Author Topic: Awesome documentaries thread  (Read 227918 times)

Offline Garrus

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1960 on: January 25, 2022, 10:22:29 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 24, 2022, 11:42:13 pm
What are the best NFL documentaries? Never watched one, but seen plenty of NFL films.
Haven't watched too many but the ESPN 30 for 30 on the '85 Bears is really good.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1961 on: January 25, 2022, 10:37:25 am »
The ESPN 30 30 about the iconic 2006 college championship game between USC and Texas is brilliant as well.

Covers both there 12-0 runs to the championship game and has the bonus Snoop Dog and Matthew McConaughey very prominent in it.

I blitzed through that 4 part UFO series before Xmas, episodes are still up on Sky.


Offline Ycuzz

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1962 on: January 25, 2022, 10:46:06 am »
Quote from: Only Me on January 10, 2022, 07:42:29 pm
Watched "Searching for Sugarman" again at the weekend.

Absolutely brilliant story, engagingly told, with a fantastic and surprising outcome at the end.

For those that dont know it, this is from Wiki:

Searching for Sugar Man is a 2012 documentary film about a South African cultural phenomenon, directed and written by Malik Bendjelloul, which details the efforts in the late 1990s of two Cape Town fans, Stephen "Sugar" Segerman and Craig Bartholomew Strydom, to find out whether the rumoured death of American musician Sixto Rodriguez was true and, if not, to discover what had become of him. Rodriguez's music, which had never achieved success in the United States, had become very popular in South Africa although little was known about him in that country.

Well worth a watch, its boss.

Can only agree. Brilliant story, highly recommended.

Sad story, the director commited suicide in 2014.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1963 on: January 25, 2022, 10:46:42 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 19, 2022, 02:06:55 pm
I remember that happening and will give the documentary a watch.

There's a memorial on the sea front at Lytham St Annes to the twenty seven lifeboat crew who lost their lives attempting a rescue.
https://rnli.org/about-us/our-history/timeline/1886-southport-and-st-annes-lifeboats-disaster


I thought this was the subject of the documentary at first and wondered exactly how old are you!
Offline MadErik

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1964 on: January 25, 2022, 12:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 24, 2022, 11:42:13 pm
What are the best NFL documentaries? Never watched one, but seen plenty of NFL films.
Again from 30 for 30, Four Falls of Buffalo is very good.
Offline McSquared

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1965 on: January 25, 2022, 02:09:14 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on January 19, 2022, 01:59:35 pm
14 Peaks.     Netflix

Wow, ex ghurka and sbs Niim climbs 14peaks over 8000m in 7months
Best anyone has achieved is 7years to do them all. Obviously a lot is based in planning and preparation but this man is a machine. Just unbelievable

It's really good, the book is better he's an absolute freak though
There's one thing they missed out when they are going up the mountains the average man takes something like 5 steps per breath, the sherpas take about 20 steps per breath he takes something mad like 50

Incredible camera work as well

Was alright. Thought the alpinist was better
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1966 on: January 25, 2022, 02:46:50 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on January 19, 2022, 01:59:35 pm
14 Peaks.     Netflix

Wow, ex ghurka and sbs Niim climbs 14peaks over 8000m in 7months
Best anyone has achieved is 7years to do them all. Obviously a lot is based in planning and preparation but this man is a machine. Just unbelievable

It's really good, the book is better he's an absolute freak though
There's one thing they missed out when they are going up the mountains the average man takes something like 5 steps per breath, the sherpas take about 20 steps per breath he takes something mad like 50

Incredible camera work as well

I found it quite depressing watching it as made me realize what a hopelss life I have led compared to extraordinary over achievers like him. Especially when they went up and down some huge hill in one day compared to 4-5 days like regular mortals.

I found the alpinist incredible also.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1967 on: January 26, 2022, 02:29:19 pm »
The Puppet Master is brilliant, 3 episodes long about a Con-Man who is still active to this day.

