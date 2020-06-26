« previous next »
Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place

Erdinger are doing a Klopp special champions edition can, £50 a case of 24.



Just bought a couple of those from a bar in town. Collection tomorrow  :D
Is there anywhere online I can check those out? Actually in general, what are the best places to order fine beers online?
Just ordered a case £50 isnt bad for 24. 24 hour delivery....apparently.
I tried the following in recent days, listed for me in ascending order of quality:

Brewdog IPA - the first IPA I have drank. I appreciate the different smell, texture and flavour but I don't think it's for me. I don't know if this is a particularly renowned IPA or if I should try others (Punk IPA I have seen recommended)
Pilsner Urquell - this reminded me a bit of Harp but nicer. Quite a strong taste, feels a bit "cheap", but I'd still rather have that than tasteless piss like Sol, Miller or Bud
Leffe Blonde - very nice, and actually when poured is probably the nicest-looking beer I have seen - textbook colour and head
Paulanar - highly rated German wheat beer. To me it just needs a slightly stronger flavour but it is very smooth. It does seem to fill me (with wind) more than even other wheat beers such as Franzikanar or Erdinger which keeps it from being more drinkable for me
Duvel - this was fantastic. I just wish it wasn't 8.5-fucking-% because 3-4 of these and I would be on my back. But really, really nice.

Probably would still say the Moretti Siciliana or Tuscana are the nicest bottled beers I have drank (NOT the stuff brewed in Edinburgh by Heinken). I don't know if these are categorized as wheat beers but there is a similarity with some of the German ones I have tried recently.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:11:08 PM
Is there anywhere online I can check those out? Actually in general, what are the best places to order fine beers online?

https://www.shopto.net/en/beer01-the-limited-edition-jurgen-klopp-erdinger-an-p195412/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwoub3BRC6ARIsABGhnyZihsgOO_Oqik1FXjK60uiYdlXx5axjzhN2hweE3bAc_bb08ku0l98aAtc3EALw_wcB

For beers I tend to use Beersofeurope, but I reckon someone on here will have a better site
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:36:50 PM
https://www.shopto.net/en/beer01-the-limited-edition-jurgen-klopp-erdinger-an-p195412/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwoub3BRC6ARIsABGhnyZihsgOO_Oqik1FXjK60uiYdlXx5axjzhN2hweE3bAc_bb08ku0l98aAtc3EALw_wcB

For beers I tend to use Beersofeurope, but I reckon someone on here will have a better site

Cheers for that , just ordered a crate as got a little do at the weekend
