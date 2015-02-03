6 Music for me, it's consistently good in my opinion, not as good as it was, but still the best. Mary Anne Hobbs does my head in with her ambient techno shite sometimes, it's like she took some acid in 1989 and never came down. The Huey Morgan and Don Letts shows are the standouts.





I'm the same. Turn it off when Hobbs is on as I cant stand her voice, and I'm not that partial to listening to "world exclusives" of Himalayan throat singers doing their latest thang.Lauren Laverne can be a bit pretentious, but she does play boss music, and she has credit in my book for being the voice of Tee and Mo.Love Craig Charles' shows, and Like Riley, Coe and Don Letts too.