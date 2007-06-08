« previous next »
Isle of Man TT tragedy

Isle of Man TT tragedy
June 8, 2007, 05:51:13 pm
A rider and two spectators have been killed following a crash during the Senior race at the centenary Isle of Man TT meeting.

The rider, who has not been named, died instantly in the smash and a second person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A third person was taken to Noble's Hospital but died a short time later, and two other people were injured.

Organisers have begun an investigation into the cause of the crash.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/isle_of_man/6735511.stm

Terrible news, RIP.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #1 on: June 8, 2007, 05:51:39 pm
Awful, RIP
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #2 on: June 8, 2007, 05:53:02 pm
awful news

RIP
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #3 on: June 8, 2007, 07:06:23 pm
Sad news......Thoughts with all involved.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #4 on: June 8, 2007, 07:49:28 pm
Sad news
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #5 on: June 8, 2007, 07:53:54 pm
Awful news. R.I.P.

Road racers really earn their money. If you ever see some of the on-board footage, it's absolutely frightening. Bravery verging on madness.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #6 on: June 8, 2007, 08:00:48 pm
Very sad, RIP
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #7 on: June 8, 2007, 08:34:48 pm
Very sad news but when will the powers that be ban road racing. It's senseless. At the recent North West, 3 bikers died on their way home because they thought they were invincible as well.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #8 on: June 8, 2007, 08:36:06 pm
dreadful. Thought with the families.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #9 on: June 8, 2007, 08:44:25 pm

Quote from: sameold on June  8, 2007, 08:34:48 pm
when will the powers that be ban road racing.

There are many other meetings aside from the IoM. Many in Ireland, and all over Europe.

The TT incidents make the national news. The others (and there aren't really that many) don't tend to.

Accidents will always happen though and it's always sad to hear.

From 1911 - 2006 there have been 31 deaths at the TT.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_deaths_by_motorcycle_accidents

About 1 per 3 years, which is probably too many, but when you consider there are on average TEN deaths a day on UK roads, it don't seem too bad.

Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #10 on: June 8, 2007, 08:44:33 pm
Quote from: sameold on June  8, 2007, 08:34:48 pm
Very sad news but when will the powers that be ban road racing. It's senseless. At the recent North West, 3 bikers died on their way home because they thought they were invincible as well.

Dont agree with that in any shape or form, but thats a different story.

RIP thoughts with their families.

Been such a great 2 weeks here aswell :(
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #11 on: June 8, 2007, 09:04:24 pm
Tragic for their families ,but they died doing something they loved.
Balls of steel these fella's,I couldn't do it.

RIP.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #12 on: June 8, 2007, 09:10:09 pm
RIP of course, but....

Quote from: Phil M on June  8, 2007, 05:51:13 pm
Organisers have begun an investigation into the cause of the crash.

...do they really need an investigation?  No expert me, but at a guess, riding too fast?
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #13 on: June 8, 2007, 09:13:30 pm

Quote from: Rox on June  8, 2007, 09:10:09 pm
...do they really need an investigation?  No expert me, but at a guess, riding too fast?

Well yeah, it could have been any of a number of things, brake/engine/tyre failure, oil or shite in the road. Ultimately he's obviously gone too fast for whatever the circumstances were, but there's usually more to it than that, and they could discover something that might help them prevent it in the future.

Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #14 on: June 8, 2007, 09:37:15 pm
Quote from: Barney_Rubble on June  8, 2007, 08:44:25 pm
From 1911 - 2006 there have been 31 deaths at the TT.

Finnish sports news just told that there have been over 200 deaths at this race for past 100 years. Is this true?
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #15 on: June 8, 2007, 09:57:58 pm

Quote from: Helsinki Red on June  8, 2007, 09:37:15 pm
Finnish sports news just told that there have been over 200 deaths at this race for past 100 years. Is this true?

200 could be the figure for ALL motorcycle deaths there, including mad Sunday where everyone has a chance to do the circuit. The TT meeting itself lasts for over a week and there have been a fair number of deaths there, but the Wiki figure says for Race deaths.

Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #16 on: June 8, 2007, 10:46:06 pm
They almost got the week over without a major incident.  It's had it's fair share of accidents down the years - power for the course really, when having so many competitive high speed bike races off track.  A bloke where I used to work used to take part as an amateur, and his last year of competing seen him come back with a leg amputated.

Dangerous sport.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #17 on: June 8, 2007, 11:13:51 pm
The fact is that ALL motor racing is risky - but that it precisely the reason people do it.

Formula One racing (until the late 70's) had a VERY high death rate.  Senna's accident and Ratzenbergers' were under very unusual circumstances for what had become an extremely safe version of F1, but now it seems to have been oversanitised.

If you do a dangerous sport, it is the choice of the driver / rider to participate.  The danger has always been part of the attraction for a lot of racers - pushing themselves to the very limit.  Different racers enjoy different risks - I wouldn't dare attempt any sort of motorbike racing, but you wouldn't be able to keep me out of even an "unsafe" era F1 car going at full pelt.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #18 on: June 8, 2007, 11:14:51 pm
The organisers of the Isle of Man TT Races, the Manx Motor Cycle Club Limited, have released to name of the competitor who died this afternoon during the Senior TT.


He was 34-year-old Marc Ramsbotham, a married man from Norfolk, who worked as a HGV Driver and Plant Fitter.


He was a Newcomer to the event.


The Club extends its sympathy to his wife, family and friends.

http://www.iomtt.com/News/2007/06/08/Rider-named.aspx

RIP.




Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #19 on: June 8, 2007, 11:17:32 pm
Very sad.
 :'(
RIP.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #20 on: June 8, 2007, 11:23:47 pm
34?  Real shame.   :(   
Quote
He was a Newcomer to the event.
  tragic

I hate motor bikes. 
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #21 on: June 9, 2007, 12:36:52 am
RIP

Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #22 on: Today at 08:32:31 pm
5 deaths at this year's event including a father and son....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/motorsport/61760266

Obviously any motor sport comes with that risk. But the TT is not a race track. It's a literal legalised street racing.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #23 on: Today at 09:02:17 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:32:31 pm
5 deaths at this year's event including a father and son....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/motorsport/61760266

Obviously any motor sport comes with that risk. But the TT is not a race track. It's a literal legalised street racing.

There have now been 265 riders killed at the TT, 280 fatalities in total, but all the riders, marshalls and spectators know the risks and they still happily go, and while the racing is still allowed, and the IOM won't ban it as its worth millions to the economy, then they will go in their droves. The racers would actually be pissed off if it was banned, they love the challenge and want to do it, many are pure road racers, like the Dunlop family, they don't like riding on tracks, they prefer the likes of the TT and the NW200. We all choose to ride bikes, we know the risks, but we accept them and give the grim reaper the middle finger.

I went in 1989, the TT is a brilliant time, however Mez Mellor and Steve Henshaw were killed a few hundred yards away from where we were sat, and that was hard, as Mez was doing the Miss Wet T Shirt contest in Douglas the night before and I was stood about 15 feet away from him. We've lost some greats from the sport, David Jeffries was killed in 2003, Joey Dunlop died when he hit a tree in Tallin Estonia, Robert Dunlop died at the NW200 and one of his sons died in a race in Dublin, yet the racers still go and still race.

Joey described it best

Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #24 on: Today at 09:12:44 pm
These fellas risk their lives for relatively little reward - certainly in comparison to F1 drivers. Its a cliche but it really must be an addiction to being on the edge, much like other extreme sports.

R.I.P. to all those who lost their lives.
