Author Topic: Awesome documentaries thread  (Read 229483 times)

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 07:04:57 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 12:07:38 am
For those interested in Liverpool amateur footy, theres a boss video on You Tube called Sunday Best, which tells the story of all the local teams that have been Sunday League champions of England.

I was invested straight away, as the first Local team to win it was the Lobster from Crocky where I lived at the time, so I knew a few lads from the team, and just how good they were. The Oyster won it a few years later, and that was even more local to me.

Its a fascinating hour and a half - no production values to speak of, just local managers and players talking about how much the competition meant to them, and what they went through to win it.

Its boss, and its mad how good our local teams were / are on a national level.

Sounds good, have you got a link for it? a you tube search for "Sunday best' brings up loads n loads of music, but i cant seem to find a footy one
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 08:07:43 am »
Watched this a few months back , I too knew lads in it and  really enjoyed it

https://youtu.be/m0jB8BgsSsY
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 09:56:48 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on July 13, 2022, 05:39:14 pm
I've just finished watching City of Angels. City of Death about a period from the 70s to the 80s in California where there were about a dozen serial killers active at the same time. And the efforts of the homicide detectives that brought them all down. It's incredible stuff. I had heard about a lot of them but never knew the actual stories. It's a fascinating watch. The trailer is here:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yN_pkkb8EaI&ab_channel=Hulu

Just watched it. I never realised that so many serial killers operated in the same area in such a tight time frame.

What struck me was how the majority of victims were so young and made easy prey.

The one I couldnt quite get my heard around was the Skid Row Slasher - was the man jailed innocent?
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 10:44:12 pm »
Whatever you do, don't watch the D.B. Cooper documentary on Netflix. What a fucking waste of time. It brings up nothing new about the case itself, it's more focussed on the people still trying to find out who D.B. Cooper is/was and them presenting their great theories. Two highlights were they were searching for Cooper's parachute in some wood in Oregon, because a couple said they knew how Cooper got away after he landed. Then in the search they find some piece of fabric and are convinced it's some part of the parachute or the harness, but then they give it to the FBI for analysis, after before whining about how the FBI has been fucking up and hindering the investigation. But even better is a "code-breaker" who analysed a letter allegedly sent by D.B. Cooper to a newspaper and he takes the sentence "and tell the cops my name is not D.B. Cooper" (or something like that). He took the letters and added up the numbers (a=1, b=2, etc) which gave him 269. For him that's evidence that some guy called Rob Rackshaw or whatever was D.B. Cooper and the sentence in the letter was code for "I'm Lt. Rob Rackshaw", because that sentence also gets you 269, if you add the numbers of the letters. Fucking mental...
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 10:49:45 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:44:12 pm
Whatever you do, don't watch the D.B. Cooper documentary on Netflix. What a fucking waste of time. It brings up nothing new about the case itself, it's more focussed on the people still trying to find out who D.B. Cooper is/was and them presenting their great theories.

I watched one of the trailers, and the above was palpably obvious.

So I skipped it.

So much of modern television suffers from this sort of thing.

The legend of DB Cooper is incredibly interesting. What Joe Butthole, self-obsessed dorko from Montreat thinks, very much less so...
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 10:59:16 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 07:04:57 am
Sounds good, have you got a link for it? a you tube search for "Sunday best' brings up loads n loads of music, but i cant seem to find a footy one

Apologies mate - not on here that often, and as for being able to post a link😂.

Fortunately, Gazzam has kindly provided one a couple of posts up. Thats the one - hope you enjoy it.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 11:06:14 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 10:49:45 pm
I watched one of the trailers, and the above was palpably obvious.


Yeah, I should have done my research beforehand. Just heard about it being out on Netflix recently, but nothing more and when I was bored earlier I decided to watch it. Did read some reviews on imdb afterwards and they are brutal (and some quite funny).
