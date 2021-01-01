« previous next »
Author Topic: Leeds United

Re: Leeds United
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 05:57:19 pm
Re: Leeds United
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 05:59:29 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 11:51:41 am
Party




Dances like an epileptic on meth (True Blood reference)
Re: Leeds United
Reply #882 on: Today at 02:03:02 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:43:18 am
What the fuck do they expect Fat Sam to do in 4 games ?

Make £3 Million ...  ;D   (Basic £500k + £2.5 million bonus if keeps them up)



Re: Leeds United
Reply #883 on: Today at 07:47:05 am
Tough 4 games left for Leeds
City
WestHam
Newcastle
Spurs ( Wouldnt be surprised if he kept them up v spurs on the last day )
Re: Leeds United
Reply #884 on: Today at 10:12:54 am
So leeds are 11/8 to stay up at the bookies but 5-1 in the leeds boardroom.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #885 on: Today at 10:22:17 am
Re: Leeds United
Reply #886 on: Today at 10:57:45 am
Great for Keane to finally get to assistant manage at his boyhood club




(well someone was gonna say it)
Re: Leeds United
Reply #887 on: Today at 11:15:19 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:57:45 am
Great for Keane to finally get to assistant manage at his boyhood club




(well someone was gonna say it)

He'd probably still be a better option up front that Patrick Bamford.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #888 on: Today at 11:17:13 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:22:17 am


Sammy Lee not joining him due to jury duty ;D
Re: Leeds United
Reply #889 on: Today at 11:45:02 am
A club in meltdown turns to the old street fighter   :D
Re: Leeds United
Reply #890 on: Today at 11:46:46 am
£3m for 4 matches, youve got to respect that
Re: Leeds United
Reply #891 on: Today at 11:53:04 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:17:13 am
Sammy Lee not joining him due to jury duty ;D

Ex-academy coach Karl Robinson is.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #892 on: Today at 12:02:39 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:17:13 am
Sammy Lee not joining him due to jury duty ;D
I like the idea of Sammy Lee sitting next to the foreman, whispering advice into his ear, then turning around the other jury members telling them to warm up as they'll be gong on in a minute.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #893 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm
Leeds sinking with Fat Sam at the helm will certainly soften the blow if Everton stay up.  Similarly with the Leicester management team.

Fingers crossed for Forest getting a couple of results.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #894 on: Today at 01:03:49 pm
All the want for these to go down now, with that slob at the helm. If Leicester would like to accompany them, along with Alisher Usmanovs EFC, then drinks all round.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #895 on: Today at 01:05:08 pm
Its just been left too late, think he couldnt manage it last time with West Brom with much more games and not sure they have the personal to play his way.

Should be good for some laughs though  ;D
Re: Leeds United
Reply #896 on: Today at 01:10:26 pm
Re: Leeds United
Reply #897 on: Today at 04:20:42 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:42:15 pm
Leeds sinking with Fat Sam at the helm will certainly soften the blow if Everton stay up.  Similarly with the Leicester management team.

Nah, the thought of Fat Sam relegating Everton is just too tasty ...
Re: Leeds United
Reply #898 on: Today at 04:21:53 pm
Get 6 points you fat bastard
Re: Leeds United
Reply #899 on: Today at 05:08:27 pm
I hope he does well enough to keep Leeds up at Evertons expense. Without the change Leeds were going down. Its a last roll of the dice.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #900 on: Today at 05:18:20 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:08:27 pm
I hope he does well enough to keep Leeds up at Evertons expense. Without the change Leeds were going down. Its a last roll of the (Allar)dyce.

 :)
Re: Leeds United
Reply #901 on: Today at 05:25:52 pm
Quote
Sam Allardyce:

"People think I'm old and antiquated. It's so far from the truth. There is no one ahead of me in football terms - not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta."
Re: Leeds United
Reply #902 on: Today at 05:26:43 pm
Re: Leeds United
Reply #903 on: Today at 05:28:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:52 pm


:lmao He's not been near the cutting edge of anything since his Bolton days
Re: Leeds United
Reply #904 on: Today at 05:32:14 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:21:53 pm
Get 6 points you fat bastard

i read that as 6 pints  ;) ;D
Re: Leeds United
Reply #905 on: Today at 05:34:05 pm
Re: Leeds United
Reply #906 on: Today at 05:35:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:34:05 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1653794248200982528

Here's that quote.  ;D

Someone needs to call someone and let them know their grandpa has escaped.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #907 on: Today at 05:36:25 pm
Why would you sit there and say dumb shit like that? Even if you think it, you have nothing tangible to back it up with so just look like a dickhead.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #908 on: Today at 05:44:02 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:28:48 pm
:lmao He's not been near the cutting edge of anything since his Bolton days

He has.

The bacon slicer in Tesco

She told him to fuck off
Re: Leeds United
Reply #909 on: Today at 05:47:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:44:02 pm
He has.

The bacon slicer in Tesco

She told him to fuck off

;D
Re: Leeds United
Reply #910 on: Today at 05:48:03 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:46:46 am
£3m for 4 matches, youve got to respect that

That's a lot of wine and gravy for Sam.

Guy's a gig economy God.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #911 on: Today at 05:55:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:52 pm


Already downed his first pint of wine I see
Re: Leeds United
Reply #912 on: Today at 06:01:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:44:02 pm
He has.

The bacon slicer in Tesco

She told him to fuck off

:lmao
Re: Leeds United
Reply #913 on: Today at 06:03:31 pm
I have a feeling this comment is going to come back and bite him on the arse.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #914 on: Today at 06:07:08 pm
Prediction: they lose all 4 remaining games.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #915 on: Today at 06:14:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:34:05 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1653794248200982528

Here's that quote.  ;D

Actually, I like what he is doing. The "fuck you all, we can beat anyone" attitude is exactly what they need, if they want to stay up ...
Re: Leeds United
Reply #916 on: Today at 06:21:00 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 05:32:14 pm
i read that as 6 pints  ;) ;D

Breakfast
Re: Leeds United
Reply #917 on: Today at 06:23:40 pm
It'd be his biggest achievement to keep that Leeds side up, frankly. Absolute chancers 1-11.
Re: Leeds United
Reply #918 on: Today at 06:24:20 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:07:08 pm
Prediction: they lose all 4 remaining games.

Peak Arrigo Sacchi could be taking over as manager and that would still be a decent prediction
Re: Leeds United
Reply #919 on: Today at 06:26:42 pm
