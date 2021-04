Believe it or not a 'new season' is expected to air in 2022. Apparently Grammer will play Frasier in his third phase of his life. Hyde Pierce (Niles) is rumoured to feature as well. No other cast member confirmed at this stage.



Part of me is intrigued but can't help but think this is just Grammer trying to milk some limelight before he calls it a day.



Rewatched some episodes on Channel 4 recently. That one was on yesterday where Niles has to go to hospital for heart surgery. It's a sublimely written and acted episode.