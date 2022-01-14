« previous next »
Big Swifty

Re: New York... have you been?
January 14, 2022, 03:18:19 pm
We eloped and got married in NY - I proposed on top of the Rockefeller building and we went and bought a ring and wedding gear the next day. Married a couple of days later in the Shakespeare Garden in Central Park, just us, the officiant and a photographer.

On the day, we were wondering about in our wedding clothes. We ate in Ellen's Stardust Diner. As we left, we got a round of applause from everyone in the restaurant, haha.
nuts100

Re: New York... have you been?
January 14, 2022, 06:29:55 pm
Quote from: Big Swifty on January 14, 2022, 03:18:19 pm
We eloped and got married in NY - I proposed on top of the Rockefeller building and we went and bought a ring and wedding gear the next day. Married a couple of days later in the Shakespeare Garden in Central Park, just us, the officiant and a photographer.

On the day, we were wondering about in our wedding clothes. We ate in Ellen's Stardust Diner. As we left, we got a round of applause from everyone in the restaurant, haha.

did you propose while skiing over New York though  ;D
Big Swifty

Re: New York... have you been?
January 14, 2022, 06:45:57 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on January 14, 2022, 06:29:55 pm
did you propose while skiing over New York though  ;D

Maybe I'm just tired after a long day, but whether that's a reference or a general joke I don't get it, sorry!
Lfc19ynwa

Re: New York... have you been?
January 14, 2022, 07:00:15 pm
Quote from: Big Swifty on January 14, 2022, 06:45:57 pm
Maybe I'm just tired after a long day, but whether that's a reference or a general joke I don't get it, sorry!

Read the small things that really Hannoy thread , that will clear it up for you
jambutty

Re: New York... have you been?
January 17, 2022, 11:38:25 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-iGfCYRKdVQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-iGfCYRKdVQ</a>
Sheer Magnetism

Re: New York... have you been?
April 11, 2022, 12:18:42 am
Are there any RAWKites in NY and if so, do you usually head anywhere to watch the matches? Going to be there for the Spurs, Villa and Southampton games and wouldn't mind hanging with some like minded people in a bar somewhere.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New York... have you been?
April 11, 2022, 10:26:21 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 11, 2022, 12:18:42 am
Are there any RAWKites in NY and if so, do you usually head anywhere to watch the matches? Going to be there for the Spurs, Villa and Southampton games and wouldn't mind hanging with some like minded people in a bar somewhere.

Manhatten has loads of bars that you can watch the game in.

Carraghers is a decent shout - good staff and a great atmopshere

https://www.carraghersnyc.com/
RedSince86

Re: New York... have you been?
April 11, 2022, 04:31:21 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 11, 2022, 12:18:42 am
Are there any RAWKites in NY and if so, do you usually head anywhere to watch the matches? Going to be there for the Spurs, Villa and Southampton games and wouldn't mind hanging with some like minded people in a bar somewhere.
11st bar in East Village, I suggest if you go there, go very early, even Daniel Craig got turned away a few years ago.

https://11thstbar.com/

11th St. Bar is the long-standing Official home of the New York Liverpool Supporters Club. Although LFCNY has expanded their reach with new bars, membership is still handled exclusively at the 11th St. Bar (on match days only).

The bar typically opens one hour before each game. Please check our events page for exact times. We do not accept reservations. It is first come first serve until we hit our capacity of 125.

Anyone can come to the bar, but if you are under 21, you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For big games, we would always recommend getting to the bar as early as possible to gain entry. We cant tell you exactly how early to get here as it varies every game.

11th St. Bar itself is becoming quite famous in Liverpool and is on the list of tourist attractions for visiting fans. On game days the fans tend to be exclusively Liverpool fans, though opposing fans are also very welcome. Game days are well worth the visit, especially the big games with all the singing, chanting, and excitement associated with the great tradition of Liverpool Football Club.

