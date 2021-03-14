« previous next »
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1840 on: March 14, 2021, 05:16:19 pm »
Minding the Gap is a heartbreaking documentary about three skateboarding friends growing up in Rockford, Illinois. Tragic stuff about broken homes, abuse, violent relationships etc

Quote from: Only Me on March 10, 2021, 12:06:01 am
Another shout here for Class Action Park.

A mental story that has it all.

Insane that this place ever existed. The logical conclusion to deregulation/turning a blind eye to safety for a few extra bucks
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1841 on: March 14, 2021, 05:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on March  2, 2021, 11:32:18 pm
Yeah as an ethnic Chinese this was one of the more shocking things I've ever seen.

Mostly because these guys are still very much venerated within Indonesian society, and at the time the movie was made, had ties to Indonesian Cabinet members.

In a film with so many shocking moments, the section where one of the men interviewed talks with glee about stabbing any ethnic Chinese person he could see including his girlfriend's father stands out for its vileness
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1842 on: March 17, 2021, 07:06:13 am »
The Donut King, an incredible rags to riches story of how a Cambodian refugee built a Donut empire in California in the 70s and kept Dunkin Donuts out of the state whilst helping hundreds of families build great businesses. The main man is an incredible guy who does his best for his people but a sad downfall comes from his own ego. If you love California, the 70s , Donuts or success stories this is a winner.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1843 on: March 17, 2021, 01:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  9, 2021, 12:20:15 pm
I've been watching and loving Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan on Netflix.


Good watch I really enjoyed it, was actually going to post it on here. What a barbaric period in Japanese history.

If you enjoyed that, I'm watching The Lost Pirate Kingdom which follows a similar format, and follows the explosion of Pirates (or Privateers as they were known back then) in the Caribbean in the 18th Century. More emphasis on the acting, which can be pretty poor at times, but it's an approachable format. I've even got my fiancée watching these which is brilliant as a history nerd as she's generally not hugely interested in history documentaries.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1844 on: March 17, 2021, 01:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  9, 2021, 12:20:15 pm
I've been watching and loving Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan on Netflix.

Maybe not everyone's bag, but it's tremendously informative and really enjoyable. I'm into Japanese culture and have extended Japanese family (my uncle married a Japanese lady and their children are English/Australian/Japanese) so it's nice to have more of an idea of their history in the 16th/17th centuries.

Nuts that their military action against Korea was the biggest single scale conflict sea-movement of troops until D-Day nearly 400 years later.

Worth a watch for anyone who likes their history, though I don't know enough to challenge the authenticity and veracity of it, they seem to have a lot of reputable experts giving opinion and narration.

Enjoyed this as well, although every single daimyo crumpling bad news/intelligence, tossing it into the flame, and expostulating vociferously became a bit repetitive by episode 3 or so...
« Reply #1845 on: March 17, 2021, 10:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  9, 2021, 12:20:15 pm
I've been watching and loving Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan on Netflix.

Maybe not everyone's bag, but it's tremendously informative and really enjoyable. I'm into Japanese culture and have extended Japanese family (my uncle married a Japanese lady and their children are English/Australian/Japanese) so it's nice to have more of an idea of their history in the 16th/17th centuries.

Nuts that their military action against Korea was the biggest single scale conflict sea-movement of troops until D-Day nearly 400 years later.

Worth a watch for anyone who likes their history, though I don't know enough to challenge the authenticity and veracity of it, they seem to have a lot of reputable experts giving opinion and narration.

Thanks for recommending this, watched episodes 1 and 2 tonight while she had her soap opera shite on. As someone who used to do karate and kendo this is right up my street.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1846 on: March 21, 2021, 09:08:47 am »
Interesting program on BBC4 last night about Eddie Chapman, a double agent during the war. He was a bit of a lad who liked wine, women and song. Amazing life some people led back then.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1847 on: March 24, 2021, 01:33:00 pm »
Recently watched Barbara Kopple's documentary American Dream about the 1984/85 Hormel meatpackers strike. Depressing as hell in the way the employees get fucked over by management, the union and some of their anti-union colleagues. The company cut wages despite making millions in profits. The workers wanted their previous wage and benefits back ($10.69/hr approx $21 USD today).  A great companion piece to Kopple's more famous Harlan County USA
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1848 on: March 24, 2021, 02:16:34 pm »
Under Suspicion - French ex-politician accused of murdering his wife.  Found it difficult to watch cos he came across a right arrogant twat.  In fact most in the documentary aren't very nice

Made you Look - Fake art (Pollocks, Rothko etc) and stand alone.  Enjoyed this one.  Not as much as the fake wine doc a while back but decent.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1849 on: March 24, 2021, 02:16:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 17, 2021, 10:21:38 pm
Thanks for recommending this, watched episodes 1 and 2 tonight while she had her soap opera shite on. As someone who used to do karate and kendo this is right up my street.
No worries, I'm hoping they come out with a second season charting the Tokugawa shogunate and the biggest events leading up to the Meiji Restoration.

