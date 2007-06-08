5 deaths at this year's event including a father and son....



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/motorsport/61760266



Obviously any motor sport comes with that risk. But the TT is not a race track. It's a literal legalised street racing.



There have now been 265 riders killed at the TT, 280 fatalities in total, but all the riders, marshalls and spectators know the risks and they still happily go, and while the racing is still allowed, and the IOM won't ban it as its worth millions to the economy, then they will go in their droves. The racers would actually be pissed off if it was banned, they love the challenge and want to do it, many are pure road racers, like the Dunlop family, they don't like riding on tracks, they prefer the likes of the TT and the NW200. We all choose to ride bikes, we know the risks, but we accept them and give the grim reaper the middle finger.I went in 1989, the TT is a brilliant time, however Mez Mellor and Steve Henshaw were killed a few hundred yards away from where we were sat, and that was hard, as Mez was doing the Miss Wet T Shirt contest in Douglas the night before and I was stood about 15 feet away from him. We've lost some greats from the sport, David Jeffries was killed in 2003, Joey Dunlop died when he hit a tree in Tallin Estonia, Robert Dunlop died at the NW200 and one of his sons died in a race in Dublin, yet the racers still go and still race.Joey described it best