Left Liverpool aged 11 (Wavertree) and vividly remember everyone in my new school telling me how Scouse I sounded (Cheshire). I also remember having a few teachers really stress the pronunciation of certain words to me, as if my accent grated on them. My accent did start to soften over time, but I was back in the city most weekends seeing family so was still exposed to the local accent.



Uni in Lancaster and Manchester, before more post-graduate study actually living in Liverpool again for the first time in over a decade. Since moving into full time work, moving around the country a lot, I get the Scouser associations when south, but when I’m in town - one or two days a week - the few locals that work there first thought I was from ‘posh’ parts of the Wirral. I live near Chester so perhaps that’s what’s coming out in my hybridised accent.



For the last 4 years I’ve worked mainly with Swedes and Germans, and due to this, my accent has really softened and probably moved to some weird Scouse/RP hybrid as I’ve made a conscious effort to be as clear and accent-neutral for their benefit.