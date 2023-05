Honestly I don't see an issue with it. They're 100% getting relegated with Gracia and they can't defend for shit, so with one last roll of the dice why not try something?



Only thing I would do different is let Gracia get hammered by City at the weekend then get rid. Get that new manager bounce for Newcastle at home.



Yeah they were averaging a point a game under Marsch and had one of the best GD in the bottom half. The 20 goals they shipped in under Gracia in April, during which they always looked like conceding, pretty much wiped out that advantage. He had to go and maybe this season will be a valuable lesson re: the drawbacks of short-term appointments, which must be driven by a skewed set of analytics.I think it was better to not wait until after the Man City game. They were definitely going to lose to Man City regardless, but bringing in Allardyce now gives him a few extra days on the training pitch, plus give their precarious GD, perhaps they don't lose so heavily