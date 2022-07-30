« previous next »
Awesome documentaries thread

capt k

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 30, 2022, 07:04:57 am
Quote from: Only Me on July 30, 2022, 12:07:38 am
For those interested in Liverpool amateur footy, theres a boss video on You Tube called Sunday Best, which tells the story of all the local teams that have been Sunday League champions of England.

I was invested straight away, as the first Local team to win it was the Lobster from Crocky where I lived at the time, so I knew a few lads from the team, and just how good they were. The Oyster won it a few years later, and that was even more local to me.

Its a fascinating hour and a half - no production values to speak of, just local managers and players talking about how much the competition meant to them, and what they went through to win it.

Its boss, and its mad how good our local teams were / are on a national level.

Sounds good, have you got a link for it? a you tube search for "Sunday best' brings up loads n loads of music, but i cant seem to find a footy one
JFT 96

gazzam1963

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 30, 2022, 08:07:43 am
Watched this a few months back , I too knew lads in it and  really enjoyed it

https://youtu.be/m0jB8BgsSsY
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 30, 2022, 09:56:48 am
Quote from: SvenJohansen on July 13, 2022, 05:39:14 pm
I've just finished watching City of Angels. City of Death about a period from the 70s to the 80s in California where there were about a dozen serial killers active at the same time. And the efforts of the homicide detectives that brought them all down. It's incredible stuff. I had heard about a lot of them but never knew the actual stories. It's a fascinating watch. The trailer is here:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yN_pkkb8EaI&ab_channel=Hulu

Just watched it. I never realised that so many serial killers operated in the same area in such a tight time frame.

What struck me was how the majority of victims were so young and made easy prey.

The one I couldnt quite get my heard around was the Skid Row Slasher - was the man jailed innocent?
stoa

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 31, 2022, 10:44:12 pm
Whatever you do, don't watch the D.B. Cooper documentary on Netflix. What a fucking waste of time. It brings up nothing new about the case itself, it's more focussed on the people still trying to find out who D.B. Cooper is/was and them presenting their great theories. Two highlights were they were searching for Cooper's parachute in some wood in Oregon, because a couple said they knew how Cooper got away after he landed. Then in the search they find some piece of fabric and are convinced it's some part of the parachute or the harness, but then they give it to the FBI for analysis, after before whining about how the FBI has been fucking up and hindering the investigation. But even better is a "code-breaker" who analysed a letter allegedly sent by D.B. Cooper to a newspaper and he takes the sentence "and tell the cops my name is not D.B. Cooper" (or something like that). He took the letters and added up the numbers (a=1, b=2, etc) which gave him 269. For him that's evidence that some guy called Rob Rackshaw or whatever was D.B. Cooper and the sentence in the letter was code for "I'm Lt. Rob Rackshaw", because that sentence also gets you 269, if you add the numbers of the letters. Fucking mental...
afc turkish

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 31, 2022, 10:49:45 pm
Quote from: stoa on July 31, 2022, 10:44:12 pm
Whatever you do, don't watch the D.B. Cooper documentary on Netflix. What a fucking waste of time. It brings up nothing new about the case itself, it's more focussed on the people still trying to find out who D.B. Cooper is/was and them presenting their great theories.

I watched one of the trailers, and the above was palpably obvious.

So I skipped it.

So much of modern television suffers from this sort of thing.

The legend of DB Cooper is incredibly interesting. What Joe Butthole, self-obsessed dorko from Montreat thinks, very much less so...
Only Me

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 31, 2022, 10:59:37 pm
Quote from: capt k on July 30, 2022, 07:04:57 am
Sounds good, have you got a link for it? a you tube search for "Sunday best' brings up loads n loads of music, but i cant seem to find a footy one

Apologies mate - not on here that often, and as for being able to post a link😂.

Fortunately, Gazzam has kindly provided one a couple of posts up. Thats the one - hope you enjoy it.
stoa

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 31, 2022, 11:06:14 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on July 31, 2022, 10:49:45 pm
I watched one of the trailers, and the above was palpably obvious.


Yeah, I should have done my research beforehand. Just heard about it being out on Netflix recently, but nothing more and when I was bored earlier I decided to watch it. Did read some reviews on imdb afterwards and they are brutal (and some quite funny).
kennedy81

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
August 6, 2022, 12:23:45 am
Ploughed through the 3 eps of Woodstock 1999 on netflix last night. Very entertaining fare.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
August 6, 2022, 04:32:53 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on August  6, 2022, 12:23:45 am
Ploughed through the 3 eps of Woodstock 1999 on netflix last night. Very entertaining fare.

