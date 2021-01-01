I don't think that the event should be banned by any stretch but I think there should be an inquiry as to why five people have died this year. By any accounts it's a pretty high number and if five people were killed during any other event or in almost any other circumstances, that fact alone would be national news and questions would be asked.



There's certainly no harm in asking whether any more could or should have been done to ensure riders' safety, or whether anything has been done differently this year that has led to these issues.



Whether or not you like motorcycle racing (and I'm entirely neutral on it having no interest whatsoever) is largely irrelevant.



On what planet is a sport allowed to continue which averages 2.3 deaths per event?



I've not looked into the deaths in detail this year, but it can be anything from a component failure, to rider error, to the weather. Thing is with the IOM, you get it wrong and there is so much solid stuff to hit.More people have died trying to climb Everest, there are still over 100 bodies that have never been recovered and the mountain is littered with shite that climbers have left, but no-one ever kicks off about it. As I have said, its a personal choice, no-one is forced to go, they do it, both Men and Women, for the thrill and they do get off on the danger.I ride very quick bikes, I've done freefall skydiving, parasailing with the lad and today I was hammering a Lamborghini and a Ferrari around Elvington, I love the thrill of speed, in this sanitised world, some people just need to push it. I find the kids who climb buildings far more scary, that's a step too far for me, but I'd never ban them.