I've been watching and loving Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan on Netflix.
Maybe not everyone's bag, but it's tremendously informative and really enjoyable. I'm into Japanese culture and have extended Japanese family (my uncle married a Japanese lady and their children are English/Australian/Japanese) so it's nice to have more of an idea of their history in the 16th/17th centuries.
Nuts that their military action against Korea was the biggest single scale conflict sea-movement of troops until D-Day nearly 400 years later.
Worth a watch for anyone who likes their history, though I don't know enough to challenge the authenticity and veracity of it, they seem to have a lot of reputable experts giving opinion and narration.