Fantastic performance by Ortega.....don't know how the fuck he got through that 1st round...but grew stronger and more savage from then on... terrific submission 💪🤟



Rodriguez made a big mistake in latter half of the first round when he was trying to finish Ortega.When Ortega pulled guard he should have let him stand up - instead he tried to do take the fight to the ground and couldn't get the job done.Ortega made it through the round and re-composed himself and got the job done rounds 2 & 3.