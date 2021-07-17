« previous next »
Anyone here play the Guitar?

Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
July 17, 2021, 01:22:32 pm
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
August 13, 2021, 01:15:45 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk</a>
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
August 13, 2021, 02:23:09 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aMjmjXHJoPg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aMjmjXHJoPg</a>

I've watched this recently given I've seen the bloke 3 times in concert but this went under my radar.  There is a tutorial about "hand health for the guitarist" for those who play the damn thing

On Dec 29, 2020, Steve had corrective surgery on his right shoulder. He believes that sitting while playing the guitar and hunching his shoulder for close to 50 years may have compromised the tendons, and then doing chest flies (work out exercise) and overextending did it in. He had two tendons that were torn all the way through, and a bicep tendon torn from the bone and shredded. Then he found Dr. Thomas Knapp, (Santa Monica) perhaps the leading cuff surgeon in the USA. Dr. Knapp fixed Steve up really nice and set him up in a sling that Dr. Knapp created called The Knappsack. Steve wore his Knappsack for 4 weeks, and it can be seen being worn in this video.

Months before the shoulder surgery, Steve developed trigger finger in his left thumb. This is a condition that is a form of carpal tunnel. His thumb eventually froze, and he was in need of corrective surgery. In January 2021, Steve underwent this surgery that was performed by Dr. David Kulber (Beverly Hills) for which Steve says, After all of the research I did, I believe he is considered the top hand surgeon out there.

Both surgeries were successful and Steve was on the mend. But during the recuperation process, while wearing his Knappsack and not able to use his right hand, he felt compelled to write and record this track and name it Knappsack. Because of Steves legato hammering style, performing with one hand was not so alien of an idea to him and when he set out to write and record this track, it flowed beautifully.

"This piece of music was written in a stream of consciousness type approach. The idea hit me and I knew I could do it. The guitar part was written/recorded and filmed first to a click track. I built the melody and chord structures and jotted them down, then I did perhaps 4-5 takes. When this was finished, I had the guitar part and a click. I then set out to decorate the track with all of the other instruments, and I really enjoyed doing this. Hearing a song come to life like this is my favorite aspect of being a musician.

For the most part, perhaps 80-90% of the song, I did not seem to need anything to dampen the strings, but there were a few riffs where I did. I placed a small but dense piece of cloth under the strings at the nut and this helped with some of the unwanted vibration. When editing the final take, the majority of the audio is in sync with the video, but there are some lines that came from alternate takes.

Jumping into something with blind faith will always result in the peak of inspiration when the faith is strong enough. You just have to not make any excuses in your head and all your inspirations will be met beautifully."
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
August 13, 2021, 02:24:32 pm
Terry's excellent video

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk</a>
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
August 13, 2021, 02:44:41 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on August 13, 2021, 02:24:32 pm
Terry's excellent video

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk</a>
Ta mate. Ages since I embedded anything from youtube.  :thumbup
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 7, 2022, 06:00:31 pm


been playing and writing lately - mostly pop indie alt-folk alt-country (think i made some of them up) - and would just like to add to anyone thinking about learning to play the guitar (either electric or acoustic) think of your guitar as a friend not like some sort of chore that you have to do to attain some degree of skill

trust me - a good relationship with your 'mate' will help you to get further along the road

a put a dent in my guitar (nothing but a mere flesh wound) but i nearly cried - first thing i said was 'sorry about that mate'

yeh i am a bit odd but let he who isn't cast the first stone

Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 7, 2022, 06:40:14 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on October  7, 2022, 06:00:31 pm

been playing and writing lately - mostly pop indie alt-folk alt-country (think i made some of them up) - and would just like to add to anyone thinking about learning to play the guitar (either electric or acoustic) think of your guitar as a friend not like some sort of chore that you have to do to attain some degree of skill

trust me - a good relationship with your 'mate' will help you to get further along the road




Good advice there, mate.