Incredible how manipulative some people can be. Definitely recommend.
Online Red Raw

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1968 on: January 27, 2022, 08:11:15 pm »
Excellent art historian and presenter Waldemar Januszczak on Impressionism on the BBC at the moment via iplayer.
The Impressionists: Painting and Revolution
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b012rw4n

My knowledge of some of this stuff is pretty decent but I find Januszczak really engaging and he always offers additional insights and observations. I knew for example about the liberating effect of the invention of paint tubes but not about that of the ferrule used to crimp bristles to the end of the brush. Brushes had previously all been round but the new flat brushes gave rise to different ways of making  marks.

Anyway, if you are interested in the start of the journey to what we loosely describe as 'modern art' (and what might have become of art without the Impressionists) I think you might enjoy it.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1969 on: March 4, 2022, 07:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on December 27, 2015, 07:29:53 pm
Winter On Fire....not just the best documentary, but the best film I saw this year

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/RibAQHeDia8&amp;hl=en_US&amp;fs=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/RibAQHeDia8&amp;hl=en_US&amp;fs=1</a>

Giving this a 7-year bump......a terrific film then, even moreso now...charting 'The Revolution of Dignity' - the increasingly violent 2014 Ukrainian demonstrations against President Yanukovych - as he tried to strengthen Ukraine's ties to Russia at the expense of those with the European Union.......remarkably prescient / pertinent...harrowing at times but an essential watch

https://www.netflix.com/gb/title/80031666
Offline hixxstar

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1970 on: March 5, 2022, 08:17:18 pm »
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes - Sky Documentaries  1hr 30 mins

I watched this last night, It makes a compelling and clever documentary into something more than the sum of its already impressive parts.
In the current climate, the climate of 2022

Review:
https://www.heyuguys.com/chernobyl-the-lost-tapes-review/
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1971 on: March 11, 2022, 05:18:10 pm »
The Romanian documentary Collective from a few years ago is heartbreaking and infuriating. If a Hollywood screenwriter had come up with this story, they'd have been knocked back for being too implausible
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1972 on: March 11, 2022, 07:03:23 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 11, 2022, 05:18:10 pm
The Romanian documentary Collective from a few years ago is heartbreaking and infuriating. If a Hollywood screenwriter had come up with this story, they'd have been knocked back for being too implausible

Is that the one about the fire in the nightclub and the treatment of the survivors?

A shocking story and echoes of Hillsborough in terms of lies and cover up.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1973 on: March 12, 2022, 06:57:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 11, 2022, 07:03:23 pm
Is that the one about the fire in the nightclub and the treatment of the survivors?

A shocking story and echoes of Hillsborough in terms of lies and cover up.

It is. Amazing how one incident initially covered by a sports reporter, ends up bringing down a government and going into a myriad of other unexpected areas
Offline Only Me

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1974 on: March 18, 2022, 10:21:19 pm »
Enjoyed the Stanley Tucci documentary on the Italian artist/sculptor Giacometti.

Love Tuccis laid back presenting style, and hes very knowledgeable on the subject matter too.

Highly recommended.

Also really enjoyed his recent series touring Italian provinces and talking about and tasting the food - available on iPlayer, and its absolutely ace.

Offline HomesickRed

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1975 on: March 19, 2022, 04:39:19 pm »
Recently watched series 2 of the Rise of the Nazis on BBC.
Really good, (albeit scary) stuff and all the more poignant given what's happening at the moment in Ukraine. Just when we thought it couldn't happen again and the utter evil that was Hitler and Stalin was all in the past. Even better, series one has been made available again:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m00084td/rise-of-the-nazis


Another thought provoking documentary is the recent Nolan Investigates Stonewall. It is careful to remain non-judgemental on gender issues while it tracks the changing remit of the charity and how it has become a very powerful, secretive lobby group with often unchallenged access to government institutions etc. Are other lobby groups having similar influence?
 
