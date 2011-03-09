Anyone catch Nick Broomfield's latest docu on BBC2 last night?



Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie and Tupac (2021)



Was really good. Doesn't really expand too much on what we already know but Broomfield is really pushing the agenda that Biggie's murder simply could not have happened without the co-operation of the LAPD.



Some good interviews with Death Row records staff and Blood and Crip heavyweights who operated security for the East/West rivals at the time.



You reap what you sow living the Gangster lifestyle but both murders could have been avoided. Petty shit that escalated quickly.



Well worth a watch on iPlayer.



