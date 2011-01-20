« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Whisky Drinkers  (Read 129843 times)

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1080 on: November 3, 2023, 11:59:27 am »
Personally, I like Nikka From the Barrel, the spicy and fruity notes are different from any Scotch I have had.

In general, I am a fan of Japanese whisky, there is more complexity of flavour than you find in many other whiskeys from outside Scotland.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline apassant77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1081 on: November 15, 2023, 12:42:46 pm »
Anybody tried Smokehead?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1082 on: November 19, 2023, 08:54:57 am »

Quote
Rare 1926 Macallan whisky becomes worlds most expensive bottle at £2.1m
Record smashed at auction of one of 40 bottles of oldest-ever Macallan vintage, described as rich, rich dram

The record for the worlds most expensive bottle of whisky has been broken after a bottle of Macallan 1926 went for £2.1m at a Sothebys auction in London.

The sale set a new record for any bottle of spirit or wine sold at auction, the auction house told the AFP news agency.

The rare bottle had been expected to raise between £750,000 and £1.2m but surpassed estimates to fetch £2,187,500 on Saturday.

One of the Macallan 1926 bottles had set a previous record for the most expensive bottle ever sold in 2019, when it fetched £1.5m at Sothebys.

Sothebys head of whisky, Jonny Fowle, told AFP that he had been allowed to sample the valuable dram before the sale.

Fowle said: I tasted a tiny drop  a tiny drop  of this. Its very rich, its got a lot of dried fruit as you would expect, a lot of spice, a lot of wood.

He added it had spent 60 years in dark European oak, which was reflected in the colour. Its not a whisky to take lightly. Its a rich, rich dram, but it is incredible, Fowle said.

The Adami 1926 is the oldest Macallan vintage ever produced.

The bottles are among only 40 that Macallan, based in Moray, northern Scotland, has confirmed were bottled from Cask 263 in 1986.

However, these were not made available for purchase and were instead offered to Macallans top clients.

Records are broken each time one appears at auction: between 2018 and 2019, the record was broken three times by three of the different variations: Sir Peter Blake, Michael Dillon, and Fine and Rare.

The record-breaking bottle is one of the 12 Macallan 1926 bottles that in 1993 had their labels designed by the Italian painter Valerio Adami.

https://www.theguardian.com/food/2023/nov/18/rare-1926-macallan-whisky-becomes-worlds-most-expensive-bottle-at-21m
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,203
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1083 on: November 19, 2023, 09:33:20 am »
Quote from: apassant77 on November 15, 2023, 12:42:46 pm
Anybody tried Smokehead?
Yes, had a few bottles of it over the years. I like a smokey whisky so like this a lot. Rumour has it that its Ardbeg, maybe a young version of.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 08:03:44 pm »
I decided to finish off the Bushmills 12 year old that has been lurking at the back of the alcohol cabinet. Superb, everything I like about the Busmills 10 with none of the rough edges. Shame they no longer make it.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 09:34:16 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:03:44 pm
I decided to finish off the Bushmills 12 year old that has been lurking at the back of the alcohol cabinet. Superb, everything I like about the Busmills 10 with none of the rough edges. Shame they no longer make it.
Check again.

https://bushmills.com/whiskeys/12-year/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 09:39:21 pm »
Anyone else tried the single malt Speyside from Sainsburys?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,263
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 11:06:11 pm »
Treated myself to a bottle as I'd finished 2 this week and Tipples had Black Friday reductions: Berry Bros. Irish Single Malt Reserve. No age statement but never had a BBR bottle before so thought I'd get one in - it's for the dining room decanter so the bottle's mainly for show anyway.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 