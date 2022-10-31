A mix of incompetence and being overwhelmed with information.



Plus a lack of DNA profiling, mobile data and CCTV.



It well worth watching if like me you were too young to know the details.Yes, things like DNA would have made it a lot easier, but the fact one of the ladies who survived being attacked by the ripper provided a very accurate sketch of what he looked like seemed to be ignored but the letters and tapes taken as gospel by the police, they traced the £5 found on one his victims to where Sutchcliffe worked, and the police only interviewed him 9 times and didnt seem to realise he was the spitting image of the sketch and they only caught him out of sheer luck in the end because someone was switched on enough to realise he was the guy in the sketch. It did seem pretty shambolic even taking into account the era and technology available.