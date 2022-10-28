« previous next »
The Frasier Thread

Re: The Frasier Thread
October 28, 2022, 02:18:08 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 28, 2022, 11:02:12 am
Frasier is actually about something. Well actually a lot of things. A successful radio personality moving through his career, his producer going from a cougar hunting anything to woman wanting a child, a brother in a broken marriage to finding love again, the servant (Daphne) becoming part of the family and lastly a father who appears to have no relationship with the son he lives with to probably the most important relationship in the show. All of these things make Frasier fantastic.

Seinfeld has none of those things and that's what makes it better. The "no hugging and no learning mantra was critical to the show in that in mean't we spent 9 years watching the exact same characters stay in the same place with a different story nearly every episode.

To some extent 'The King of Queens' could be a hybrid of both shows.

That is fantastic description of the show, one of the few American sitcoms I really loved. All the characters were perfectly written and acted by the talented cast. 
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Frasier Thread
October 28, 2022, 02:30:42 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on October 28, 2022, 12:04:18 pm
seinfeld is the antithesis of frasier - deffo but that's why it's great

you mention king of queens - i think this is an underrated show which can be very very funny and has some classic episodes

same with everybody loves raymond - so well written but relegated to an early morning slot forever more

King of Queens and Everybody Loves Raymond are both excellent shows. though much bigger in America than here.

Kevin James and Ray Romano made bank from those shows, so they aren't worried.
Re: The Frasier Thread
October 28, 2022, 03:10:07 pm
I think Everybody Loves Raymond is fantastic and got better as it went on whereas Frasier started out brilliantly for the first 6 seasons but dropped in quality  from 7 on.
Re: The Frasier Thread
October 28, 2022, 03:38:06 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October 28, 2022, 03:10:07 pm
I think Everybody Loves Raymond is fantastic and got better as it went on whereas Frasier started out brilliantly for the first 6 seasons but dropped in quality  from 7 on.

I'd broadly agree, because Frasier did lose something when Niles and Daphne got together.
Re: The Frasier Thread
October 28, 2022, 07:38:43 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 28, 2022, 11:02:12 am
Frasier is actually about something. Well actually a lot of things. A successful radio personality moving through his career, his producer going from a cougar hunting anything to woman wanting a child, a brother in a broken marriage to finding love again, the servant (Daphne) becoming part of the family and lastly a father who appears to have no relationship with the son he lives with to probably the most important relationship in the show. All of these things make Frasier fantastic.

Seinfeld has none of those things and that's what makes it better. The "no hugging and no learning mantra was critical to the show in that in mean't we spent 9 years watching the exact same characters stay in the same place with a different story nearly every episode.

To some extent 'The King of Queens' could be a hybrid of both shows.

I'd prefer Seinfeld because I think it's the best sitcom but Frasier's great as well and right up there. It's warmer than Seinfeld and it's just a different feel of show but the writers are great in both. Re-watching Cheers at the moment as well which has a similar vibe obviously but is a bit more dated. Sam Malone's constant womanising and letching behaviour in every episode, 80s style, gets very grating. It's the side characters that make it like Norm and Cliff.

Other than Curb I never really got into other American sitcoms. Liked Friends on its original run in the 90s. I could watch those aforementioned 4 on a loop.

I think Seinfeld kept its quality as well till the end, although the final season dropped off slightly and Jerry called it quits at the right time. Cheers and Frasier probably went on a season or 2 longer than they should, same with Curb.

Re: The Frasier Thread
October 28, 2022, 07:44:02 pm
Most sitcoms tend to outstay their welcome, so Frasier wasn't unique in that regard.

It's definitely up there as one of the best for me, certainly in those first few years.

In terms of the 2000s, the period where NBC in the US were showing all of The Office, 30 Rock, Community and Parks & Rec was pretty special, and all four of those have stood the test of time IMO.
Re: The Frasier Thread
October 28, 2022, 07:45:35 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 28, 2022, 07:44:02 pm
Most sitcoms tend to outstay their welcome, so Frasier wasn't unique in that regard.

It's definitely up there as one of the best for me, certainly in those first few years.

In terms of the 2000s, the period where NBC in the US were showing all of The Office, 30 Rock, Community and Parks & Rec was pretty special, and all four of those have stood the test of time IMO.

You have to factor in the sheer number of episodes of the likes of Frasier and Cheers as well.