I watched that the other day.  I'd heard about it before, episode one was like 'well it's a bit shite but I don't get the reputation'.  Episode two, 'don't fancy going to that, fucking idiots'.  Episode three full on Sodom and Gomorrah. Like proper end of Earth type shite.

There have been times I've been on all sorts of things, luckily never drank my own shite though.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
August 7, 2022, 01:47:33 am
Thought the Woodstock '99 doco was terrific. Of the promoters, Michael Lang comes across as a delusional, out-of-touch hippy and John Scher like the face of corrupt capitalism. The footage was great, the interviews with the crew and the media people were superb and I liked the fans they spoke to, at least one of which had clearly been definitely knee deep in the rioting.

Only thing it really could have done with was a bit more background on the surrounding culture and particularly Woodstock '94, which actually had a lot of similar issues without leading to the same level of violence and anarchy. Was also amused to see DMX not even mentioned, despite the Grauniad trying to set the narrative his was the defining performance of the weekend. But all in all, the best music documentary I've seen in ages, maybe even better than the 10-part Ken Burns history of country music.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
August 7, 2022, 09:39:46 am
Echoing the thoughts on the Woodstock documentary. So much short sightedness and clear abandonment of duty by the main organisers. Appalling really. It reminded me of the Fyre festival Doc from a few years back but I suppose at least this had music.

I kept waiting and waiting to see what profit it made as if that was going to be the final curtain, but it never came up. A cursory google brings these facts - it cost $38m to stage the entire event, and made $60m in ticket sales alone, not accounting for any merchandising, TV rights sales and VIP events etc. vendors paid $500 to pitch their stalls for the 4 days and then the gouging happened immediately.

So yes, it made a lot of money. And yes, it made enough profit whereby they could have massively improved and upgraded the facilities and welfare safeties and still have made money.
SvenJohansen

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
August 13, 2022, 04:19:18 pm
I've been listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd all day today bringing back memories and it's reminded me of a documentary I saw last year called If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd. It's a brilliant doc/film and I'm wondering if anyone here has seen it but mostly if any of ye know where I can watch it again? I watched it on Netflix but I was using an American VPN then and I don't have that anymore. I've tried ymovies but it's not there. Gary Rossington gives us the full story from the early days up to present times. If you're a fan or even have a passing interest in the band you should watch this. If you find it please tell me where you got it ;)

Trailer here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jJToyR3uuw&ab_channel=JeanB.
KillieRed

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
August 15, 2022, 10:28:19 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on August  6, 2022, 12:23:45 am
Ploughed through the 3 eps of Woodstock 1999 on netflix last night. Very entertaining fare.

I think the phrase "Frat Boys Being Dicks" summed it up perfectly. All those guys indulging their Lord of the Flies fantasies with added sexual assault will now be middle-class middle-management types with families. I guess you`re only young once? The promoters/organizers were a combination of naive and exploitative.
Armand9

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
Today at 04:55:14 am
Quote from: SvenJohansen on July 13, 2022, 05:39:14 pm
I've just finished watching City of Angels. City of Death about a period from the 70s to the 80s in California where there were about a dozen serial killers active at the same time. And the efforts of the homicide detectives that brought them all down. It's incredible stuff. I had heard about a lot of them but never knew the actual stories. It's a fascinating watch. The trailer is here:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yN_pkkb8EaI&ab_channel=Hulu

thanks for the head's up

that was fucking horrific in a very interesting way

i've always had an interest in serial killers and have read a fair bit on them i guess

it was a fascinating series and as you point out, a lot of the focus is on the cops that solved every case, everyone of the fuckers get nailed eventually

what it also highlighted is how fucking culpable the justice system is, AFTER the cops have done their part, with facillitating this uber c*nts, some if it is fucking jaw-droppingly bad

one appalling highlight on that (shows littered with them to be honest)

Spoiler
even tho to me they had enough to convict the serial murderer imo (this involved a partnership of killers, one was bang to rights, the other less so), both sides of the law teams (including the DA) decided that the bang to rights one would be tried but his partner would have his case dropped (despite the fact they could place one of the victims at her time of torture to being sat in a leather chair in his front fucking room)

the judge basically told them in nice talk to go fuck themselves as he felt there was enough evidence to put him before a jury, so the trial would go ahead against both

they kidnapped, raped, tortured and murdered 10 women and girls ranging in age from 12 to 28 - and the prosecuting team including advise from the DA moved to dismiss all charges against the dude and set him free, even knowing they could prove the 7th victim was tied up and tortured in his fucking house????!!!

both were found guilty on all accounts apart from the very first victim only be attributed to the bang to rights guy

thank fuck the judge had something about him and did something that at the time i believe was unprecedented in making sure there was a trial even tho both legal teams were agreed on not going to trial on the partner
