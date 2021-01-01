For those interested in Liverpool amateur footy, theres a boss video on You Tube called Sunday Best, which tells the story of all the local teams that have been Sunday League champions of England.



I was invested straight away, as the first Local team to win it was the Lobster from Crocky where I lived at the time, so I knew a few lads from the team, and just how good they were. The Oyster won it a few years later, and that was even more local to me.



Its a fascinating hour and a half - no production values to speak of, just local managers and players talking about how much the competition meant to them, and what they went through to win it.



Its boss, and its mad how good our local teams were / are on a national level.





Sounds good, have you got a link for it? a you tube search for "Sunday best' brings up loads n loads of music, but i cant seem to find a footy one