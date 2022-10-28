Nicholas Lyndhurst cast in the new series.
Thats as left field as it gets. Lets hope hes not from Manchester.
'Lyndhurst will play Alan Cornwall, described as Frasiers old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasiersif only he ever felt like using it. Alans mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasiers thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction hes been missing in his own life.'
British and boozy sounds like a bit of a dull charicature. Like Daphnes father and brothers. Apparently Frasier has moved to a new city, maybe the whole thing is set in London
Am quite looking forward to this but just can't see it being any good without David Hyde Pierce.
I think they'd taken the conflict with Martin about as far as it could go so while it's obviously hugely sad that John Mahoney passed away, it gives them licence to refresh it a bit. But his dynamics with Roz and Niles were the heart of the show really.