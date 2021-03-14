just watched closing gambit on freeview channel pbs
it's all about a chess match between korchnoi and karpov - and before you all yawn thinking chess is boring played by boring old farts then you know no-thing my friend
the documentary includes espionage, death threats, psychological mind games, the kgb, defecting 'traitors', political insults over the chess table, yoghurt coding allegations (yes, i did day yoghurt coding allegations) plus much more
the match was held in the philippines and the marcos regime who sponsored the match offered the winner around $340,000 - in the uk at the time the champion at wimbledon was getting paid £19,000
it was a joy to watch