I have never had a single guitar lesson in all of the 50 years of playing. Do I regret that? No, because I wouldn't have the style of play that I have had for most of that 50 years.
Not saying anyone now starting out shouldn't have lessons, but I have no regrets.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 8, 2022, 12:34:10 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  7, 2022, 06:40:14 pm
Good advice there, mate.

I have never had a single guitar lesson in all of the 50 years of playing. Do I regret that? No, because I wouldn't have the style of play that I have had for most of that 50 years.
Not saying anyone now starting out shouldn't have lessons, but I have no regrets.
Do you have a basic self taught music theory knowledge from videos etc? I've never had lessons but the likes of Justin Sandercoe basically taught me guitar anyway
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 8, 2022, 11:10:21 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  7, 2022, 06:40:14 pm
Good advice there, mate.

I have never had a single guitar lesson in all of the 50 years of playing. Do I regret that? No, because I wouldn't have the style of play that I have had for most of that 50 years.
Not saying anyone now starting out shouldn't have lessons, but I have no regrets.

Seconded

I mean knowing chords and notes helps but they're all right there on the fretboard

The key ingredient seems to be getting off your arse to play - the songs of others have been immeasurably inspirational in this wise for me and whatever your plans with music inspiration is shared and haha you can be autopopular with the right song

Don't get lessons
Maybe a couple

But how can your personal style be your own if it's a copy?

Eventually the guitar speaks to you

And if you have songs occuring to you, being comfortable with an instrument is going to help that
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 8, 2022, 02:41:50 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on October  8, 2022, 12:34:10 am
Do you have a basic self taught music theory knowledge from videos etc? I've never had lessons but the likes of Justin Sandercoe basically taught me guitar anyway
I watched my older brother and his mates and just remembered chord shapes, etc.. Then I got to learn what the chords were and took it from there.

I did a bit of teaching a few years ago with an emphasis on making it fun and not blinding the students with science.
Also, would ask them their favourite songs that they wanted to learn, rather than shite stuff that would be useless for them.

Taught quite a few that way and I'd say with a high percentage of them doing well, and still are.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 8, 2022, 07:12:40 pm
I love the guitar, I've owned dozens in my life, is it true the cheaper (electric models) in particular are more difficult to play?

I just learnt lots of blues chords, 5 boxes in A something think, and along with the basic major and minor chords never really progressed beyond that, so for my own enjoyment and my neighbours annoyance I just turn the amp up and play the basic stuff I know!

I've got a decent old amp a Line 6 and a couple of distortion pedals to crank the sound up a bit. Guitar wise, cheapos, a Jim Deacon strat copy (but this is on their better versions) and a Epiphone SG Special, which is currently broke. Anybody know somebody that does guitar repairs in Liverpool please?

I went to guy in years ago in Aigburth to get a new set up on a guitar, but forget where! He built guitars too, and showed me some of his work for clients, haha put my stuff to shame!

That's what takes me back to my original question, are such hand made instruments easier to play?



Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 8, 2022, 08:49:35 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  8, 2022, 07:12:40 pm
I love the guitar, I've owned dozens in my life, is it true the cheaper (electric models) in particular are more difficult to play?

I just learnt lots of blues chords, 5 boxes in A something think, and along with the basic major and minor chords never really progressed beyond that, so for my own enjoyment and my neighbours annoyance I just turn the amp up and play the basic stuff I know!

I've got a decent old amp a Line 6 and a couple of distortion pedals to crank the sound up a bit. Guitar wise, cheapos, a Jim Deacon strat copy (but this is on their better versions) and a Epiphone SG Special, which is currently broke. Anybody know somebody that does guitar repairs in Liverpool please?

I went to guy in years ago in Aigburth to get a new set up on a guitar, but forget where! He built guitars too, and showed me some of his work for clients, haha put my stuff to shame!

That's what takes me back to my original question, are such hand made instruments easier to play?




I've had a multitude of different Strat type guitars ranging from actual Fender's down to Squier's. I even have a Westfield Strat (cost me 40 quid) which is as good as any Strat I have ever played/owned.
Also have a few Les Paul type guitars ranging from An Epiphone to Tanglewood and managed to grab an absolute bargain J&D Les Paul on eBay for 50 quid.

