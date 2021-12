That says more about the BBC that it does Crooks for me. They have him now as a joke figure. That confirms they've gone full Talksport clickbait shite. If they were a serious media outlet anymore that kind of shit would never ever get published. That's not an opinion, that a click generator only. Antonio in the team of the season ? when did he do that, after 2 games ? I feel a bit sorry for Crooks, they're taking the piss out of him and he thinks he's a serious journalist