Up to Episode 5 - wow just wow - essential viewing whether you believe in Adam Curtiss thesis or not. Essentially an expanded version of Hypernormalisation, but none the worse for it - the connections he makes are mind blowing



I'm 45 minutes into Episode 1 and have to say "Wow".Wow, I haven't a clue what's going on! It's way over my head. As always I like the way he puts music over archive film and, in small doses, his own soothing voice is quite sonic too. I just don't know why he ruins it all by articulating words. The strange juxtaposition of old film is enough to produce the effect he wants surely. At one point in the episode he references an obscure book that was written by an obscure person in a language that no-one understands. I'm thinking was the book real, or is it a clever auto-critique of the film?