Isle of Man TT tragedy

Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
You are just explaining how this should not be legal. My point was that the entrants pretty much know that someone is going to die. Its not 50/50 like the example I gave and neither of them wanted to die either.

You cannot live other people's lives for them, just because you don't want to do it doesn't mean they can't. Yes it's dangerous, yes you risk your life, yes it takes a certain type of nutter to do it, but they want to do it. I risk my life everytime I wheel my bike out of the garage and ride on the roads, but I refuse to stop as its a part of me (in fact most racers will tell you they don't ride on the road as its too dangerous,). Bikers, both road and race are a strange bunch, we don't like being told what to do by people too scared to do what we do. The racers at the TT missed the event during covid, they couldn't wait to get back, it's the pinnacle of the sport for them.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Its a terrible cliche, but its true - those that have lost their lives to road racing died doing what they loved. You have to love it to keep coming back. Michael Dunlop has lost three family members but continues to race.

If they banned it, Im not sure what would happen, but Ive a fair idea that people would still race the circuit in some unregulated/unofficial format.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Just to echo everyone else in here, of course its horrible when people die, but things like the TT are a purely personal choice. As SoS said it is not like the Grand National where horses who have no real choice are getting put down every year from broken legs. Everyone involved in the TT, from the riders down to the medical teams who have to recover them, are there by choice because they love the event.

Otherwise you might as well ban mountain climbing, sky diving, wing suits, free climbing, base jumping, big wave surfing, and all the other crazy and dangerous stuff that people do and always have done entirely of their own accord - if only for the thrill of knowing its danger and the pushing of human limits. Yet these things also represent some of the most incredible and inspiring human feats.

People die. It´s the saddest and yet also most inevitable part of life. But people die daily from all sorts of mundane things, or things they have no choice in. These people are doing this entirely of their own free will, fully knowing all of the risks. You can´t ban the possibility of death. And if you tried, these people would still get their kicks doing some other legal or illegal dangerous activity.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:44:10 pm
You also have Bathurst in Australia but that's something very different. Much shorter.

Yeah Bathurst is nothing like the IOM course really.  They say it's a public road but really it's a race course where a few people live.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
I genuinely have no idea how the riders get on their bikes comfortably with the great big brass balls they have swinging in their undies, fair fucks
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Its incredible stuff I get it. When you see the helmet footage its mind blowing. However theres not many racing sports or event locations that take as many risks as the TT. When spectators are getting killed also you have to question the safety measures and they for sure need adjusting for this race.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Quote from: leroy on Today at 09:41:01 am
Yeah Bathurst is nothing like the IOM course really.  They say it's a public road but really it's a race course where a few people live.

Bathurst is amazing but at the same time it's just an extended Turn 2 runoff and techpro barriers away from being technically able to host a Formula 1 race. Especially now that they've opened Pandora's box by licensing Baku and Jeddah. For motorbikes it will be lethal though but you're far less likely to fly head first into the wall there than at the Isle of Man TT course.

They do race motorbikes at the Macau street circuit though which is absolutely mental and has seen quite many fatalities. It's extremely narrow and if you crash you will hit a barrier with the body and bike colliding with it simultaneously at high speed.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 10:59:43 am
Its incredible stuff I get it. When you see the helmet footage its mind blowing. However theres not many racing sports or event locations that take as many risks as the TT. When spectators are getting killed also you have to question the safety measures and they for sure need adjusting for this race.

Spectators aren't dying though, there have only ever been 2 fatalities involving spectators and that was in 2007. The father and son who died this year were actually competitors who died when their sidecar crashed. You do get deaths on the open road, but that is usually people riding on the wrong side of the road, they forget we ride/drive on the left not the right.

Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:27:48 am
Bathurst is amazing but at the same time it's just an extended Turn 2 runoff and techpro barriers away from being technically able to host a Formula 1 race. Especially now that they've opened Pandora's box by licensing Baku and Jeddah. For motorbikes it will be lethal though but you're far less likely to fly head first into the wall there than at the Isle of Man TT course.

They do race motorbikes at the Macau street circuit though which is absolutely mental and has seen quite many fatalities. It's extremely narrow and if you crash you will hit a barrier with the body and bike colliding with it simultaneously at high speed.

Macau is seriously scary, the on bike stuff from there scares the shit out of me.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
For those wondering how riders learn the TT...it goes something like this. Could've typed it up myself but this is lifted from an online forum to save a bit of time:

The IOM TT course is the ultimate road racing course you build up experience elsewhere before you attempt it.

IOM TT newcomers are not newcomers to road racing, they will have competed at the smaller events in Ireland and N.Ireland and the mainland, so they are not wet behind the ears road racing virgins. Guy Martin moved to Ireland for a few years, entering the road racing championships, (and winning them), before he attempted the TT course.

They have been talking about this subject, on the radio.
The newcomers are coached by a few people, ex riders, they're taken around in cars and told where they should be on the road, they drive or ride the course as many times as they can. In any spare time they have they watch on board laps over and over again.

To race at the TT, first you must race in the Manx GP, on the TT course. The newcomers to the Manx GP do their first couple of practice laps under controlled conditions, they are lead around at a slower pace, by either a travelling marshal or a more experienced rider.
They are then let loose on the course, however they are told to keep a steady pace and not to expect to get any faster until they've completed fifty odd laps, this could take a few years!
