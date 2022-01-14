« previous next »
We eloped and got married in NY - I proposed on top of the Rockefeller building and we went and bought a ring and wedding gear the next day. Married a couple of days later in the Shakespeare Garden in Central Park, just us, the officiant and a photographer.

On the day, we were wondering about in our wedding clothes. We ate in Ellen's Stardust Diner. As we left, we got a round of applause from everyone in the restaurant, haha.
did you propose while skiing over New York though  ;D
Maybe I'm just tired after a long day, but whether that's a reference or a general joke I don't get it, sorry!
Read the small things that really Hannoy thread , that will clear it up for you
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-iGfCYRKdVQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-iGfCYRKdVQ</a>
Are there any RAWKites in NY and if so, do you usually head anywhere to watch the matches? Going to be there for the Spurs, Villa and Southampton games and wouldn't mind hanging with some like minded people in a bar somewhere.
Manhatten has loads of bars that you can watch the game in.

Carraghers is a decent shout - good staff and a great atmopshere

https://www.carraghersnyc.com/
11st bar in East Village, I suggest if you go there, go very early, even Daniel Craig got turned away a few years ago.

https://11thstbar.com/

11th St. Bar is the long-standing Official home of the New York Liverpool Supporters Club. Although LFCNY has expanded their reach with new bars, membership is still handled exclusively at the 11th St. Bar (on match days only).

The bar typically opens one hour before each game. Please check our events page for exact times. We do not accept reservations. It is first come first serve until we hit our capacity of 125.

Anyone can come to the bar, but if you are under 21, you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For big games, we would always recommend getting to the bar as early as possible to gain entry. We cant tell you exactly how early to get here as it varies every game.

11th St. Bar itself is becoming quite famous in Liverpool and is on the list of tourist attractions for visiting fans. On game days the fans tend to be exclusively Liverpool fans, though opposing fans are also very welcome. Game days are well worth the visit, especially the big games with all the singing, chanting, and excitement associated with the great tradition of Liverpool Football Club.

Youll Never Walk Alone at 11th St. Bar!
Cheers, wanted to alternate during the trip! Got most of the stuff lined up, only regret is I can't make AEW live. Didn't realise it was nearly two hours from Long Island to Brooklyn and didn't fancy navigating that after 11 on my own in a strange city.
The only game I saw in New York was at a "sports bar" in the upper east side in 2016. A truly bizarre experience comparing to the hundreds of games I've watched in bars in Europe. It's early in the afternoon for a start. We had visited the Met and needed something close by. This bar was not a franchise but it sure looked like one; no soul whatsoever. I suppose some of that is up to general American aesthetics. There were two middle aged men sitting at the bar talking about golf. I was the only one watching the game. Origi scored away at Dortmund in the Europa. They reacted somewhat when I shouted but swiftly went back to talking about buying things, plastics, and golf.
