Author Topic: Favourite radio station?  (Read 6948 times)

Offline Il Capitano

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #120 on: February 3, 2015, 11:53:53 pm »
talkSHPORT
Offline Pistolero

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #121 on: February 8, 2015, 10:54:38 am »
The Story of Mogwai - 6 Music - 1.00pm today...
Offline Pistolero

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #122 on: February 15, 2015, 06:37:42 pm »
Radio heaven on 6 Music today...2 hrs of eclectic bliss with John Cooper Clarke preceded by a terrific documentary about Prestwich's finest...

The Totally Wired World of the Fall

highly recommended

http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b052r0l5
Online John C

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #123 on: November 11, 2023, 06:46:03 pm »
Panacea Radio.

Launched in 2020 but I've only just come across it. All soul funk type stuff from across the decades, really good.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #124 on: November 11, 2023, 06:53:45 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 11, 2023, 06:46:03 pm
Panacea Radio.

Launched in 2020 but I've only just come across it. All soul funk type stuff from across the decades, really good.
Me too for this boss little station playing some great music. Sam Brown's Roots And Reggae Joint is on right now for those who like reggae.

Jazz FM also.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #125 on: November 11, 2023, 07:32:09 pm »
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #126 on: November 11, 2023, 07:40:26 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #127 on: November 11, 2023, 07:41:47 pm »
Radio 5 Live.


I'm a sad bastard.
Online rob1966

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #128 on: November 12, 2023, 08:42:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  1, 2015, 04:25:27 pm
Planet Rock, listen using tune in radio.

On a Saturday if I'm working and I can't listen to Planet Rock (no dab in the trucks) I'll listen to Dermot O'Leary on radio 2. Even though he presents the X Factor, he's got a decent taste in music, got into Rival Sons after hearing them on his show.

Still Planet Rock, but trucks now have DAB, so can listen at work of a weekend. Also listen to Absolute Classic Rock now.

Popmaster on Greatest Hits every morning at 10:30
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #129 on: November 12, 2023, 10:46:03 pm »
Still 6 music but not that happy with the recent changes. Rad Mac at the weekends,Riley and Coe, both should  have more airtime.Still listen to Iggy and Craig Charles  when i can but  not much else grabs me.
Online Chakan

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #130 on: November 12, 2023, 10:49:37 pm »
Sirius XM - 80's 0n 8
Sirius XM - Howard stern
Sirius XM - Chill 53
Sirius XM - Lithium

Usually what i'm listening to in the car.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #131 on: November 12, 2023, 11:02:08 pm »
Back in the day in Manchester it was 96.2 The Revolution, 2005ish the golden era. Think Clint Boon was something to do with management so all the DJs were him and his mates and it just played 80s, 90s, 00s indie.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #132 on: November 13, 2023, 08:32:28 am »
Dive between Planet Rock, Smooth and Mellow Magic. All depends on the mood.
Offline Lad

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #133 on: November 13, 2023, 05:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 12, 2023, 10:46:03 pm
Still 6 music but not that happy with the recent changes. Rad Mac at the weekends,Riley and Coe, both should  have more airtime.Still listen to Iggy and Craig Charles  when i can but  not much else grabs me.

Don Letts on a Saturday night is worth a listen.
Online rob1966

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #134 on: November 13, 2023, 06:41:48 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 12, 2023, 11:02:08 pm
Back in the day in Manchester it was 96.2 The Revolution, 2005ish the golden era. Think Clint Boon was something to do with management so all the DJs were him and his mates and it just played 80s, 90s, 00s indie.

I've heard him on XS Manchester, didn't know he was in the Inspiral Carpets as they're not my taste
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #135 on: November 13, 2023, 07:00:18 pm »
6 Music for me, it's consistently good in my opinion, not as good as it was, but still the best. Mary Anne Hobbs does my head in with her ambient techno shite sometimes, it's like she took some acid in 1989 and never came down. The Huey Morgan and Don Letts shows are the standouts.

If I'm stuck in a van at work with no DAB, it used to be Radio 2, but that's turned to mush recently, so I've defected to Radio Cornwall, music for the older generation, no adverts and sometimes I feel the need to know if there's a cat stuck up a tree down Penzance way.

Some innocent Radio Cornwall gold....https://youtu.be/W0m9I4krf4c?si=orapkZKiQcgowxCY
Offline Fruity

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #136 on: November 13, 2023, 07:11:47 pm »
Generally listen to 6Music - still a good selection of music. Though if I am feeling a little bit naughty I go old skool and listen to Centreforce!
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #137 on: November 14, 2023, 09:58:22 am »
Rush Radio has finally stopped broadcasting after 30 years.  I used to listen in the office when no-one else was in as for some reason none of my co-workers seemed to be fans.   ::):D

We currently have soe Swiss Jazz radio station on

Offline Only Me

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #138 on: November 14, 2023, 12:03:44 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on November 13, 2023, 07:00:18 pm
6 Music for me, it's consistently good in my opinion, not as good as it was, but still the best. Mary Anne Hobbs does my head in with her ambient techno shite sometimes, it's like she took some acid in 1989 and never came down. The Huey Morgan and Don Letts shows are the standouts.


I'm the same. Turn it off when Hobbs is on as I cant stand her voice, and I'm not that partial to listening to "world exclusives" of Himalayan throat singers doing their latest thang.

Lauren Laverne can be a bit pretentious, but she does play boss music, and she has credit in my book for being the voice of Tee and Mo.

Love Craig Charles' shows, and Like Riley, Coe and Don Letts too.



Offline ToneLa

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #139 on: Today at 11:35:03 am »
Dr Dick's Dub Shack (Bermuda)
PsyStation - Progressive Dark Psy (LA)
Trancetechnic (Glasgow)
Energy FM - Old School Classics (Londres)
Offline bradders1011

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #140 on: Today at 11:42:49 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:35:03 am
Dr Dick's Dub Shack (Bermuda)
PsyStation - Progressive Dark Psy (LA)
Trancetechnic (Glasgow)
Energy FM - Old School Classics (Londres)

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer?
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:38:42 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on November 13, 2023, 07:00:18 pm
6 Music for me, it's consistently good in my opinion, not as good as it was, but still the best. Mary Anne Hobbs does my head in with her ambient techno shite sometimes, it's like she took some acid in 1989 and never came down.

Perfect description!

I like Chris Hawkins on 6 music, listen to him on the app as I'm not up at that hour. His names in song segment on Wednesdays is ace.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Lad on November 13, 2023, 05:43:48 pm
Don Letts on a Saturday night is worth a listen.

Oh yeah forgot about him,although i've not listened to his show since they moved him to the Saturday spot.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #143 on: Today at 03:58:07 pm »
6 Music is almost perfect now that they've fucked Riley off to the late slot.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Favourite radio station?
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:08:03 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:42:49 am
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer?

An attempt at humour, one supposes? ;)