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p09yjp0d
Offline Lad

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1976 on: March 19, 2022, 10:42:57 pm »
BBCs Storyvilles I find quite entertaining. The most recent was about the anti Putin Moscow tv channel Dozhd.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1977 on: April 25, 2022, 09:13:17 am »
Not sure if this has been posted before, but i loved that "Echo in the Canyon" documentary about the west coast/Laurel Canyon music scene. It`s hosted and produced by Jakob (Dylan) Zimmerman and has a mix of people who were there at the time (Crosby, McGuinn, Brian Wilson, Jackson Browne, Sebastian, Nash and Stills etc) and modern muso fans (Beck, Jade, Regina Spektor), the latter of which recorded an album with Jakob of covers from the era. It`s still weird seeing Michelle Phillips as an old lady. Tom Petty in one of his last appearances and Neil Young who doesn`t do a talking head role, but shows him wailing away on a guitar solo during the end credits.

Jakob Dylan is the spitting image of his father but with a much better voice.

It`s on Netflix.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1978 on: April 25, 2022, 11:01:48 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on April 25, 2022, 09:13:17 am
Not sure if this has been posted before, but i loved that "Echo in the Canyon" documentary about the west coast/Laurel Canyon music scene. It`s hosted and produced by Jakob (Dylan) Zimmerman and has a mix of people who were there at the time (Crosby, McGuinn, Brian Wilson, Jackson Browne, Sebastian, Nash and Stills etc) and modern muso fans (Beck, Jade, Regina Spektor), the latter of which recorded an album with Jakob of covers from the era. It`s still weird seeing Michelle Phillips as an old lady. Tom Petty in one of his last appearances and Neil Young who doesn`t do a talking head role, but shows him wailing away on a guitar solo during the end credits.

Jakob Dylan is the spitting image of his father but with a much better voice.

It`s on Netflix.

Ill give that a watch as I enjoyed the previous Laurel Canyon documentary on either Sky or BBC.

Theres been a two part documentary on PBS about the forgotten dictatorships of Salazar in Portugal and the Greek colonels which is quite interesting.
Offline hixxstar

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1979 on: May 17, 2022, 11:17:53 pm »
King Otto 2021         ..  (After Kostas Tsimikas 'Greek Scouser' scored that pen in our FA cup win, this caught my eye.. a good watch)

In the summer of 2004, audiences looked on in disbelief as the Greek National Football Team,
a country that had never previously won a single match in a major tournament,
took down the giants of world football to become the unlikeliest of European Champions.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14404882/
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1980 on: May 22, 2022, 10:46:30 am »
2 Tone: The Sound of Coventry was on BBC2 last night. Was really interesting.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1981 on: June 20, 2022, 11:25:31 pm »
Watched Hoop Dreams on Saturday afternoon - absolutely loved it. One of the best docs I have ever seen and I do not consume any basketball.

For anyone not aware of it, it was supposed to be a 30min programme about street basketball in Chicago but ends up following 2 young boys for several years as they go from kids to college, with aims to be NBA players.

Amazing footage, wonderfully told and some heavy/angry moments too.

3 hrs it was I think. But worth it.

I want to go through Ken Burns catalogue but struggling to find them on IPTV or the many streaming services I have - BBC, Netflix, Prime, Disney, Sky etc really want to watch the American Civil War doc.
Offline Rhi

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1982 on: June 21, 2022, 08:34:33 am »
We're half way through Keep Sweet, Pray and Obey on Netflix. It's a documentary on a "sect" of fundamentalist Mormons. Very good so far. So fucked up.
Offline MadErik

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1983 on: June 21, 2022, 09:45:07 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 20, 2022, 11:25:31 pm
I want to go through Ken Burns catalogue but struggling to find them on IPTV or the many streaming services I have - BBC, Netflix, Prime, Disney, Sky etc really want to watch the American Civil War doc.
The Civil War is shown on a reasonably regular basis on PBS America. Epic documentary.
Offline cormorant