I tend to get cheaper guitars and do them up with the obvious set-up to start with, then change the pick-ups, electrics and if necessary, the tuners.

Like you, I own a line 6 amp and it kicks arse. It's been my main gigging amp since the middle of the last lockdown. Only 30 watts, but I mic it up and put it through my thousand-watt PA system.



When I was younger up until my  late 40's, I did a lot of my gigs abroad and just found it easier to put a cheaper guitar in a case and put on flights, etc. Without the worry of whether would it still be in piece when I got it back after my flight. 

I also own, like you an Epiphone SG. Can I ask what you need doing to yours?

I've heard some very good reports about the Jim Deacon strats. I might try and grab one on eBay.

I think I may have answered all your other questions, but I'm here if you need any other advice.   :wave
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 8, 2022, 11:57:58 pm
^^
Great stuff, thanks for that, a small wiring job that's all on the Epiphone but I'm hopeless with anything like that!  I picked up old this Japanese Jeddon  Telecaster years ago, cos it looked so old and well used, I love guitars like that.

I think it's a late 60's early 70's model, it's a brute to play and needs work on it but I just like it! I'm after a Les Paul Copy next, I've had a few in the past, but I'm after a Epiphone model this time.

Marc Bolans original 57 Gibson Vintage model is out there somewhere, if got robbed in 76, but it was very distinctive because of the work he done on it, on some Guitarist website, there's a really interesting thread about its maybe current whereabouts! Be worth a few quid that!

Got a few acoustics as well, I did have a nice Aria 12 string until recently, but cash converters have it now!

My Jim Deacon Strat is ok, a really good example, bought that from cash converters years ago and kept hold of that one too, normally I don't keep them too long.

There's a charity shop by me on County Road, they sometimes have good guitars in at ridiculously low prices, they need work on them but they are a good starting point.


Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 11:28:38 am
^^^Are you missing a pot in that first pic?

Some of my collection.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 12:31:32 pm
Great collection...I had a Flying V once, that was a good one, great fast action, I just wish I could play better!

My Epiphone SG is a different model than yours, mine is missing the jack input, it's about somewhere I moved recently and still not sorted everything out.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 12:57:30 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  9, 2022, 12:31:32 pm
Great collection...I had a Flying V once, that was a good one, great fast action, I just wish I could play better!

My Epiphone SG is a different model than yours, mine is missing the jack input, it's about somewhere I moved recently and still not sorted everything out.
Should be an easy fix that. Even if you can't find it, you should be able to get a replacement from Ebay for a few coppers.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 01:24:24 pm
^^

Thanks mate, think I'll get the whole thing repaired soon in one go, It's my best guitar, and quite expensive by my standards, so I need to get it working again!
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 02:01:24 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  9, 2022, 01:24:24 pm
^^

Thanks mate, think I'll get the whole thing repaired soon in one go, It's my best guitar, and quite expensive by my standards, so I need to get it working again!

There's a place on the Wirral I sometimes go to if I can't do the job myself. http://www.kgb-music.co.uk/moving.htm
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 02:40:06 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  9, 2022, 11:28:38 am
^^^Are you missing a pot in that first pic?

Some of my collection.




nice mate

got a few myself - including a fender player strat (in polar white) an epiphone electro acoustic and an old indian-made sunn mustang strat (i think it was fender licensed) and it was heavy and had a rosewood fretboard but the frets outlasted the fender's and it's kept its action and still sounds great (obviously depending on your gear)

i wouldn't mind a real fender mustang or a jazzmaster or a tele - oh the choice! oh the girlfriend telling me that i should spend it on a holiday instead! oh the humanity!
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 03:00:36 pm
Bit of advice please...anybody suggest a good small amp (and pedal combo?) for a heavy distortion tone at low volume.

I've heard good things about the smaller Orange Amps, are they decent, just for me at home...cheers.



Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 03:32:16 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  9, 2022, 03:00:36 pm
Bit of advice please...anybody suggest a good small amp (and pedal combo?) for a heavy distortion tone at low volume.

I've heard good things about the smaller Orange Amps, are they decent, just for me at home...cheers.

those orange crush ones are decent enough for bedroom - but all gear depends on the sound you are looking for

people say to achieve the heavy distortion at a low volume then simply follow this formula - gain up volume down add some sort of reverb or delay

regarding pedals then that's something that's best to nip down to your local music shop and try a few out - i know a lot of people hate doing that and feel inferior or embarrassed so if that's you (that was me in the beginning) then here's a beginner's introduction to pedals (hope i'm not teaching you how to suck eggs :wave )

https://blog.andertons.co.uk/learn/distortion-pedal-beginners-guide
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 03:54:54 pm
^^

Thanks for that, I might get one of those, Ive got a old Line 6 Amp, but I can't seem a get a decent distortion sound at low volume, no matter what settings I try.

Haha, that's deffo me in the guitar shop, a much inferior, embarrassed beginner (despite owning guitars, on and off for nearly 40 years!)

Shameful really, I should be a well advanced, accomplished player by now!

The best shop I used go to years ago was Morans on Gateacre Brow, lovely family owned business, always made you feel relaxed and comfortable when trying stuff out.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 04:02:41 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  9, 2022, 03:54:54 pm
^^

Thanks for that, I might get one of those, Ive got a old Line 6 Amp, but I can't seem a get a decent distortion sound at low volume, no matter what settings I try.

Stick with your line 6 and get a Marshall GV-2 Guv'nor Plus Distortion Pedal. That's my main distortion for home and playing live.
Got mine for around 40 quid on Ebay. One fine bit of kit.






https://en.audiofanzine.com/guitar-distortion-overdrive-fuzz/marshall/gv-2-guvnor-plus/user_reviews/
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 04:12:38 pm
Ta..I thought my amp should be ok, but no success even with a couple of rubbish I've had. My birthday soon, my daughters can get me that pedal instead of socks this year!
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 9, 2022, 04:19:58 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  9, 2022, 04:12:38 pm
Ta..I thought my amp should be ok, but no success even with a couple of rubbish I've had. My birthday soon, my daughters can get me that pedal instead of socks this year!
The Line 6 is a great little amp for clean sounds and reverb. That Marshall Pedal will turn it into a mini Marshall Stack.  ;)
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 10, 2022, 05:10:55 am
Been playing for 30 years. Guitar, Drums, Bass, Mandolin, Banjo. But the guitar has been the main thing I pick up everyday. Currently wrestling with 2 versions of Catfish Blues, Muddys version & Robert Petways version. I got stuck into Cant be Satisfied by Muddy a week ago and got it down in a few evenings.

For anyone starting out, trust your ear as much as your eyes. IF I use tablature, I use it only as a rough guide, they either complicate things or leave them out from what Ive seen over the years. You cant get feel, stomp or rhythm from a page.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #906 on: October 11, 2022, 02:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on October 10, 2022, 05:10:55 am


For anyone starting out, trust your ear as much as your eyes. IF I use tablature, I use it only as a rough guide, they either complicate things or leave them out from what Ive seen over the years. You cant get feel, stomp or rhythm from a page.
100% spot on.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 14, 2022, 01:20:38 am
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAqTrbuxCRI

3 nights now wrestling with this.
Ill be at it till Christmas if I stick with it.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 14, 2022, 01:32:37 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_TxwEIyq-Wg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_TxwEIyq-Wg</a>


Michael Palmisano


Post some interesting stuff
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 14, 2022, 02:17:23 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  8, 2022, 02:41:50 pm
I watched my older brother and his mates and just remembered chord shapes, etc.. Then I got to learn what the chords were and took it from there.

I did a bit of teaching a few years ago with an emphasis on making it fun and not blinding the students with science.
Also, would ask them their favourite songs that they wanted to learn, rather than shite stuff that would be useless for them.

