Are there any RAWKites in NY and if so, do you usually head anywhere to watch the matches? Going to be there for the Spurs, Villa and Southampton games and wouldn't mind hanging with some like minded people in a bar somewhere.



11st bar in East Village, I suggest if you go there, go very early, even Daniel Craig got turned away a few years ago.11th St. Bar is the long-standing Official home of the New York Liverpool Supporters Club. Although LFCNY has expanded their reach with new bars, membership is still handled exclusively at the 11th St. Bar (on match days only).The bar typically opens one hour before each game. Please check our events page for exact times. We do not accept reservations. It is first come first serve until we hit our capacity of 125.Anyone can come to the bar, but if you are under 21, you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For big games, we would always recommend getting to the bar as early as possible to gain entry. We cant tell you exactly how early to get here as it varies every game.11th St. Bar itself is becoming quite famous in Liverpool and is on the list of tourist attractions for visiting fans. On game days the fans tend to be exclusively Liverpool fans, though opposing fans are also very welcome. Game days are well worth the visit, especially the big games with all the singing, chanting, and excitement associated with the great tradition of Liverpool Football Club.Youll Never Walk Alone at 11th St. Bar!