Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 12, 2022, 12:51:47 pm
New Adam Curtis incoming. This sounds really good and really depressing: https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/oct/12/russia-adam-curtis-extreme-capitalism-liz-truss-traumazone

Thank you for this!
Love most things this man makes
Blackfish.

Fuck SeaWorld.
The Adam Curtis doc was superb.  Watched it all over a weekend.
My Octopus Teacher was lovely and great to see how clever Octopuses are.
I've just watched 'Searching for Sugar Man' about Sixto Rodriguez. I'd never heard of him until this but I'll be listening to his two albums as soon as I've finished watching it. What a cool as f**k,  mysterious and unbelievably talented guy.

An absolutely incredible story that I can't recommend enough.

Edit:

Link to docu: https://watchdocumentaries.com/searching-for-sugar-man/
Quote from: Mactavish on November 17, 2022, 08:23:29 pm
I've just watched 'Searching for Sugar Man' about Sixto Rodriguez. I'd never heard of him until this but I'll be listening to his two albums as soon as I've finished watching it. What a cool as f**k,  mysterious and unbelievably talented guy.

An absolutely incredible story that I can't recommend enough.

Edit:

Link to docu: https://watchdocumentaries.com/searching-for-sugar-man/

It's a very good documentary. Saw it years ago, believe I kinda stumbled upon it, cant remember.. Either way, I recommend it to everyone.

Sadly, the director died, only 36 years old..
Quote from: Ycuzz on November 18, 2022, 09:33:07 am
It's a very good documentary. Saw it years ago, believe I kinda stumbled upon it, cant remember.. Either way, I recommend it to everyone.

Sadly, the director died, only 36 years old..
Quote from: Ycuzz on November 18, 2022, 09:33:07 am
It's a very good documentary. Saw it years ago, believe I kinda stumbled upon it, cant remember.. Either way, I recommend it to everyone.

Sadly, the director died, only 36 years old..

Ah, no way. Yeah I stumbled across it, too. I listened to his two albums, back to back, straight after watching it. Not my normal bag but loving most of his songs.  Listening to 'Cause' as I type
Watched the new 2-part BBC documentary on Glasgow's infamous "Ice Cream Wars".

Shocking stuff.  Monumental fuck up by the 80's police yet again, but i cant help thinking they may have had the right blokes but just went about proving it in totally the wrong way.

Christ, some parts of Glasgow looked absolutely brutal to live in back then.  If Thatcher had got her way and took Liverpool into a manged decline then I am sure Glasgow wouldn't have been far behind in her sights.
Cheers Pete, was looking for another doc to watch

The "Pepsi, Where's my Jet?" was quite unusual and pretty funny. Netflix.
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 29, 2022, 10:39:54 am
The "Pepsi, Where's my Jet?" was quite unusual and pretty funny. Netflix.

We got about 15 minutes into that and then sacked it off because the guy sat in front of the Harrier just seemed like such a smug twat.
Has anyone seen the Sinead O'Connor doc?
The Volcano on Netflix was superb, I am not sure why I missed this story when it happened (not long ago) but hearing from people actually trapped on the erupting volcano was stunning. Great footage and understandable anger from the participants made this a mesmerising watch.
Quote from: moondog on December 22, 2022, 09:22:00 am
The Volcano on Netflix was superb, I am not sure why I missed this story when it happened (not long ago) but hearing from people actually trapped on the erupting volcano was stunning. Great footage and understandable anger from the participants made this a mesmerising watch.

Just watched this and its terrifying. Can safely say I wont be climbing any volcano rims or getting within miles of one ever again.

The rescuers are true heroes.
Just watched Master of Light :champ
Stolen Youth
3 part series on the Sarah Lawrence "cult".

Was really well done. I had read articles about the case but it was way worse and more difficult to watch than i expected. Pretty heartbreaking/fascinating to see deprogramming happening on screen somewhat. People starting to talk about something, then stopping themselves when they realise that it was a false reality or memory planted in them.
The US and the Holocaust (Ken Burns) is on iplayer at the moment. Over 6 hours in three parts. Think its on there for another year or so. I dont like to use superlatives when its about this sort of subject matter but its a very good film.
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on February 13, 2023, 03:32:14 pm
Stolen Youth
3 part series on the Sarah Lawrence "cult".

Was really well done. I had read articles about the case but it was way worse and more difficult to watch than i expected. Pretty heartbreaking/fascinating to see deprogramming happening on screen somewhat. People starting to talk about something, then stopping themselves when they realise that it was a false reality or memory planted in them.

This an absolutely mental story! I'd never heard about it but what a crazy thing to happen. I still have the last episode to watch. Can this story get any crazier?? Probably.
Anybody watched the Charles Bronson thing, questioning whether he should be released ?  Before I watched it, my thinking was he should be released, he's 70, never killed anyone, it's been like 50 years. That said he still seems remarkably menacing on the documentary and some of the people he held hostage are still suffering, but murderers could be out in less and rapists normally are.  There's also the question of institutionalisation, does he even know how to live in society, but is that his fault ?

It's a difficult one and I'm glad I don't have to make the decision.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 28, 2023, 03:39:55 pm
Anybody watched the Charles Bronson thing, questioning whether he should be released ?  Before I watched it, my thinking was he should be released, he's 70, never killed anyone, it's been like 50 years. That said he still seems remarkably menacing on the documentary and some of the people he held hostage are still suffering, but murderers could be out in less and rapists normally are.  There's also the question of institutionalisation, does he even know how to live in society, but is that his fault ?

It's a difficult one and I'm glad I don't have to make the decision.

