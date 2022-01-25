Excellent art historian and presenter Waldemar Januszczak on Impressionism on the BBC at the moment via iplayer.My knowledge of some of this stuff is pretty decent but I find Januszczak really engaging and he always offers additional insights and observations. I knew for example about the liberating effect of the invention of paint tubes but not about that of the ferrule used to crimp bristles to the end of the brush. Brushes had previously all been round but the new flat brushes gave rise to different ways of making marks.Anyway, if you are interested in the start of the journey to what we loosely describe as 'modern art' (and what might have become of art without the Impressionists) I think you might enjoy it.