Taught quite a few that way and I'd say with a high percentage of them doing well, and still are.
Yes same more or less, just swap brother for a guy in a pub i frequented as a young lad. Its my only pleasure left in life is playing an instrument half competently to be honest, I would recommend it to all and sundry and certainly I'd say teach your kids to play
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 14, 2022, 06:27:33 am
Id go so far as to say if you have to learn music, you probably shouldnt play. If you have can pick out a tune or melody on 1 string of a guitar youve already started to play. I learned by playing along with Nirvanas Nevermind,  2 fingers only (top 2 string power chords without the octave!) I dont bother learning the fretboard for a year or two. Smells Like Teen Spirit was 1-6-4-9, not F, Bb, G#, C#. Still sounded the fucking same to me, still does.

Another big thing about playing guitar is playing  with a band. A bedroom is no place for playing guitar, to learn to play it you need to play it with a band. Its the difference between wanking and shagging. I might learn a tune on my own, but as soon as Ive played it in any band Im playing it differently. Songs and playing take on a new life jamming them out. Its the difference between kicking a ball against a wall and a kick about.

and Screw the musos if theyre dancing and singing your playing it right.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 14, 2022, 11:00:01 am
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on October 14, 2022, 06:27:33 am
Id go so far as to say if you have to learn music, you probably shouldnt play. If you have can pick out a tune or melody on 1 string of a guitar youve already started to play. I learned by playing along with Nirvanas Nevermind,  2 fingers only (top 2 string power chords without the octave!) I dont bother learning the fretboard for a year or two. Smells Like Teen Spirit was 1-6-4-9, not F, Bb, G#, C#. Still sounded the fucking same to me, still does.

Another big thing about playing guitar is playing  with a band. A bedroom is no place for playing guitar, to learn to play it you need to play it with a band. Its the difference between wanking and shagging. I might learn a tune on my own, but as soon as Ive played it in any band Im playing it differently. Songs and playing take on a new life jamming them out. Its the difference between kicking a ball against a wall and a kick about.

and Screw the musos if theyre dancing and singing your playing it right.

this is a very 'punk' oriented viewpoint

yes you can just learn 3 chords and play a multitude of songs but there's nowt wrong with wanting to learn music - it can only benefit you - but it isn't always essential

about the band thing, there are pros and cons of playing in bands (i've played in a few) and that is the competence of the rest of the band - if some of them are pretty bad then you're not going to create a great sound never mind keep in time and it can become a drag, and don't get me started on the equipment and the order of pack leader etc

your audience jumping up and down doesn't mean that you're any good - they're most probably just pissed or high - but it's a great feeling when you're getting feedback from them

but you need to learn chords definitely as power chords will only get you so far - but f your happy with that then it all just depends on what type of guitarist you want to be

you can't say 'don't do it this way' as some people just want to be a decent bedroom player, others want to play in a band, some want to master their instrument, some want to be songwriters, some want to just jump up and down playing rock standards ad infinitum - it's all good because it's what the individual wants to get out of it

so saying 'if you have to learn music, you probably shouldnt play' is just the same as me saying 'you probably shouldnt play if you don't learn music'

don't discourage because i bet no one discouraged you - and you're happy
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 14, 2022, 10:06:06 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on October 14, 2022, 11:00:01 am
this is a very 'punk' oriented viewpoint

yes you can just learn 3 chords and play a multitude of songs but there's nowt wrong with wanting to learn music - it can only benefit you - but it isn't always essential

about the band thing, there are pros and cons of playing in bands (i've played in a few) and that is the competence of the rest of the band - if some of them are pretty bad then you're not going to create a great sound never mind keep in time and it can become a drag, and don't get me started on the equipment and the order of pack leader etc

your audience jumping up and down doesn't mean that you're any good - they're most probably just pissed or high - but it's a great feeling when you're getting feedback from them

but you need to learn chords definitely as power chords will only get you so far - but f your happy with that then it all just depends on what type of guitarist you want to be

