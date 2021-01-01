For those interested in Liverpool amateur footy, theres a boss video on You Tube called Sunday Best, which tells the story of all the local teams that have been Sunday League champions of England.
I was invested straight away, as the first Local team to win it was the Lobster from Crocky where I lived at the time, so I knew a few lads from the team, and just how good they were. The Oyster won it a few years later, and that was even more local to me.
Its a fascinating hour and a half - no production values to speak of, just local managers and players talking about how much the competition meant to them, and what they went through to win it.
Its boss, and its mad how good our local teams were / are on a national level.
Sounds good, have you got a link for it? a you tube search for "Sunday best' brings up loads n loads of music, but i cant seem to find a footy one