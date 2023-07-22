Molly beaten easily, she really is an awful fighter. Never understood the hype with her and paddy.



She got that spinning elbow KO last year and if there were youtube royalties she could probably live of them for the rest of her life. She's got a new restaurant opening at the Baltic market in town (selling meatballs obviously) so I think she is looking at life after MMA.Paddy is just a poundland McGregor. But let him have his paydays and see if his talk about helping the city is just talkProblem is that Dana White doesn't have any British talent to sell UK shows.