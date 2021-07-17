« previous next »
Author Topic: Anyone here play the Guitar?

Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #880 on: July 17, 2021, 01:22:32 pm »
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #881 on: August 13, 2021, 01:15:45 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk</a>
« Last Edit: August 13, 2021, 02:48:22 pm by Terry de Niro »
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #882 on: August 13, 2021, 02:23:09 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aMjmjXHJoPg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aMjmjXHJoPg</a>

I've watched this recently given I've seen the bloke 3 times in concert but this went under my radar.  There is a tutorial about "hand health for the guitarist" for those who play the damn thing

On Dec 29, 2020, Steve had corrective surgery on his right shoulder. He believes that sitting while playing the guitar and hunching his shoulder for close to 50 years may have compromised the tendons, and then doing chest flies (work out exercise) and overextending did it in. He had two tendons that were torn all the way through, and a bicep tendon torn from the bone and shredded. Then he found Dr. Thomas Knapp, (Santa Monica) perhaps the leading cuff surgeon in the USA. Dr. Knapp fixed Steve up really nice and set him up in a sling that Dr. Knapp created called The Knappsack. Steve wore his Knappsack for 4 weeks, and it can be seen being worn in this video.

Months before the shoulder surgery, Steve developed trigger finger in his left thumb. This is a condition that is a form of carpal tunnel. His thumb eventually froze, and he was in need of corrective surgery. In January 2021, Steve underwent this surgery that was performed by Dr. David Kulber (Beverly Hills) for which Steve says, After all of the research I did, I believe he is considered the top hand surgeon out there.

Both surgeries were successful and Steve was on the mend. But during the recuperation process, while wearing his Knappsack and not able to use his right hand, he felt compelled to write and record this track and name it Knappsack. Because of Steves legato hammering style, performing with one hand was not so alien of an idea to him and when he set out to write and record this track, it flowed beautifully.

"This piece of music was written in a stream of consciousness type approach. The idea hit me and I knew I could do it. The guitar part was written/recorded and filmed first to a click track. I built the melody and chord structures and jotted them down, then I did perhaps 4-5 takes. When this was finished, I had the guitar part and a click. I then set out to decorate the track with all of the other instruments, and I really enjoyed doing this. Hearing a song come to life like this is my favorite aspect of being a musician.

For the most part, perhaps 80-90% of the song, I did not seem to need anything to dampen the strings, but there were a few riffs where I did. I placed a small but dense piece of cloth under the strings at the nut and this helped with some of the unwanted vibration. When editing the final take, the majority of the audio is in sync with the video, but there are some lines that came from alternate takes.

Jumping into something with blind faith will always result in the peak of inspiration when the faith is strong enough. You just have to not make any excuses in your head and all your inspirations will be met beautifully."
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #883 on: August 13, 2021, 02:24:32 pm »
Terry's excellent video

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk</a>
« Last Edit: August 13, 2021, 02:30:45 pm by Ziltoid »
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #884 on: August 13, 2021, 02:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on August 13, 2021, 02:24:32 pm
Terry's excellent video

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk</a>
Ta mate. Ages since I embedded anything from youtube.  :thumbup
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #885 on: October 7, 2022, 06:00:31 pm »


Warning: this topic has not been posted in for at least 360 days.
Unless you're sure you want to reply, please consider starting a new topic.  :wave

been playing and writing lately - mostly pop indie alt-folk alt-country (think i made some of them up) - and would just like to add to anyone thinking about learning to play the guitar (either electric or acoustic) think of your guitar as a friend not like some sort of chore that you have to do to attain some degree of skill

trust me - a good relationship with your 'mate' will help you to get further along the road

a put a dent in my guitar (nothing but a mere flesh wound) but i nearly cried - first thing i said was 'sorry about that mate'

yeh i am a bit odd but let he who isn't cast the first stone

Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #886 on: October 7, 2022, 06:40:14 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October  7, 2022, 06:00:31 pm

been playing and writing lately - mostly pop indie alt-folk alt-country (think i made some of them up) - and would just like to add to anyone thinking about learning to play the guitar (either electric or acoustic) think of your guitar as a friend not like some sort of chore that you have to do to attain some degree of skill

trust me - a good relationship with your 'mate' will help you to get further along the road




Good advice there, mate.

I have never had a single guitar lesson in all of the 50 years of playing. Do I regret that? No, because I wouldn't have the style of play that I have had for most of that 50 years.
Not saying anyone now starting out shouldn't have lessons, but I have no regrets.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 12:34:10 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  7, 2022, 06:40:14 pm
Good advice there, mate.

I have never had a single guitar lesson in all of the 50 years of playing. Do I regret that? No, because I wouldn't have the style of play that I have had for most of that 50 years.
Not saying anyone now starting out shouldn't have lessons, but I have no regrets.
Do you have a basic self taught music theory knowledge from videos etc? I've never had lessons but the likes of Justin Sandercoe basically taught me guitar anyway
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 11:10:21 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  7, 2022, 06:40:14 pm
Good advice there, mate.

I have never had a single guitar lesson in all of the 50 years of playing. Do I regret that? No, because I wouldn't have the style of play that I have had for most of that 50 years.
Not saying anyone now starting out shouldn't have lessons, but I have no regrets.

Seconded

I mean knowing chords and notes helps but they're all right there on the fretboard

The key ingredient seems to be getting off your arse to play - the songs of others have been immeasurably inspirational in this wise for me and whatever your plans with music inspiration is shared and haha you can be autopopular with the right song

Don't get lessons
Maybe a couple

But how can your personal style be your own if it's a copy?