Watched a documentary about Rush (the band) last night, also on Netflix. I'd often heard people say Neil Peart is the greatest drummer of all time - and whilst I don't know enough about drumming to dispute this, he certainly looks a phenomenon in his prime to my untrained eye. Also mad to see the bassist singing, laying the bassline and playing the synths at the same time.

Was good to see their lasting and enduring mark on the music industry and how they influenced so many bands I love - Billy Corgan is on their, effusive in his praise for Rush. Lots of cool cameos from influential musicians of a more recent era talking about the band. Also some horrendous tragedies that afflicted Neil Peart. Overall a good watch for anyone who's into musical history or like me didn't realise the cultural footprint of the band. They still fill stadiums globally which is mad.
« Reply #1850 on: March 24, 2021, 02:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 02:16:40 pm
No worries, I'm hoping they come out with a second season charting the Tokugawa shogunate and the biggest events leading up to the Meiji Restoration.

Watched a documentary about Rush (the band) last night, also on Netflix. I'd often heard people say Neil Peart is the greatest drummer of all time - and whilst I don't know enough about drumming to dispute this, he certainly looks a phenomenon in his prime to my untrained eye. Also mad to see the bassist singing, laying the bassline and playing the synths at the same time.

Was good to see their lasting and enduring mark on the music industry and how they influenced so many bands I love - Billy Corgan is on their, effusive in his praise for Rush. Lots of cool cameos from influential musicians of a more recent era talking about the band. Also some horrendous tragedies that afflicted Neil Peart. Overall a good watch for anyone who's into musical history or like me didn't realise the cultural footprint of the band. They still fill stadiums globally which is mad.

Never really knew just how brutal the Samurai were, they were as bad as an Army through history for killing for the sake of it.

Been looking at decorative Katana's, seen a few nice ones, my lad wants me to get one that is suitable for cutting bamboo, so he can learn how to use it.

I utterly despise the music of Rush. I cannot stand the singing and to me, it just sounds like musicians competing with each other, rather than a coherent band. Planet Rock play them a lot and I switch off/get Alexa to play something else.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1851 on: March 24, 2021, 04:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 02:16:40 pm
No worries, I'm hoping they come out with a second season charting the Tokugawa shogunate and the biggest events leading up to the Meiji Restoration.

Watched a documentary about Rush (the band) last night, also on Netflix. I'd often heard people say Neil Peart is the greatest drummer of all time - and whilst I don't know enough about drumming to dispute this, he certainly looks a phenomenon in his prime to my untrained eye. Also mad to see the bassist singing, laying the bassline and playing the synths at the same time.

Was good to see their lasting and enduring mark on the music industry and how they influenced so many bands I love - Billy Corgan is on their, effusive in his praise for Rush. Lots of cool cameos from influential musicians of a more recent era talking about the band. Also some horrendous tragedies that afflicted Neil Peart. Overall a good watch for anyone who's into musical history or like me didn't realise the cultural footprint of the band. They still fill stadiums globally which is mad.

Because they are/were the best  ;).  Peart isn't a drummer per se, he's a musician who plays drums.  He actually got better with age and went back to the drawing board regards playing with Freddie Gruber to change the way he played (and this is when he was widely regarded as the best in world at the time).  No one is going replace him, maybe Lee & Lifeson will team up with another drummer for a one off retrospective on Neil's life - who knows.

I really am going to miss them touring, it was a privilege to see them live a number of times.  Fanatical fanbase.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1852 on: March 24, 2021, 04:19:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 24, 2021, 02:42:37 pm
Never really knew just how brutal the Samurai were, they were as bad as an Army through history for killing for the sake of it.

Been looking at decorative Katana's, seen a few nice ones, my lad wants me to get one that is suitable for cutting bamboo, so he can learn how to use it.

