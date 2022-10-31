« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Awesome documentaries thread  (Read 239360 times)

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,712
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2040 on: October 31, 2022, 02:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 12, 2022, 12:51:47 pm
New Adam Curtis incoming. This sounds really good and really depressing: https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/oct/12/russia-adam-curtis-extreme-capitalism-liz-truss-traumazone

Thank you for this!
Love most things this man makes
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,813
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2041 on: November 8, 2022, 08:55:01 am »
Blackfish.

Fuck SeaWorld.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,057
  • Scrubbers
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2042 on: November 8, 2022, 03:19:59 pm »
The Adam Curtis doc was superb.  Watched it all over a weekend.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,813
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2043 on: November 8, 2022, 09:18:12 pm »
My Octopus Teacher was lovely and great to see how clever Octopuses are.
Logged

Offline Mactavish

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm »
I've just watched 'Searching for Sugar Man' about Sixto Rodriguez. I'd never heard of him until this but I'll be listening to his two albums as soon as I've finished watching it. What a cool as f**k,  mysterious and unbelievably talented guy.

An absolutely incredible story that I can't recommend enough.

Edit:

Link to docu: https://watchdocumentaries.com/searching-for-sugar-man/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:12:29 pm by Mactavish »
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,669
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 09:33:07 am »
Quote from: Mactavish on Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm
I've just watched 'Searching for Sugar Man' about Sixto Rodriguez. I'd never heard of him until this but I'll be listening to his two albums as soon as I've finished watching it. What a cool as f**k,  mysterious and unbelievably talented guy.

An absolutely incredible story that I can't recommend enough.

Edit:

Link to docu: https://watchdocumentaries.com/searching-for-sugar-man/

It's a very good documentary. Saw it years ago, believe I kinda stumbled upon it, cant remember.. Either way, I recommend it to everyone.

Sadly, the director died, only 36 years old..
Logged
@Yvanicuzz
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 