Eventually the guitar speaks to you

And if you have songs occuring to you, being comfortable with an instrument is going to help that
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 02:41:50 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 12:34:10 am
Do you have a basic self taught music theory knowledge from videos etc? I've never had lessons but the likes of Justin Sandercoe basically taught me guitar anyway
I watched my older brother and his mates and just remembered chord shapes, etc.. Then I got to learn what the chords were and took it from there.

I did a bit of teaching a few years ago with an emphasis on making it fun and not blinding the students with science.
Also, would ask them their favourite songs that they wanted to learn, rather than shite stuff that would be useless for them.

Taught quite a few that way and I'd say with a high percentage of them doing well, and still are.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:31:53 pm by Terry de Niro »
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 07:12:40 pm »
I love the guitar, I've owned dozens in my life, is it true the cheaper (electric models) in particular are more difficult to play?

I just learnt lots of blues chords, 5 boxes in A something think, and along with the basic major and minor chords never really progressed beyond that, so for my own enjoyment and my neighbours annoyance I just turn the amp up and play the basic stuff I know!

I've got a decent old amp a Line 6 and a couple of distortion pedals to crank the sound up a bit. Guitar wise, cheapos, a Jim Deacon strat copy (but this is on their better versions) and a Epiphone SG Special, which is currently broke. Anybody know somebody that does guitar repairs in Liverpool please?

I went to guy in years ago in Aigburth to get a new set up on a guitar, but forget where! He built guitars too, and showed me some of his work for clients, haha put my stuff to shame!

That's what takes me back to my original question, are such hand made instruments easier to play?



Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 08:49:35 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:12:40 pm
I love the guitar, I've owned dozens in my life, is it true the cheaper (electric models) in particular are more difficult to play?

I just learnt lots of blues chords, 5 boxes in A something think, and along with the basic major and minor chords never really progressed beyond that, so for my own enjoyment and my neighbours annoyance I just turn the amp up and play the basic stuff I know!

I've got a decent old amp a Line 6 and a couple of distortion pedals to crank the sound up a bit. Guitar wise, cheapos, a Jim Deacon strat copy (but this is on their better versions) and a Epiphone SG Special, which is currently broke. Anybody know somebody that does guitar repairs in Liverpool please?

I went to guy in years ago in Aigburth to get a new set up on a guitar, but forget where! He built guitars too, and showed me some of his work for clients, haha put my stuff to shame!

That's what takes me back to my original question, are such hand made instruments easier to play?




I've had a multitude of different Strat type guitars ranging from actual Fender's down to Squier's. I even have a Westfield Strat (cost me 40 quid) which is as good as any Strat I have ever played/owned.
Also have a few Les Paul type guitars ranging from An Epiphone to Tanglewood and managed to grab an absolute bargain J&D Les Paul on eBay for 50 quid.

I tend to get cheaper guitars and do them up with the obvious set-up to start with, then change the pick-ups, electrics and if necessary, the tuners.

Like you, I own a line 6 amp and it kicks arse. It's been my main gigging amp since the middle of the last lockdown. Only 30 watts, but I mic it up and put it through my thousand-watt PA system.



When I was younger up until my  late 40's, I did a lot of my gigs abroad and just found it easier to put a cheaper guitar in a case and put on flights, etc. Without the worry of whether would it still be in piece when I got it back after my flight. 

I also own, like you an Epiphone SG. Can I ask what you need doing to yours?

I've heard some very good reports about the Jim Deacon strats. I might try and grab one on eBay.

I think I may have answered all your other questions, but I'm here if you need any other advice.   :wave
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:51:50 pm by Terry de Niro »
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
^^
Great stuff, thanks for that, a small wiring job that's all on the Epiphone but I'm hopeless with anything like that!  I picked up old this Japanese Jeddon  Telecaster years ago, cos it looked so old and well used, I love guitars like that.

I think it's a late 60's early 70's model, it's a brute to play and needs work on it but I just like it! I'm after a Les Paul Copy next, I've had a few in the past, but I'm after a Epiphone model this time.

Marc Bolans original 57 Gibson Vintage model is out there somewhere, if got robbed in 76, but it was very distinctive because of the work he done on it, on some Guitarist website, there's a really interesting thread about its maybe current whereabouts! Be worth a few quid that!

Got a few acoustics as well, I did have a nice Aria 12 string until recently, but cash converters have it now!

My Jim Deacon Strat is ok, a really good example, bought that from cash converters years ago and kept hold of that one too, normally I don't keep them too long.

There's a charity shop by me on County Road, they sometimes have good guitars in at ridiculously low prices, they need work on them but they are a good starting point.


« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:24 am by mikeb58 »
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #893 on: Today at 11:28:38 am »
^^^Are you missing a pot in that first pic?

Some of my collection.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:56 pm by Terry de Niro »
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #894 on: Today at 12:31:32 pm »
Great collection...I had a Flying V once, that was a good one, great fast action, I just wish I could play better!

My Epiphone SG is a different model than yours, mine is missing the jack input, it's about somewhere I moved recently and still not sorted everything out.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #895 on: Today at 12:57:30 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 12:31:32 pm
Great collection...I had a Flying V once, that was a good one, great fast action, I just wish I could play better!

My Epiphone SG is a different model than yours, mine is missing the jack input, it's about somewhere I moved recently and still not sorted everything out.
Should be an easy fix that. Even if you can't find it, you should be able to get a replacement from Ebay for a few coppers.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
« Reply #896 on: Today at 01:24:24 pm »
^^

Thanks mate, think I'll get the whole thing repaired soon in one go, It's my best guitar, and quite expensive by my standards, so I need to get it working again!
