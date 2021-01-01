« previous next »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 06:05:53 am
MMA math not adding up for that one. How hell did Strickland just comfortably outpoint Adesanya?

Issy just dipped out on his press conference as well.

Strickland won Round 1 for sure, probably round 3, and maybe round 5. I guess the judges thought he won round 4, too? Because he definitely didn't win round 2.

Strickland- 1, 3, 4, 5
Adesanya- 2

Not sure I entirely agree with the score, but I agree with the decision. Strickland kept moving forward, blocked the majority of leg kicks and punches, and anytime there was a sliver of excitement (there wasn't much in this fight), it was because of a Strickland strike. Adesanya appeared to think being a massive betting favourite was enough to win the fight; he never seemed to find his rhythm and was on his heels the entire time.