I utterly despise the music of Rush. I cannot stand the singing and to me, it just sounds like musicians competing with each other, rather than a coherent band. Planet Rock play them a lot and I switch off/get Alexa to play something else.
Good Katana's and Japanese steelwork is pricey! Yeah some of the killing to 'send a message' was beyond brutal. The genocide of the mountain folk (I forget their exact name) and the vendetta against the Buddhists was absolutely nuts - demonic in it's persistence.

I can't say I particularly like their music (beyond one or two) I just like musical history and learning more about bands that were before my time or I haven't really listened to much of growing up. Prog, metal etc - genres their music is infused with, are just not my bag generally but it was an informative doc. Shame Netflix don't have more of that sort of thing.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1853 on: March 24, 2021, 04:21:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 24, 2021, 02:42:37 pm

I utterly despise the music of Rush. I cannot stand the singing and to me, it just sounds like musicians competing with each other, rather than a coherent band. Planet Rock play them a lot and I switch off/get Alexa to play something else.

Used to think you were alright Rob,  :( :D

Geddy's voice is very marmite Ill give you that but it wouldn't be Rush if it wasn't for that vocal. But for musicianship they are second to none.  Also they weren't afraid change musical direction (which included adding synths back in 1980). 

The only song they ever play on radio is Spirit of Radio so i'll be surprised if you heard more than 2 of theirs on Planet Rock (maybe Closer to the Heart and New World Man could rarely get an airing)
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1854 on: March 24, 2021, 04:31:08 pm »
Watched the Netflix one called Operation Varsity blues about rich folk paying for their kids to get into top universities

There was nobody i really felt any empathy for in the whole thing...but an interesting story
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1855 on: March 24, 2021, 04:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 04:19:47 pm
Good Katana's and Japanese steelwork is pricey! Yeah some of the killing to 'send a message' was beyond brutal. The genocide of the mountain folk (I forget their exact name) and the vendetta against the Buddhists was absolutely nuts - demonic in it's persistence.

I can't say I particularly like their music (beyond one or two) I just like musical history and learning more about bands that were before my time or I haven't really listened to much of growing up. Prog, metal etc - genres their music is infused with, are just not my bag generally but it was an informative doc. Shame Netflix don't have more of that sort of thing.

Yeah, it won't be anything pricey, few hundred quid at most, certainly not a few grand ;D

I did watch a documentary on Sky Arts on Saturday about the Go-Go's, that was really enjoyable. Mad to see Belinda Carlisle peforming to a bunch of punks.

Quote from: Ziltoid on March 24, 2021, 04:21:34 pm
Used to think you were alright Rob,  :( :D

Geddy's voice is very marmite Ill give you that but it wouldn't be Rush if it wasn't for that vocal. But for musicianship they are second to none.  Also they weren't afraid change musical direction (which included adding synths back in 1980). 

The only song they ever play on radio is Spirit of Radio so i'll be surprised if you heard more than 2 of theirs on Planet Rock (maybe Closer to the Heart and New World Man could rarely get an airing)

Tom Sawyer gets an airing too, but with Murrays request show of a weekend and the rock block, some other stuff gets an airing too.

Maybe its just the songs I hear, but it always sounds like they are having a I can do the best solo competition rather than playing a song.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1856 on: March 24, 2021, 04:56:28 pm »
Tom Sawyer I think is literally the only Rush song I'd heard prior to watching the doc. I can absolutely appreciate their musicianship even if the actual music isn't massively to my tastes. I respect they weren't wedded to one style, and oddly I didn't hate some of the synth driven stuff they were pushing out in the 80s, influenced heavily by English new wave such as The The and Ultravox. It shows they had massive musical depth to call upon given that they were so genre spanning - I'll always respect a band trying something new (Biffy Clyro, The Cure, The 1975) as long as it's not done in the name of completely selling out (Maroon 5 - apologies if the references are seen as shit by anyone, I've had some form of interest in each at one time or another).

Which is odd because all I did at uni was fumble with a guitar and listen to music, anything I could from any era, just trying new things and genres. Maybe the inaccessibility of most prog is what put me off Rush - but I do like bands like Metallica and Smashing Pumpkins that profess to have been heavily influenced by the music of Rush.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1857 on: March 24, 2021, 05:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 24, 2021, 04:56:28 pm
Tom Sawyer I think is literally the only Rush song I'd heard prior to watching the doc. I can absolutely appreciate their musicianship even if the actual music isn't massively to my tastes. I respect they weren't wedded to one style, and oddly I didn't hate some of the synth driven stuff they were pushing out in the 80s, influenced heavily by English new wave such as The The and Ultravox. It shows they had massive musical depth to call upon given that they were so genre spanning - I'll always respect a band trying something new (Biffy Clyro, The Cure, The 1975) as long as it's not done in the name of completely selling out (Maroon 5 - apologies if the references are seen as shit by anyone, I've had some form of interest in each at one time or another).

