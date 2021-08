Listened to it today. Didn't enjoy this as much as their 1st, which I loved straightaway. Maybe 'Fingerbangin' put me off. Just wasn't really digging the bit where they all sniff, haha. Apparantly live, everyone in the audience puts their fingers under their noses. Yeah, soDid quite like Pussy On My Pillow tho. Especially the line where he asks her to put his finger in his ass. Laughed hard thereRequires another visit tho.