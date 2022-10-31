Anybody watched the Charles Bronson thing, questioning whether he should be released ? Before I watched it, my thinking was he should be released, he's 70, never killed anyone, it's been like 50 years. That said he still seems remarkably menacing on the documentary and some of the people he held hostage are still suffering, but murderers could be out in less and rapists normally are. There's also the question of institutionalisation, does he even know how to live in society, but is that his fault ?
It's a difficult one and I'm glad I don't have to make the decision.