What was it on, would be interested to see that
Sorry matey, on CH4 on-demand thingy if your'e in the UK.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 28, 2023, 03:56:23 pm
Sorry matey, on CH4 on-demand thingy if your'e in the UK.

I'm not but have a VPN and might be able to finagle something, cheers
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 28, 2023, 03:39:55 pm
Anybody watched the Charles Bronson thing, questioning whether he should be released ?  Before I watched it, my thinking was he should be released, he's 70, never killed anyone, it's been like 50 years. That said he still seems remarkably menacing on the documentary and some of the people he held hostage are still suffering, but murderers could be out in less and rapists normally are.  There's also the question of institutionalisation, does he even know how to live in society, but is that his fault ?

It's a difficult one and I'm glad I don't have to make the decision.

Yeah & Tom Hardy really did nail him didn't he.

As for the guy himself,it's a joke that he has been locked up for so long.I hope that he talks about the foot tickling "incident" in the second part.
There are clips when I thought it was Tom Hardy, I'm not sure I'd let him back into society, only because we've managed to fuck him up, and institutionalise him so much he just wouldn't be able to cope with said society. If he felt trapped, or upset on the outside I think he's likely to do something stupid again just because he wouldn't know what else to do.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 28, 2023, 04:59:50 pm
There are clips when I thought it was Tom Hardy, I'm not sure I'd let him back into society, only because we've managed to fuck him up, and institutionalise him so much he just wouldn't be able to cope with said society. If he felt trapped, or upset on the outside I think he's likely to do something stupid again just because he wouldn't know what else to do.


He has to be given the chance though,difference this time is that he'll at least have one of his grown sons helping him.
Channel 4s 24 Hours in Police Custody. Consistently excellent programmes looking behind the scenes as police detectives round up the really really bad people.
Wako on Netflix about David Koresh and the Branch Davidian cult was very interesting, watched it today.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Blood Brothers about Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X on Netflix.

Well worth a watch.
The Ripper on Netflix about the Yorkshire Ripper

PS how incompetent were the police?!?!
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on March 28, 2023, 12:40:13 pm
The Ripper on Netflix about the Yorkshire Ripper

PS how incompetent were the police?!?!

A mix of incompetence and being overwhelmed with information.

Plus a lack of DNA profiling, mobile data and CCTV. ;D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 28, 2023, 05:30:32 pm
A mix of incompetence and being overwhelmed with information.

Plus a lack of DNA profiling, mobile data and CCTV. ;D

It well worth watching if like me you were too young to know the details.

Yes, things like DNA would have made it a lot easier, but the fact one of the ladies who survived being attacked by the ripper provided a very accurate sketch of what he looked like seemed to be ignored but the letters and tapes taken as gospel by the police, they traced the £5 found on one his victims to where Sutchcliffe worked, and the police only interviewed him 9 times and didnt seem to realise he was the spitting image of the sketch and they only caught him out of sheer luck in the end because someone was switched on enough to realise he was the guy in the sketch. It did seem pretty shambolic even taking into account the era and technology available.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on March 28, 2023, 07:27:01 pm
It well worth watching if like me you were too young to know the details.

Yes, things like DNA would have made it a lot easier, but the fact one of the ladies who survived being attacked by the ripper provided a very accurate sketch of what he looked like seemed to be ignored but the letters and tapes taken as gospel by the police, they traced the £5 found on one his victims to where Sutchcliffe worked, and the police only interviewed him 9 times and didnt seem to realise he was the spitting image of the sketch and they only caught him out of sheer luck in the end because someone was switched on enough to realise he was the guy in the sketch. It did seem pretty shambolic even taking into account the era and technology available.

You also have to take into account the number of miscarriage of justice cases in the same era.

Definitely Life on Mars. ;D
Quote from: west_london_red on March 23, 2023, 06:49:33 pm
Wako on Netflix about David Koresh and the Branch Davidian cult was very interesting, watched it today.

Sure, they gave a perspective from the other side but goddamn they still hold onto their unbelievable views. Texas is just a cult with guns at this point.
Catching Lightning 2023 - on Showtime..  8)   4 part docu, .... i thought was a well put together crime-docu.

The story of MMA fighter, 'Lightning' Lee Murray, who brawled his way from the mean streets of South London all the way to the UFC
And then took part one of the largest bank heists of all-time.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27046664/
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 20, 2022, 02:12:47 pm
Mostly Netflix stuff but seen the following that were pretty good

Most Hated Man on the Internet
Girl in the Picture
Keep Sweet: Prey & Obey
Untold: (all of them)
Sins of our Mother
Running with the Devil : John McAfee story (this was a bit bonkers)






Others:

Chernobyl : Lost Tapes
Devil's Advocate
Mother Teresa : For the Love of God




Belushi



Currently watching VAL about Val Kilmer - impressed so far


Girl In The Picture was horrifying.
I dunno if this is geoblocked ...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jRdOIeymU34" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jRdOIeymU34</a> 

Also here,https://southdocs.org/project/negroterror/.
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing is a brilliant watch. A really well made documentary and with incredible footage from the events.

Some of those involved speak with such candour and refreshing brevity, but the muslim friend of the younger bomber speaks with such a lack of self awareness and entitlement it was jarring.
No good docs since April?  :o
Hearing good things about "The Deepest Breath" on Netflix.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm
Hearing good things about "The Deepest Breath" on Netflix.

Its excellent. Just incredible what some people will put themselves through, and there is extreme danger on every dive. This also had a twist at the end which I wasnt aware of beforehand. Well worth a watch and emotional too.
