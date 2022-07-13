Whatever you do, don't watch the D.B. Cooper documentary on Netflix. What a fucking waste of time. It brings up nothing new about the case itself, it's more focussed on the people still trying to find out who D.B. Cooper is/was and them presenting their great theories. Two highlights were they were searching for Cooper's parachute in some wood in Oregon, because a couple said they knew how Cooper got away after he landed. Then in the search they find some piece of fabric and are convinced it's some part of the parachute or the harness, but then they give it to the FBI for analysis, after before whining about how the FBI has been fucking up and hindering the investigation. But even better is a "code-breaker" who analysed a letter allegedly sent by D.B. Cooper to a newspaper and he takes the sentence "and tell the cops my name is not D.B. Cooper" (or something like that). He took the letters and added up the numbers (a=1, b=2, etc) which gave him 269. For him that's evidence that some guy called Rob Rackshaw or whatever was D.B. Cooper and the sentence in the letter was code for "I'm Lt. Rob Rackshaw", because that sentence also gets you 269, if you add the numbers of the letters. Fucking mental...