Just watched Deep Web, I think it ties in well with Citizenfour.



The US legal system is a complete joke, this much is clear. I think it's hard to not get angry when you watch documentaries like this or read similar stories. The war on drugs, the three strike system etc. The failure to look at the bigger picture in terms of how society actually functions, it beggars belief. You could literally fuck a child or kill a cop and receive significantly less jail time than facilitating drug use in a (relatively) safe manor. Conservative thinking and views boggle my mind as a human being.



I wouldn't say it's scary that governments struggle to keep track of everything, it's more scary that they can (again, Citizenfour).



I can't wait to watch this. Always knew bits about "Silk Road", Tor and the Deep Web but never the intricacies until this week after reading a bit about Ross Ulbricht.I am staggered he got 2 life sentences + another 40 years without possibility of parole. Just looking at him you would never believe this kid could survive 5 minutes let alone 5 years (up to now) in a state penitentiary. Maybe the Aryan Brotherhood take Bitcoin as payment these days for providing protection.Reading how the FBI got him was amazing too. Not exactly computer wizardry. I believe the hackers went and developed a USB Killswitch program once Ulbricht went down.Really hoping this is still on Netflix.