Which is odd because all I did at uni was fumble with a guitar and listen to music, anything I could from any era, just trying new things and genres. Maybe the inaccessibility of most prog is what put me off Rush - but I do like bands like Metallica and Smashing Pumpkins that profess to have been heavily influenced by the music of Rush.

I'm going to watch that doc, you've got me interested in it now.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1858 on: March 24, 2021, 08:09:42 pm »
Quote from: just redk84 will do on March 24, 2021, 04:31:08 pm
Watched the Netflix one called Operation Varsity blues about rich folk paying for their kids to get into top universities

There was nobody i really felt any empathy for in the whole thing...but an interesting story

That was decent as well. Be interesting to see how long he gets when all charges and other persons have been prosecuted.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1859 on: March 24, 2021, 10:32:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 17, 2021, 10:21:38 pm
Thanks for recommending this, watched episodes 1 and 2 tonight while she had her soap opera shite on. As someone who used to do karate and kendo this is right up my street.

Following these recommendations I've started watching it. Very gruesome (makes Game of Thrones look tame)  but the way Hideyoshi tried to pacify the daimyo by launching an invasion of China via Korea was an object lesson in hubris.

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1860 on: March 25, 2021, 11:30:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 24, 2021, 05:56:41 pm
I'm going to watch that doc, you've got me interested in it now.
Let me know what you think.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 24, 2021, 10:32:02 pm
Following these recommendations I've started watching it. Very gruesome (makes Game of Thrones look tame)  but the way Hideyoshi tried to pacify the daimyo by launching an invasion of China via Korea was an object lesson in hubris.
Absolutely! It also asks the question; once war is over, what do those who know only war do? Seemingly along with the land and riches they thought an invasion of Korea and China would bring, why didn't he look to cement his legacy as the person who truly bought peace to Japan? Odd. Now Tokugawa Ieyasu seems to be the true unifier - he quelled a few uprisings but basically had a peaceful reign until his death and beyond.

Did Hideyoshi truly think he had the resources and army size to take on China? madness.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1861 on: March 26, 2021, 03:45:34 pm »
Heartily recommend 'Assassins' on Sky Docs. Fascinating story of the killing of Kim Jong Nam by two supposed NK assassins. Goes into some mad territory.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1862 on: March 29, 2021, 04:46:48 pm »
Probably Been Posted Previously but Requiem for the American Dream is outstanding

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hZnuc-Fv_Tc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hZnuc-Fv_Tc</a>
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1863 on: March 29, 2021, 07:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on January  8, 2021, 04:46:25 pm
Just watched the Aaron Hernandez one on Netflix over the last couple of nights. Really good watch and as I knew nothing of him or the cases the ending was quite a shock

Finally got around to watching this last few days.  Absolutely mad story.

What a waste.

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1864 on: March 30, 2021, 11:00:56 am »
Quote from: Stevie-A on March 26, 2021, 03:45:34 pm
Heartily recommend 'Assassins' on Sky Docs. Fascinating story of the killing of Kim Jong Nam by two supposed NK assassins. Goes into some mad territory.

Was excellent; all very political
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1865 on: April 1, 2021, 11:21:02 am »
just watched closing gambit on freeview channel pbs

it's all about a chess match between korchnoi and karpov - and before you all yawn thinking chess is boring played by boring old farts then you know no-thing my friend

the documentary includes espionage, death threats, psychological mind games, the kgb, defecting 'traitors', political insults over the chess table, yoghurt coding allegations (yes, i did day yoghurt coding allegations) plus much more

the match was held in the philippines and the marcos regime who sponsored the match offered the winner around $340,000 - in the uk at the time the champion at wimbledon was getting paid £19,000

it was a joy to watch

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1866 on: April 1, 2021, 03:35:05 pm »
Watching the Nature Boy documentary on Ric Flair, it's on Starz on Disney Plus if anyone is interested in that. Interesting psychological profile and overall bit of a sad story from one of the greatest ever in the wrestling business. Certainly the greatest mic worker of all time.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1867 on: April 26, 2021, 03:33:40 pm »
Been on a bit of a music history kick of late - watched Supersonic about Oasis recently.

