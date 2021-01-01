Party
What the fuck do they expect Fat Sam to do in 4 games ?
Robbie Keane set to assist Sam Allardyce at Leeds Unitedhttps://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/robbie-keane-set-to-assist-sam-allardyce-at-leeds-united/a651164927.html
Great for Keane to finally get to assistant manage at his boyhood club(well someone was gonna say it)
Sammy Lee not joining him due to jury duty
Leeds sinking with Fat Sam at the helm will certainly soften the blow if Everton stay up. Similarly with the Leicester management team.
I hope he does well enough to keep Leeds up at Evertons expense. Without the change Leeds were going down. Its a last roll of the (Allar)dyce.
Sam Allardyce:"People think I'm old and antiquated. It's so far from the truth. There is no one ahead of me in football terms - not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta."
Get 6 points you fat bastard
https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1653794248200982528Here's that quote.
He's not been near the cutting edge of anything since his Bolton days
He has.The bacon slicer in TescoShe told him to fuck off
£3m for 4 matches, youve got to respect that
i read that as 6 pints
Prediction: they lose all 4 remaining games.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.89]