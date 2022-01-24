« previous next »
Garth Crooks' sad deterioration into complete irrelevance

Re: Garth Crooks' sad deterioration into complete irrelevance
January 24, 2022, 01:16:21 pm
If anyone ever argues they should keep the license fee point out it's paying Garth Crooks. There's no coming back from that.
Re: Garth Crooks' sad deterioration into complete irrelevance
January 24, 2022, 01:18:54 pm
Quote
When are teams going to take note? I'm saying almost on a weekly basis that Virgil van Dijk is the most dangerous player in the box on set pieces but sides are still conceding goals against him.

Goals scored this season: 2
Re: Garth Crooks' sad deterioration into complete irrelevance
January 24, 2022, 01:20:34 pm
Stealing a living, and he gets paid out of our tv license which is criminal.
Re: Garth Crooks' sad deterioration into complete irrelevance
January 24, 2022, 01:27:51 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on January 24, 2022, 01:18:54 pm
Goals scored this season: 2

"Sorry chief club analyst, your dossier for the upcoming Liverpool game is rubbish. Don't you even read Garth Crooks?"
Re: Garth Crooks' sad deterioration into complete irrelevance
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:55:57 am »
Suggesting Ronaldo needs to move over to the MLS, this week.

Not too up to date are you Garth?
Re: Garth Crooks' sad deterioration into complete irrelevance
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:57:26 am »
Interesting selection of Brentfords Janelt in the front three because he scored a couple of goals, even though hes a fairly solid midfielder.
Re: Garth Crooks' sad deterioration into complete irrelevance
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:38:32 pm »
I bet you he earns more than 99% of the people on this forum*, for spouting crap as well




*(unlike on here of course and we do this for fun)
Re: Garth Crooks' sad deterioration into complete irrelevance
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:31:08 pm »

Quote from: thejbs on January  4, 2022, 09:03:07 am
Whenever youre wrong double down.

I heard my non-selection of
Mohamed Salah in my team of the year got one
or two a little hot under the collar. Well, I make
no apologies for that. Salah made my team of
the season but crudely chased the Golden Boot
award.

His selfishness had a negative effect on Sadio
Mane in particular and, in my view, had an
adverse effect on Liverpool's campaign last
season - a point I made at the time

This season Salah looks like a team player again
and his goals are coming naturally. He is no
longer looking for cheap penalties and is back to
the player he was the season Liverpool won the
title, and that's why he makes my team of the
week.

Can't remember him complaining every week when United were getting more penalties than every other team in Europe.
Re: Garth Crooks' sad deterioration into complete irrelevance
« Reply #88 on: Today at 03:38:09 pm »
I'm surprised anyone takes his column seriously, most people read it, so they can laugh at him.
Re: Garth Crooks' sad deterioration into complete irrelevance
« Reply #89 on: Today at 04:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:38:09 pm
I'm surprised anyone takes his column seriously, most people read it, so they can laugh at him.
Most people don't even read it.

He's completely irrelevent