I can't say I've ever been a fan of their music - one or two alright tunes but largely derivative and I don't like Liam's voice - but this was watchable enough. I also think it's difficult to judge a band when you weren't around at the time of their height of popularity and peak of their powers - I was a toddler still when Knebworth happened. Nothing in their music resonates for me though - again this might be an era thing as I've softer spots for bands that musically are pretty poor even compared to my rating of Oasis.

Interesting to see their background though and some of the band's early days. What a pair of pricks the Gallaghers are though. Unbearable personalities with huge chips on their shoulders. Seems like Noel had a worse upbringing in the same household though, which I suppose explains somewhat how he is now.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1868 on: April 26, 2021, 05:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 26, 2021, 03:33:40 pm
Been on a bit of a music history kick of late - watched Supersonic about Oasis recently.

I can't say I've ever been a fan of their music - one or two alright tunes but largely derivative and I don't like Liam's voice - but this was watchable enough. I also think it's difficult to judge a band when you weren't around at the time of their height of popularity and peak of their powers - I was a toddler still when Knebworth happened. Nothing in their music resonates for me though - again this might be an era thing as I've softer spots for bands that musically are pretty poor even compared to my rating of Oasis.

Interesting to see their background though and some of the band's early days. What a pair of pricks the Gallaghers are though. Unbearable personalities with huge chips on their shoulders. Seems like Noel had a worse upbringing in the same household though, which I suppose explains somewhat how he is now.

yeh sometimes you need to separate the person/s from the music

oasis - some awesome songs and an awesome song-writer in noel and one of the best ever 'rock' voices (at his peak) in liam

both absolute twats though - then and now

they're just the same bedroom weed-smoking dope heads - just in a more expensive bedroom smoking more expensive weed

money is usually anathema to 'social' songwriting

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1869 on: April 27, 2021, 11:29:00 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 26, 2021, 05:25:23 pm
yeh sometimes you need to separate the person/s from the music

oasis - some awesome songs and an awesome song-writer in noel and one of the best ever 'rock' voices (at his peak) in liam

both absolute twats though - then and now

they're just the same bedroom weed-smoking dope heads - just in a more expensive bedroom smoking more expensive weed

money is usually anathema to 'social' songwriting
Agreed - it's like Morrissey now is an unbearable bell end, but I love The Smiths and they produced some incredible songs, regardless of my personal feelings on him as an individual.

I do think you also appreciate bands more if you were old enough to remember their rise or to have even seen them live, or at least fully appreciate the social climate that they were embedded in. I can't say I was with Oasis, or any bands before the late 90s.

On the musical documentaries theme - watching the Netflix Taylor Swift doc. Seems a bit of a propaganda piece, but she's talented and can write a tune. Don't like her music by and large, but there's some alright songs in her back catalogue and she's more versatile than a lot of pop artists.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1870 on: May 10, 2021, 10:12:11 pm »
Keith Haring, Street Art Boy.

On iPlayer - Its fantastic. Really good insights into the mad NYC art/gay/nightclub scene of the early 80s, and Harings spectacular rise in popularity.

it's funny, inspiring and touching. Lots of interviews with his very closest friends, and moving contributions from his somewhat bewildered small town parents.

Highly recommended.

The art is fucking boss too.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1871 on: Yesterday at 07:17:16 am »
Watched 'When We Were Kings' again on iPlayer. Hadn't seen it for a few years. Simply the best sports documentary ever made.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1872 on: Yesterday at 11:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Stevie-A on Yesterday at 07:17:16 am
Watched 'When We Were Kings' again on iPlayer. Hadn't seen it for a few years. Simply the best sports documentary ever made.

Agreed.

The book by David Remnick is also a thing of beauty.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 07:08:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  1, 2021, 03:35:05 pm
Watching the Nature Boy documentary on Ric Flair, it's on Starz on Disney Plus if anyone is interested in that. Interesting psychological profile and overall bit of a sad story from one of the greatest ever in the wrestling business. Certainly the greatest mic worker of all time.
Im not into Wrestling but remembered this guy from my childhood and decided to give it a watch. Very good and very sad. The world of show business and wrestling is absolutely bonkers. You wonder if not all of them are alcoholics or on some sort of drugs. That lifestyle of being on tour constantly cannot be healthy for mind and body.
