poured is probably the nicest-looking beer I have seen - textbook colour and head

Paulanar - highly rated German wheat beer. To me it just needs a slightly stronger flavour but it is very smooth. It does seem to fill me (with wind) more than even other wheat beers such as Franzikanar or Erdinger which keeps it from being more drinkable for me

Duvel - this was fantastic. I just wish it wasn't 8.5-fucking-% because 3-4 of these and I would be on my back. But really, really nice.



Probably would still say the Moretti Siciliana or Tuscana are the nicest bottled beers I have drank (NOT the stuff brewed in Edinburgh by Heinken). I don't know if these are categorized as wheat beers but there is a similarity with some of the German ones I have tried recently.