Fawlty Towers and The Office are held as the pantheon of British comedy and they only made 12 episodes.  There's 264 episodes of Frasier.
Re: The Frasier Thread
October 28, 2022, 08:45:09 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 28, 2022, 07:38:43 pm
I'd prefer Seinfeld because I think it's the best sitcom but Frasier's great as well and right up there. It's warmer than Seinfeld and it's just a different feel of show but the writers are great in both. Re-watching Cheers at the moment as well which has a similar vibe obviously but is a bit more dated. Sam Malone's constant womanising and letching behaviour in every episode, 80s style, gets very grating. It's the side characters that make it like Norm and Cliff.

Other than Curb I never really got into other American sitcoms. Liked Friends on its original run in the 90s. I could watch those aforementioned 4 on a loop.

I think Seinfeld kept its quality as well till the end, although the final season dropped off slightly and Jerry called it quits at the right time. Cheers and Frasier probably went on a season or 2 longer than they should, same with Curb.

to be honest, I think Seinfeld went way downhill after season 7. It was from a very great height though, so it was still funny.
Re: The Frasier Thread
October 28, 2022, 08:48:04 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on October 28, 2022, 08:45:09 pm
to be honest, I think Seinfeld went way downhill after season 7. It was from a very great height though, so it was still funny.

Yes, this is where I have the problem with a number of American shows they go on for too long and as a result lose the ability to keep the original standard going.
Re: The Frasier Thread
October 28, 2022, 09:25:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 28, 2022, 07:45:35 pm
You have to factor in the sheer number of episodes of the likes of Frasier and Cheers as well.

Fawlty Towers and The Office are held as the pantheon of British comedy and they only made 12 episodes.  There's 264 episodes of Frasier.

Oh absolutely. Theres a huge incentive for shows to run for so many episodes in the States, as if a show runs 100 episodes it can then be syndicated and theres huge money in that.
Re: The Frasier Thread
October 28, 2022, 10:11:45 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on October 28, 2022, 08:45:09 pm
to be honest, I think Seinfeld went way downhill after season 7. It was from a very great height though, so it was still funny.

Larry left after season 7 so that was going to take a hit. I thought 8 was still good though. 9 was starting to drop off.
Re: The Frasier Thread
Today at 07:53:03 pm
Nicholas Lyndhurst cast in the new series.

Thats as left field as it gets. Lets hope hes not from Manchester.
Re: The Frasier Thread
Today at 07:56:30 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:53:03 pm
Nicholas Lyndhurst cast in the new series.

Thats as left field as it gets. Lets hope hes not from Manchester.
Ive googled it 3 times to check it wasnt a spoof..

It wasnt..

Good lord
Re: The Frasier Thread
Today at 08:31:46 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:53:03 pm
Nicholas Lyndhurst cast in the new series.

Thats as left field as it gets. Lets hope hes not from Manchester.

I wonder if his character will be called Dave?
Re: The Frasier Thread
Today at 08:59:16 pm
Probably a character to fill the void left by the dude who died.
Re: The Frasier Thread
Today at 09:00:13 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:53:03 pm
Nicholas Lyndhurst cast in the new series.

Thats as left field as it gets. Lets hope hes not from Manchester.

'Lyndhurst will play Alan Cornwall, described as Frasiers old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasiersif only he ever felt like using it. Alans mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasiers thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction hes been missing in his own life.'

British and boozy sounds like a bit of a dull charicature. Like Daphnes father and brothers. Apparently Frasier has moved to a new city, maybe the whole thing is set in London ;D

Am quite looking forward to this but just can't see it being any good without David Hyde Pierce.

I think they'd taken the conflict with Martin about as far as it could go so while it's obviously hugely sad that John Mahoney passed away, it gives them licence to refresh it a bit. But his dynamics with Roz and Niles were the heart of the show really.
Re: The Frasier Thread
Today at 09:09:13 pm
I like this casting, be interested to see how he is in it.

Cannot wait for this show, this and Seinfeld are my all time favourite comedy shows.
Re: The Frasier Thread
Today at 09:10:46 pm
I cant say hes ever struck me as boozy and larger than life :D

Pretty much agree with all of what you said there, the relationship with Eddie was massive too, he used him as his own therapist in a way. Maybe Lyndhurst is actually playing a dog.
