New Adam Curtis incoming. This sounds really good and really depressing: https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/oct/12/russia-adam-curtis-extreme-capitalism-liz-truss-traumazone
I've just watched 'Searching for Sugar Man' about Sixto Rodriguez. I'd never heard of him until this but I'll be listening to his two albums as soon as I've finished watching it. What a cool as f**k, mysterious and unbelievably talented guy.An absolutely incredible story that I can't recommend enough. Edit:Link to docu: https://watchdocumentaries.com/searching-for-sugar-man/