you can't say 'don't do it this way' as some people just want to be a decent bedroom player, others want to play in a band, some want to master their instrument, some want to be songwriters, some want to just jump up and down playing rock standards ad infinitum - it's all good because it's what the individual wants to get out of it

so saying 'if you have to learn music, you probably shouldnt play' is just the same as me saying 'you probably shouldnt play if you don't learn music'

don't discourage because i bet no one discouraged you - and you're happy

Yeah its a pretty punk approach alright, and thats as far as youll go with the method I used. Its only a start, to enjoy the instrument you do need to learn more like you said an especially if youre gonna stand in front of people. My way gets you up and running, but it wont bring your far, I obviously expanded on my 2 fingered approach in the 20 years since Nevermind. (now if I was starting and knew about open tunings Id have only needed 1 finger  ;D )

The learning comment. I didnt know some people cant hear music in their head, I thought everyone did until I tried teaching one particular mate and he wasnt able to memorize a songs melody even to whistle, he had to learn the melody or riff in his head as well his hands. I think If you have to learn that yeah youre screwed. Its gonna be lot more work than it should be. Some Mathematics just seemed like Russian to me growing up, I didnt understand it, couldnt wrap my head around it, music can be like that for some people.

Id never discourage anyone from anything to do with music, if youve got a passion and patience with it, anyone can play guitar.

Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
October 15, 2022, 09:43:02 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on October 14, 2022, 10:06:06 pm
Yeah its a pretty punk approach alright, and thats as far as youll go with the method I used. Its only a start, to enjoy the instrument you do need to learn more like you said an especially if youre gonna stand in front of people. My way gets you up and running, but it wont bring your far, I obviously expanded on my 2 fingered approach in the 20 years since Nevermind. (now if I was starting and knew about open tunings Id have only needed 1 finger  ;D )

The learning comment. I didnt know some people cant hear music in their head, I thought everyone did until I tried teaching one particular mate and he wasnt able to memorize a songs melody even to whistle, he had to learn the melody or riff in his head as well his hands. I think If you have to learn that yeah youre screwed. Its gonna be lot more work than it should be. Some Mathematics just seemed like Russian to me growing up, I didnt understand it, couldnt wrap my head around it, music can be like that for some people.

Id never discourage anyone from anything to do with music, if youve got a passion and patience with it, anyone can play guitar.
you're right and I get his position too though, once you just "feel it" and feel yourself enjoying it, its fine to run with that. You don't need to be analysing Wagner or modes or whatever if you already love what you do and feel good at it.

to be honest its one of the few things in my life I'm so glad to have stuck to, is playing guitar since I was 11 years old. Its so rewarding to play music. I will teach all of my kids to play whether they like it or not cause they'll thank me!
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
Yesterday at 10:40:22 pm
Is it harder to learn to play an acoustic guitar if you can't sing? I'm learning to play and I know G, C, A, D and E. I think I have Am but maybe it's just an A. Knocking On Heavens Door seems to be the song everyone learns when they first start as it's only 3 chords. I'm learning slowly but I'm finding it hard to get the first line because I don't think I can sing so well. I'm not able to strum so good either. Do I just try to sing even though I'll sound like a crow? Will the singing improve as I get more practise in?
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
Today at 04:42:27 am
if you feel singing will aid you, just do it and dont give a shit how bad it sounds - and people tend to practice guitar in private so it shouldn't matter

strumming is just practice, as all of it is, as long as someone is physically able to, they can learn to play the guitar if they put in the time and have the desire to do so

keep at it mate, all of sudden it'll click and you'll be chuffed with that progress

then you'll want to be better and so it goes and that process can continue for the rest of your life if you like or you can get to a point where you're happy and that's kind of where you'll sit. But whichever scenario works out you'll know you can play guitar and as with any musical instrument, it's a wonderful thing

btw just the act of continually singing as your guitar aid may well lead to your voice improving even if it's just to 'passable', this is not unusual