Youll Never Walk Alone at 11th St. Bar!
Sheer Magnetism

Re: New York... have you been?
April 11, 2022, 11:31:00 pm
Cheers, wanted to alternate during the trip! Got most of the stuff lined up, only regret is I can't make AEW live. Didn't realise it was nearly two hours from Long Island to Brooklyn and didn't fancy navigating that after 11 on my own in a strange city.
telekon

Re: New York... have you been?
April 12, 2022, 12:24:48 am
The only game I saw in New York was at a "sports bar" in the upper east side in 2016. A truly bizarre experience comparing to the hundreds of games I've watched in bars in Europe. It's early in the afternoon for a start. We had visited the Met and needed something close by. This bar was not a franchise but it sure looked like one; no soul whatsoever. I suppose some of that is up to general American aesthetics. There were two middle aged men sitting at the bar talking about golf. I was the only one watching the game. Origi scored away at Dortmund in the Europa. They reacted somewhat when I shouted but swiftly went back to talking about buying things, plastics, and golf.
jambutty

Re: New York... have you been?
April 13, 2022, 03:22:08 pm
If you want to have a decent pint and watch a match in comfort, find any Irish pub in Mahattan.
MrGrumpy

Re: New York... have you been?
June 4, 2022, 09:20:15 pm
Got back from a few days there. The first 2 days was a family celebration, the last two taking the girls around Manhattan. The Empire State Building tour is much improved, my head for heights is not sadly.

Due to the pound being worth nothing (thanks Johnson you utter ****) its expensive now.
RedSince86

Re: New York... have you been?
June 4, 2022, 09:47:55 pm
Will be in Southern California for summer but will be in NYC in July staying for 5 nights, going to the Anjunadeep Weekender open air event in Brooklyn, we'll be staying in Manhattan, I deffo want to check out the Vanderbilt Tower glass deck city view.
Fiasco

Re: New York... have you been?
December 20, 2022, 10:01:47 am
I'm looking to book for April. I've been once before for my 21st but that was a surprise so I didn't book it myself so I'm just looking for some advice on the best way to go about booking, package deals etc? If anyone would be so kind to point me in the right direction :)
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: New York... have you been?
March 25, 2023, 09:41:46 pm
Going back in November. Booked today. This time, a strict no chain restaurant rule.

When do fixtures for basketball, football and hockey games normally become available? Been to see the Rangers before but would love to see the Giants. Jets, not so much.
ShrewKop

Re: New York... have you been?
March 25, 2023, 10:21:56 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 25, 2023, 09:41:46 pm
Going back in November. Booked today. This time, a strict no chain restaurant rule.

When do fixtures for basketball, football and hockey games normally become available? Been to see the Rangers before but would love to see the Giants. Jets, not so much.
.

Good rule, out of interest, which chains did you eat at last time?
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: New York... have you been?
March 25, 2023, 11:07:17 pm
I've been a few times, family wanted to go to Olive Garden and Applebee's. Absolutely shite. But they keep wanting to go back. Boils my piss.

And that Starlight Diner place can fuck off as well this time.
moondog

Re: New York... have you been?
Yesterday at 01:33:07 pm
Olive Garden is the stinkiest nasty chain of them all . Can smell parmesan in the car park!
AlphaDelta

Re: New York... have you been?
Yesterday at 02:31:59 pm
If your in Lower Manhattan you need to try O'Hara's Pub on Cedar Street near to the WTC memorial. Belter of a pint of Guinness, good food, shows Premier League and Champions League games and a really nice vibe inside.
courty61

Re: New York... have you been?
Yesterday at 02:38:37 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 25, 2023, 09:41:46 pm
Going back in November. Booked today. This time, a strict no chain restaurant rule.

When do fixtures for basketball, football and hockey games normally become available? Been to see the Rangers before but would love to see the Giants. Jets, not so much.

NFL release date is early May.

I went to Jets v Eagles in 2015. Was quite easy to get a ticket and wasn't a sell out either. It was a Sunday afternoon game.

