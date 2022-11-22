Got a slightly different method for my tunes since moving, trying not to be so guitar focused



So I get the song, naturally - I don't get this 'a team of songwriters' bullshit, if it's not beamed to you from beyond it doesn't count for me - so not short on ideas



I get like, IMPOSSIBLE to play tunes. I mean like, this one a month ago was trombones and trumpets and I am very au fait with plug-ins but it's just not the same unless I apply a lot of skill (by which I mean playing it on a MIDI keyboard and adjusting it as far as I want for the sound I want)



My Telecaster is really really coming into her own though. Ebow and an astute use of delay = really get some ethereal textures. I have to do classic lead too but that's naturally great on a Tele though I do need to become more 'match fit'



Might take the Martin out in Sefton Park while I can. Busk out some La's tunes yknow. My own. Refuse requests. I am a TERRIBLE busker cause people ask for shite like Oasis and Coldplay but if I bust out Creedence or There She Goes I think the Martin alone will carry the tune to a very high level as I have the D'addario gypsy strings on it and it just sounds *chef's kiss*



So Scaffy my Telecaster is a fantastic all-rounder but the Martin can bust out pretty neat anything and sound crisp and that sort of doubled-up resonance you get with new strings rings loud and true.



I'll start a new recording period and like I won't be shy anymore not with my Pay What you Want label (more to come but it's what it sounds like = I'll mix and produce, on a karma level, hope my main project gets out soon)



It really is something to be able to capture your emotions in a song. I don't really like the autotubed garbled production that's too slick but there's plenty of music worth doing but tumbling out of bed with a song in your head BUT A WAY TO DO IT can't be beat



I would recommend self taught, if you find a great teacher cool but the real art is you with your instrument.



You then realise you ARE your instrument and I find I play best when my mind is clear and the process becomes sort of almost automatic



Singing while playing: you'll start crap but follow the song in your head. You might find it easier to actually play along with a cover and vocalize when you can and focus on having fun



The two skills marry up naturally but if you're worrying about BOTH it's gonna distract you so my take on it is essentially see it as one art, the performance

