Author Topic: Anyone here play the Guitar?  (Read 118396 times)

Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #920 on: November 22, 2022, 08:32:43 am »
Thanks
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #921 on: November 22, 2022, 02:21:35 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on November 21, 2022, 09:51:53 pm
Lads looking for a bit of help, now I cannot play the guitar but I have someone who can in my place of work. I work in mental health so this is why this sounds a bit weird.
I need him to play this backing music for another person I'm working with. I've scored the internet and there's no way there is a karaoke version as it's a poem. If you of you geniuses could identify the chords for me there is a chance he'll play it for me. Basically it is for our Christmas party, the girl involved is too scared to sing but will read this poem, be nice for her if I could do this, so she doesn't feel left out. Thanks for reading.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1J8Mc3f3Djk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1J8Mc3f3Djk</a>
Just played along to it and the main parts are B flat to G, then the interchange in between goes to G and D, back to G, then repeat.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #922 on: November 22, 2022, 05:03:04 pm »
great, thanks
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #923 on: November 23, 2022, 07:19:19 pm »
Thanks Armand9 and liverbloke for the advice on singing and playing. I am self conscious about my practice so even trying to add my voice to it is a struggle. I'll keep at it though and will eventually get to a place where I couldn't give a crap who hears me. Being able to play a guitar is only for me, this is something I want to do. If someone else likes to listen to me then whoopy-do for them.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #924 on: July 8, 2023, 12:56:08 pm »
Anyone on here got a wireless set-up between their guitar and amp? Do these work as well as I hope they might?

I'm moving house soon and I'll have a bit more space but would also like to reduce clutter a bit. Cutting the cables out is appealing, but I wonder if there's anything lost by going wireless (besides the cable ;D)...?
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #925 on: July 8, 2023, 03:45:11 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July  8, 2023, 12:56:08 pm
Anyone on here got a wireless set-up between their guitar and amp? Do these work as well as I hope they might?

I'm moving house soon and I'll have a bit more space but would also like to reduce clutter a bit. Cutting the cables out is appealing, but I wonder if there's anything lost by going wireless (besides the cable ;D)...?
Only ever used one when I was part of a group on tour in Brazil.
The stages and venues we played were very big, and there was a lot of band movement on stage with actors, etc.. so it was more beneficial to use the wireless system there.
Worked a treat for me.

Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #926 on: July 16, 2023, 02:55:41 pm »
Got a slightly different method for my tunes since moving, trying not to be so guitar focused

So I get the song, naturally - I don't get this 'a team of songwriters' bullshit, if it's not beamed to you from beyond it doesn't count for me - so not short on ideas

I get like, IMPOSSIBLE to play tunes. I mean like, this one a month ago was trombones and trumpets and I am very au fait with plug-ins but it's just not the same unless I apply a lot of skill (by which I mean playing it on a MIDI keyboard and adjusting it as far as I want for the sound I want)

My Telecaster is really really coming into her own though. Ebow and an astute use of delay = really get some ethereal textures. I have to do classic lead too but that's naturally great on a Tele though I do need to become more 'match fit'

Might take the Martin out in Sefton Park while I can. Busk out some La's tunes yknow. My own. Refuse requests. I am a TERRIBLE busker cause people ask for shite like Oasis and Coldplay but if I bust out Creedence or There She Goes I think the Martin alone will carry the tune to a very high level as I have the D'addario gypsy strings on it and it just sounds *chef's kiss*

So Scaffy my Telecaster is a fantastic all-rounder but the Martin can bust out pretty neat anything and sound crisp and that sort of doubled-up resonance you get with new strings rings loud and true.

I'll start a new recording period and like I won't be shy anymore not with my Pay What you Want label (more to come but it's what it sounds like = I'll mix and produce, on a karma level, hope my main project gets out soon)

It really is something to be able to capture your emotions in a song. I don't really like the autotubed garbled production that's too slick but there's plenty of music worth doing but tumbling out of bed with a song in your head BUT A WAY TO DO IT can't be beat

I would recommend self taught, if you find a great teacher cool but the real art is you with your instrument.

You then realise you ARE your instrument and I find I play best when my mind is clear and the process becomes sort of almost automatic

Singing while playing: you'll start crap but follow the song in your head. You might find it easier to actually play along with a cover and vocalize when you can and focus on having fun

The two skills marry up naturally but if you're worrying about BOTH it's gonna distract you so my take on it is essentially see it as one art, the performance
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #927 on: July 29, 2023, 09:55:34 am »
Martin has new strings

Left em a day to settle

Abbey Road OG pressing in shot there, me aul man played it to death but it's still very listenable

Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #928 on: Today at 04:47:31 pm »
figured there would be a thread.

I've picked it back up after a failed attempt 20 years ago at the end of law school. thought I'd have so much more time to indulge - but then work, life, etc. hit. I also think I went about it very wrong the last time in terms of learning.

Got my electric restrung about 2 weeks ago and have been able to put in an hour every day - I'm quite surprised at my early progress. Next step is to start lessons in about 2 weeks (so another 2 weeks of screwing around on my own).

Really would like to become decent at playing - hoping to give myself a real 9-12 months of learning and playing before reassessing.

I will go back in the thread - but I presume there are a lot of links/advice for beginners?

(I also have a random acoustic guitar that I'm getting restrung tomorrow).
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #929 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:47:31 pm
figured there would be a thread.

I've picked it back up after a failed attempt 20 years ago at the end of law school. thought I'd have so much more time to indulge - but then work, life, etc. hit. I also think I went about it very wrong the last time in terms of learning.

Got my electric restrung about 2 weeks ago and have been able to put in an hour every day - I'm quite surprised at my early progress. Next step is to start lessons in about 2 weeks (so another 2 weeks of screwing around on my own).

Really would like to become decent at playing - hoping to give myself a real 9-12 months of learning and playing before reassessing.

I will go back in the thread - but I presume there are a lot of links/advice for beginners?

(I also have a random acoustic guitar that I'm getting restrung tomorrow).
Practice, practice, and more practice.

Loads of decent stuff for beginners on youtube.
Good luck and enjoy,
