Nicholas Lyndhurst cast in the new series.



Thats as left field as it gets. Lets hope hes not from Manchester.



'Lyndhurst will play Alan Cornwall, described as Frasiers old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasiersif only he ever felt like using it. Alans mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasiers thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction hes been missing in his own life.'British and boozy sounds like a bit of a dull charicature. Like Daphnes father and brothers. Apparently Frasier has moved to a new city, maybe the whole thing is set in LondonAm quite looking forward to this but just can't see it being any good without David Hyde Pierce.I think they'd taken the conflict with Martin about as far as it could go so while it's obviously hugely sad that John Mahoney passed away, it gives them licence to refresh it a bit. But his dynamics with Roz and Niles were the heart of the show really.