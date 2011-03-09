« previous next »
Awesome documentaries thread

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 14, 2021, 08:27:31 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 13, 2021, 07:03:22 pm
A killing in Tiger Bay on BBC about the Cardiff Five miscarriage of justice.

Breath taking corruption.

Watched that at the weekend.  Never heard of the case before.  Another where the senior officers got away with so much shit.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 14, 2021, 10:58:06 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 14, 2021, 08:27:31 am
Watched that at the weekend.  Never heard of the case before.  Another where the senior officers got away with so much shit.

As Mansfield pointed out the Police and Criminal Evidence Act's provisions and Code of Practice relating to interviews was designed to protect interviewees from oppressive tactics.

How many times did Miller and Abdulhalli deny any involvement or clearly state their alibi? Hundreds.

They were fortunate that LJ Taylor presided in the Court of Appeal. Previous incumbents may not have been as perceptive.

Whilst the law, eventually, worked the usual depressing routine of cover up continued a la Daniel Morgan, Hillsborough and Stephen Lawrence. Not a single successful conviction of incompetent or corrupt coppers.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 14, 2021, 11:02:31 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 13, 2021, 07:03:22 pm
A killing in Tiger Bay on BBC about the Cardiff Five miscarriage of justice.

Breath taking corruption.

Just watched it. Shocking and yet not shocking at the same time.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 14, 2021, 11:16:33 am
Quote from: princeoftherocks on June  9, 2021, 09:14:34 pm
BBCiPLAYER : 'cAN'T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD' 

If you are interested in learning about human history, this is for you.

really, watch it.  I promise.

I've seen this through twice, could listen to Adam Curtis talk for ages

Will watch a third time soon
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 14, 2021, 08:52:00 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 13, 2021, 07:03:22 pm
A killing in Tiger Bay on BBC about the Cardiff Five miscarriage of justice.

Breath taking corruption.

Thanks for the suggestion. Watching it now.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 14, 2021, 09:27:26 pm
The mrs was watching fantastic fungi on Netflix, I was a bit meh about it and wasn't really paying attention, but I started watching because its surprisingly absolutely fascinating from a scientific point of view. I am going to watch from the beginning.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 15, 2021, 09:11:14 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on September  9, 2021, 10:19:25 am
These Untold docs are excellent - just watched the Mardy Fish tennis one last night - very poignant given the mental issues top tennis players are having at the moment.

The ice hockey one was quite ridiculous - was like Slapshot meets The Sopranos

Watched the Mardy Fish one yesterday, great watch though tough at times.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 16, 2021, 03:34:21 pm
Bitter Lake - reasonable documentary about the Saudi role in spreading Wahabbism in Afghanistan.

A bit disjointed at times but well worth a watch. Available on iPlayer.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
Yesterday at 04:31:45 pm
Anyone catch Nick Broomfield's latest docu on BBC2 last night?

Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie and Tupac (2021)

Was really good.  Doesn't really expand too much on what we already know but Broomfield is really pushing the agenda that Biggie's murder simply could not have happened without the co-operation of the LAPD.

Some good interviews with Death Row records staff and Blood and Crip heavyweights who operated security for the East/West rivals at the time.

You reap what you sow living the Gangster lifestyle but both murders could have been avoided.  Petty shit that escalated quickly.

Well worth a watch on iPlayer.

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
Yesterday at 07:51:02 pm
Cheers for that Buck Pete. Ill have to watch that later. Theres some good national geographic docs on Disney plus - facing about people coming up against pretty bad people - one of them is Suge Knight too
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm
Will give that a watch Pete, nice one!

I remember a few years ago on Reddit I had a good conversation with Greg Kading who worked on the task force investigating both murders. He believes it was Orlando Anderson that killed 2Pac and a gangster called Poochie killed Biggie Smalls, Orlando being a Crip, Poochie being a Blood. Apparently there was absolute chaos the days after both murders between the Crips and Bloods. Greg didnt seem to think LAPD had any involvement in Biggies murder.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
Today at 12:23:25 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm
Will give that a watch Pete, nice one!

I remember a few years ago on Reddit I had a good conversation with Greg Kading who worked on the task force investigating both murders. He believes it was Orlando Anderson that killed 2Pac and a gangster called Poochie killed Biggie Smalls, Orlando being a Crip, Poochie being a Blood. Apparently there was absolute chaos the days after both murders between the Crips and Bloods. Greg didnt seem to think LAPD had any involvement in Biggies murder.

Yeah, I don't think there's any question that Orlando Anderson did for 2Pac.

As for Biggie...Yes, Nick Broomfield acknowledges that its widely accepted that Greg Kading's version of events is what went down and cops were not involved.   But former LAPD detective Kading would say that wouldn't he?

After watching this documentary and getting stone cold proof that Suge had at least 3 LAPD cops working on his security team, people might feel different.  Maybe not. :)
