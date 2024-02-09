« previous next »
Author Topic: Awesome documentaries thread

disgraced cake

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
February 9, 2024, 12:10:26 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on February  8, 2024, 09:06:35 pm
Sky have the following Ken Burns documentaries available:

The US and The Holocaust
US Civil War
Vietnam War

Ive downloaded them all but time is sparse due to work the next couple of weeks - which should I start watching first?

I preferred the Civil War one to Vietnam but both are really good.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
Today at 03:44:11 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 29, 2023, 09:15:41 am
Murder Trial - The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae

2-parter now on BBC.  Really good.  Watched both back-to-back last night.

A look into the heart of the long-awaited murder trial related to one of Scotlands most notorious unsolved mysteries - the sudden, unexpected disappearance of Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son Andrew, and the Scottish criminal justice systems 46-year quest for justice. Nearly half a century on, William MacDowell, a senior member of staff at Renees husbands construction firm, stands accused of killing the young mother and son, disposing of their bodies, and concealing these crimes for decades.

Loads of archive footage and interviews from back in 1976 mixed with extensive courtroom footage from the actual trial in 2022.

Really sad story but interesting nonetheless. Wouldnt surprise me if there's a drama or movie out soon.



Watched this last night, don't know if I missed anything but why did they not bring the guy to trial back in the seventies? There was no new evidence apart from blood found on the carpet of her boot? Very good documentary though.
