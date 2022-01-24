Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
When are teams going to take note? I'm saying almost on a weekly basis that Virgil van Dijk is the most dangerous player in the box on set pieces but sides are still conceding goals against him.
Goals scored this season: 2
people like big dick nick.
Whenever youre wrong
double down. I heard my non-selection ofMohamed Salah in my team of the year got oneor two a little hot under the collar. Well, I makeno apologies for that. Salah made my team ofthe season but crudely chased the Golden Bootaward.His selfishness had a negative effect on SadioMane in particular and, in my view, had anadverse effect on Liverpool's campaign lastseason - a point I made at the timeThis season Salah looks like a team player againand his goals are coming naturally. He is nolonger looking for cheap penalties and is back tothe player he was the season Liverpool won thetitle, and that's why he makes my team of theweek.
I'm surprised anyone takes his column seriously, most people read it, so they can laugh at him.