Decent transport to MetLife too. Penn Station to Jersey and then direct train to the stadium as it is in the middle of nowhere!
campioni

Re: New York... have you been?
Yesterday at 02:52:02 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 25, 2023, 09:41:46 pm
Going back in November. Booked today. This time, a strict no chain restaurant rule.

When do fixtures for basketball, football and hockey games normally become available? Been to see the Rangers before but would love to see the Giants. Jets, not so much.

The Jets will be the team to watch in New York this year. Demand for Jets tickets is supposedly through the roof since Aaron Rodgers said he will be joining them.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: New York... have you been?
Yesterday at 08:42:25 pm
Some good advice there, thanks. It looks like the city is vastly different from the last time I was there in 2019, well, shopping and eating wise anyway. Good restaurant prices seem to have gone through the roof and lots of decent shops have been replaced by dollar shops. I shouldn't be surprised, I guess. Been there and done that and I really need to take in the museums this time as I have never got round to it. I will need to visit my niece in Bloomfield one of the days though.

As for going to a Jets match, it would be like me coming to Liverpool on holiday and wanting to go to Goodison for a match, last resort if I can't do anything else. Rodgers is good though, hope the rest of them stink the place out next season.

Pink is seemingly playing MSG when we are there, but the tickets are $300 a pop I've been told. Fucking really?
John C

Re: New York... have you been?
Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on December 20, 2022, 10:01:47 am
I'm looking to book for April. I've been once before for my 21st but that was a surprise so I didn't book it myself so I'm just looking for some advice on the best way to go about booking, package deals etc? If anyone would be so kind to point me in the right direction :)
My lad has gone today via Dublin, apparently it saves a few quid rather than going directly. Adds a few hours on the trip though.
campioni

Re: New York... have you been?
Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm
My lad has gone today via Dublin, apparently it saves a few quid rather than going directly. Adds a few hours on the trip though.

The good thing about flying from Dublin to the US is you go through pre-clearance in Dublin. So when you land in New York you just pick up your bags and go instead of having to queue for a few hours to go through customs and immigration.
AndyMuller

Re: New York... have you been?
Today at 08:12:34 am
Quote from: campioni on Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm
The good thing about flying from Dublin to the US is you go through pre-clearance in Dublin. So when you land in New York you just pick up your bags and go instead of having to queue for a few hours to go through customs and immigration.

For real? Didnt actually know that. Might have to look at some flights!
Lusty

Re: New York... have you been?
Today at 11:40:15 am
Quote from: campioni on Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm
The good thing about flying from Dublin to the US is you go through pre-clearance in Dublin. So when you land in New York you just pick up your bags and go instead of having to queue for a few hours to go through customs and immigration.
My old boss used to do exactly that, and we worked out that the door to door time was actually quicker for him than for me flying direct.  Partly because he was able to fly from City airport instead of Heathrow through.
ShrewKop

Re: New York... have you been?
Today at 03:37:18 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:42:25 pm
Some good advice there, thanks. It looks like the city is vastly different from the last time I was there in 2019, well, shopping and eating wise anyway. Good restaurant prices seem to have gone through the roof and lots of decent shops have been replaced by dollar shops. I shouldn't be surprised, I guess. Been there and done that and I really need to take in the museums this time as I have never got round to it. I will need to visit my niece in Bloomfield one of the days though.

As for going to a Jets match, it would be like me coming to Liverpool on holiday and wanting to go to Goodison for a match, last resort if I can't do anything else. Rodgers is good though, hope the rest of them stink the place out next season.

Pink is seemingly playing MSG when we are there, but the tickets are $300 a pop I've been told. Fucking really?

This place opened up in 2021, which is neat to spend a couple of hours https://littleisland.org/ . It's off the high line path too, so if you haven't done that, it's a fun, free thing to do if the weather is playing nice. I think you mentioned November, which should be nicely mild to be out and about.

DUMBO is good too across the Brooklyn Bridge, and they have a good food court that overlooks the Manhattan skyline.

Restaurants are crazy expensive. I know you said no chains, but if you havent had it, Shake Shack is a good option for a quick fast food option if you don't want to sit down at a place.
