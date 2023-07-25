Murder Trial - The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae



2-parter now on BBC. Really good. Watched both back-to-back last night.



A look into the heart of the long-awaited murder trial related to one of Scotlands most notorious unsolved mysteries - the sudden, unexpected disappearance of Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son Andrew, and the Scottish criminal justice systems 46-year quest for justice. Nearly half a century on, William MacDowell, a senior member of staff at Renees husbands construction firm, stands accused of killing the young mother and son, disposing of their bodies, and concealing these crimes for decades.



Loads of archive footage and interviews from back in 1976 mixed with extensive courtroom footage from the actual trial in 2022.



Really sad story but interesting nonetheless. Wouldnt surprise me if there's a drama or movie out soon.



