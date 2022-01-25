Not sure if this has been posted before, but i loved that "Echo in the Canyon" documentary about the west coast/Laurel Canyon music scene. It`s hosted and produced by Jakob (Dylan) Zimmerman and has a mix of people who were there at the time (Crosby, McGuinn, Brian Wilson, Jackson Browne, Sebastian, Nash and Stills etc) and modern muso fans (Beck, Jade, Regina Spektor), the latter of which recorded an album with Jakob of covers from the era. It`s still weird seeing Michelle Phillips as an old lady. Tom Petty in one of his last appearances and Neil Young who doesn`t do a talking head role, but shows him wailing away on a guitar solo during the end credits.
Jakob Dylan is the spitting image of his father but with a much better voice.
It`s on Netflix.