Watched that at the weekend. Never heard of the case before. Another where the senior officers got away with so much shit.
As Mansfield pointed out the Police and Criminal Evidence Act's provisions and Code of Practice relating to interviews was designed to protect interviewees from oppressive tactics.
How many times did Miller and Abdulhalli deny any involvement or clearly state their alibi? Hundreds.
They were fortunate that LJ Taylor presided in the Court of Appeal. Previous incumbents may not have been as perceptive.
Whilst the law, eventually, worked the usual depressing routine of cover up continued a la Daniel Morgan, Hillsborough and Stephen Lawrence. Not a single successful conviction of incompetent or corrupt coppers.