hahah these americans are deluded. if coby thinks he won that fight lol



Don't put us all in the same boat, Colby fought like how Trump and his followers are...cowards who don't back up what they say. Shouldn't sniff a title fight for the rest of his career.Kind of wish Leon hadn't gone for the finish in that last round or else it would have been an easy 5-0 but I guess you can't help but want to shut up that asshole for good.