I never enjoyed the stand up bits; however, I think this is the bit that has aged the most. That kind of observational humour is a bit old hat these days and now feels very tired and a bit obvious.



I wonder if that style of stand-up was seen as dated/a bit naff even when it came out. So many jokes about airplanes/airports!I've been making a concerted effort to finally get into Seinfeld after trying a few times before, because I'm convinced I should love it. I've skipped through most of seasons 1 and 2 as I wasn't particularly enjoying them, and most fans say it improves from S3 onwards, which I'd definitely agree with at this point.Jason Alexander's performance as George is incredible, the stand-out of the show for me. So well observed. I'm still finding Jerry the weakest part to be honest, that very arch/knowing smirk he wears all the time doesn't quite work for me. I'm up to season 5 now and still hoping I'll grow to accept it though.