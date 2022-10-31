I've just watched 'Searching for Sugar Man' about Sixto Rodriguez. I'd never heard of him until this but I'll be listening to his two albums as soon as I've finished watching it. What a cool as f**k, mysterious and unbelievably talented guy.



An absolutely incredible story that I can't recommend enough.



Edit:



Link to docu: https://watchdocumentaries.com/searching-for-sugar-man/



It's a very good documentary. Saw it years ago, believe I kinda stumbled upon it, cant remember.. Either way, I recommend it to everyone.Sadly, the director died, only 36 years old..