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1984 on: June 21, 2022, 04:23:53 pm »
Quote from: hixxstar on May 17, 2022, 11:17:53 pm
King Otto 2021         ..  (After Kostas Tsimikas 'Greek Scouser' scored that pen in our FA cup win, this caught my eye.. a good watch)

In the summer of 2004, audiences looked on in disbelief as the Greek National Football Team,
a country that had never previously won a single match in a major tournament,
took down the giants of world football to become the unlikeliest of European Champions.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14404882/

Gonna watch King Otto tonight.

Completely different subject but this was on BBC a few days ago. Basically, one-to-one interviews with British soldiers who were involved in frontline battles in the Falklands war, some pretty gruesome footage from the same battles and the soldier's different experiences of PTSD.

https://www.bbc.com/mediacentre/proginfo/2022/24/our-falklands-war
Offline KillieRed

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1985 on: June 21, 2022, 04:27:14 pm »
Got covid. Ive been sleeping for two hour stretches then watching tv for an hour or so.

Been watching How the Nazis lost the war. Its either not very good or Im grumpy for some reason.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1986 on: June 21, 2022, 04:29:44 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 21, 2022, 04:27:14 pm
Got covid. Ive been sleeping for two hour stretches then watching tv for an hour or so.

Been watching How the Nazis lost the war. Its either not very good or Im grumpy for some reason.

Likely a very clear reason why you're grumpy... :D
Offline KillieRed

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1987 on: June 21, 2022, 08:27:17 pm »
Well I can think of one
Offline Only Me

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1988 on: June 28, 2022, 12:14:09 am »
Bad Vegan on Netflix is worth a watch.

Just when you thought Americans couldnt be any fucking nuttier.

Even the drop dead beautiful ones.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1989 on: June 28, 2022, 12:25:58 am »
Quote from: Only Me on June 28, 2022, 12:14:09 am
Bad Vegan on Netflix is worth a watch.

Just when you thought Americans couldnt be any fucking nuttier.

Even the drop dead beautiful ones.

Quite the strangely entertaining watch, wasn't it?

Absolute, unmitigated stunner, yet mad as a box of frogs...  :D
Offline Spezialo

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1990 on: June 28, 2022, 10:40:25 am »
Recently finished The Last Dance. thought it was really good.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1991 on: June 28, 2022, 12:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 20, 2022, 11:25:31 pm

I want to go through Ken Burns catalogue but struggling to find them on IPTV or the many streaming services I have - BBC, Netflix, Prime, Disney, Sky etc really want to watch the American Civil War doc.

If you use Prime they have a PBS add-on channel that costs about 3.50 quid a month I think, it's got basically everything Burns has ever done I think. I know this because I've just recently watched the Civil War one and am watching the Vietnam one atm.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1992 on: June 28, 2022, 01:59:10 pm »
Murder in the Alps on channel 4.

Highlights again some pretty poor french investigation (something we are recently familiar with)

To me it is clear the french cyclist was the intended victim from day dot.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1993 on: June 29, 2022, 11:43:43 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 28, 2022, 12:59:14 pm
If you use Prime they have a PBS add-on channel that costs about 3.50 quid a month I think, it's got basically everything Burns has ever done I think. I know this because I've just recently watched the Civil War one and am watching the Vietnam one atm.
That's good. Just been looking for this.
Online SvenJohansen

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 05:39:14 pm »
I've just finished watching City of Angels. City of Death about a period from the 70s to the 80s in California where there were about a dozen serial killers active at the same time. And the efforts of the homicide detectives that brought them all down. It's incredible stuff. I had heard about a lot of them but never knew the actual stories. It's a fascinating watch. The trailer is here:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yN_pkkb8EaI&ab_channel=Hulu
