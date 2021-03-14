Tom Sawyer I think is literally the only Rush song I'd heard prior to watching the doc. I can absolutely appreciate their musicianship even if the actual music isn't massively to my tastes. I respect they weren't wedded to one style, and oddly I didn't hate some of the synth driven stuff they were pushing out in the 80s, influenced heavily by English new wave such as The The and Ultravox. It shows they had massive musical depth to call upon given that they were so genre spanning - I'll always respect a band trying something new (Biffy Clyro, The Cure, The 1975) as long as it's not done in the name of completely selling out (Maroon 5 - apologies if the references are seen as shit by anyone, I've had some form of interest in each at one time or another).



Which is odd because all I did at uni was fumble with a guitar and listen to music, anything I could from any era, just trying new things and genres. Maybe the inaccessibility of most prog is what put me off Rush - but I do like bands like Metallica and Smashing Pumpkins that profess to have been heavily influenced by the music of Rush.