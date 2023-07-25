« previous next »
Watched the first 3 episodes of "11 Minutes" last night.   4-part doc chronicling the Las Vegas massacre in 2017.

Interviews with survivors, Police, SWAT, and EMS.

Extremely shocking as you would imagine.  Some brave members of Joe Public were out in force that day.

Showed you bodycam footage of when the SWAT team breached the shooter's room in Mandalay Bay.  Literally dozens of semi-automatic rifles scattered all over.  Gun laws in the USA are a massive topic but simply the notion of how anyone outside of the military could get hold of an arsenal of weapons such as the one he had, is purely mind-boggling.

Will watch the final episode tonight when I assume it will analyze the aftermath.

Good documentary.  Jason Aldean is in the news as we type for a controversial song which has divided the Country music community and got praise from Trump and the right wing gobshites.
Chris Packham's 'Earth' on BBC is pretty good.

(Rise of the Continents, on a year or so ago I think but still available on iPlayer I believe, was very good, on a similar theme)
Good documentary.  Jason Aldean is in the news as we type for a controversial song which has divided the Country music community and got praise from Trump and the right wing gobshites.

I watched this all last night, was a really good documentary - and shocking in equal parts.  And even after all that had happened, most of the talking heads still in favour of gun ownership, absolutely bonkers.

Thoughts the fireman and the meat head cop were strange characters.

58 dead and 868 wounded in 12 bursts of firing. 
Asking here, as I'm sure someone can direct me as it kind of falls under the same media umbrella, but is there a thread to discuss or direct people to niche YouTube channels that represent a subject you would ordinarily have no interest in?

If there is, then please introduce me to it.
Asking here, as I'm sure someone can direct me as it kind of falls under the same media umbrella, but is there a thread to discuss or direct people to niche YouTube channels that represent a subject you would ordinarily have no interest in?

If there is, then please introduce me to it.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=142292.msg18880852#msg18880852
The Barkley Marathons. A documentary about an insane race in Tennessee that most years, no-one even finishes. 40 people compete each year (selected from 100s by the guy who organises it). It's been going since 1986 and fewer than 20 people have finished the race in that entire time. Really enjoyed the documentary.
Watched Navalny at the weekend. Absolute must see. Just incredible the situations they were able to capture on camera. The ending was pretty upsetting though.

The Barkley Marathons. A documentary about an insane race in Tennessee that most years, no-one even finishes. 40 people compete each year (selected from 100s by the guy who organises it). It's been going since 1986 and fewer than 20 people have finished the race in that entire time. Really enjoyed the documentary.

I need a bit of running inspiration so I'll give that one a go!
I need a bit of running inspiration so I'll give that one a go!

You won't when you've watched it, it's fucking ridiculous
Murder Trial - The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae

2-parter now on BBC.  Really good.  Watched both back-to-back last night.

A look into the heart of the long-awaited murder trial related to one of Scotlands most notorious unsolved mysteries - the sudden, unexpected disappearance of Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son Andrew, and the Scottish criminal justice systems 46-year quest for justice. Nearly half a century on, William MacDowell, a senior member of staff at Renees husbands construction firm, stands accused of killing the young mother and son, disposing of their bodies, and concealing these crimes for decades.

Loads of archive footage and interviews from back in 1976 mixed with extensive courtroom footage from the actual trial in 2022.

Really sad story but interesting nonetheless. Wouldnt surprise me if there's a drama or movie out soon.

Last night I finally got around to watching the SkyArts MusicBox doc; Woodstock '99: Peace, Love, And Rage: The Story of Woodstock ''99

Very similar to the Netflix 3-parter Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, which I watched last year.

Both are equally as shocking and they use much of the same footage, but I think the SkyArts one edged it for content and interviews with band members/concertgoers.

Either of these docs is well worth a watch.

All I can say is, what an absolute shit-show it was. Literally!

 
Trying to find BBC video diary about two Scouse wrestlers.

Also one about an Iraqi interpreter who was a massive Liverpool fan.
Trying to find BBC video diary about two Scouse wrestlers.

Also one about an Iraqi interpreter who was a massive Liverpool fan.

This one for the wrestling?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_7IQWzAQKvg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_7IQWzAQKvg</a>
This one for the wrestling?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_7IQWzAQKvg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_7IQWzAQKvg</a>
That's The one, Ian "The Doc" Dean was a mate from Garston. Sadly passed away in America a few years back.

Thanks.
Hearing good things about "The Deepest Breath" on Netflix.

This gave me very high anxiety! Brilliant watch - but wow!
Really enjoyed the Beckham documentary by Fischer Stevens, was very well made.

Really enjoyed the Beckham documentary by Fischer Stevens, was very well made.



I'm half way through that now, agreed, its really enjoyable. Got to admit, Glen Hoddle comes across as a right twat.
I'm half way through that now, agreed, its really enjoyable. Got to admit, Glen Hoddle comes across as a right twat.
I wouldn't have to watch this to come to the conclusion that Glen Hoddle always was and always will be a massive twat.
Trying to find BBC video diary about two Scouse wrestlers.

Also one about an Iraqi interpreter who was a massive Liverpool fan.

Was it made about 30 years ago and he was praising Kevin Keegan?
