"A donation has been made in your name to The Human Fund."

"The Human Fund. Money for people."
"Krueger Industrial Smoothing-- We don't care, and it shows"
"It's the kung pao. George likes his chicken spicy"
Quote from: Caligula? on December  8, 2021, 06:19:51 pm
One thing I don't like though is Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up routines in the beginning and middle of every episode. He's one of the least funny comedians I think I've ever seen. It's painful viewing which is odd because I really enjoy him in the show and find his quips quite funny.
I never enjoyed the stand up bits; however, I think this is the bit that has aged the most. That kind of observational humour is a bit old hat these days and now feels very tired and a bit obvious.
Nearly finished my (probably about 20th) re-watch.

Just got the Puerto Rican Day and the Finale left.

Barely a poor episode along the way. Will post my top 10 when done.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:57:16 pm
I never enjoyed the stand up bits; however, I think this is the bit that has aged the most. That kind of observational humour is a bit old hat these days and now feels very tired and a bit obvious.

I wonder if that style of stand-up was seen as dated/a bit naff even when it came out. So many jokes about airplanes/airports!

I've been making a concerted effort to finally get into Seinfeld after trying a few times before, because I'm convinced I should love it. I've skipped through most of seasons 1 and 2 as I wasn't particularly enjoying them, and most fans say it improves from S3 onwards, which I'd definitely agree with at this point.

Jason Alexander's performance as George is incredible, the stand-out of the show for me. So well observed. I'm still finding Jerry the weakest part to be honest, that very arch/knowing smirk he wears all the time doesn't quite work for me. I'm up to season 5 now and still hoping I'll grow to accept it though.
