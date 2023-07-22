« previous next »
  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
« Reply #30760 on: July 22, 2023, 11:09:53 pm »
Aspinall is the real deal
  Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero
« Reply #30761 on: July 22, 2023, 11:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on July 22, 2023, 11:08:14 pm
What a shit card that was.

Paul Craig fight was good. Getting a punch of Aspinall is life changing
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

« Reply #30762 on: July 22, 2023, 11:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on July 22, 2023, 11:08:14 pm
What a shit card that was.
Agree, pretty underwhelming..
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

  Flaccido Dongingo
« Reply #30763 on: July 22, 2023, 11:12:13 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on July 22, 2023, 11:09:53 pm
Aspinall is the real deal
He's class, just a shame the injury deprived him of a full year.
« Reply #30764 on: July 22, 2023, 11:22:30 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on July 22, 2023, 10:45:38 pm
Molly beaten easily, she really is an awful fighter. Never understood the hype with her and paddy.

She got that spinning elbow KO last year and if there were youtube royalties she could probably live of them for the rest of her life. She's got a new restaurant opening at the Baltic market in town (selling meatballs obviously) so I think she is looking at life after MMA.

Paddy is just a poundland McGregor. But let him have his paydays and see if his talk about helping the city is just talk

Problem is that Dana White doesn't have any British talent to sell UK shows.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #30765 on: July 22, 2023, 11:25:37 pm »
Good to see Aspinall back and looking good. Though Tybura is nowhere near his level so hopefully he can get a top 5 opponent next and earn himself a title shot.
  Titi Camara
  Number 21 of the Crazy 88
« Reply #30766 on: July 22, 2023, 11:26:04 pm »
Jesus wept, if you don't like another poster, put them on the ignore list. You don't have to interact with them.
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

  • Dont swing at the king!
« Reply #30767 on: July 22, 2023, 11:28:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 22, 2023, 11:22:30 pm
She got that spinning elbow KO last year and if there were youtube royalties she could probably live of them for the rest of her life. She's got a new restaurant opening at the Baltic market in town (selling meatballs obviously) so I think she is looking at life after MMA.

Paddy is just a poundland McGregor. But let him have his paydays and see if his talk about helping the city is just talk

Problem is that Dana White doesn't have any British talent to sell UK shows.
I like Molly, I think she's a genuine person, so I like to see her do well, but she's been elevated far above her ability with a couple of highlight reel KOs.
« Reply #30768 on: July 23, 2023, 12:25:48 am »
I kinda hate it whenever Molly or Paddy fight, it always brings out all the dickheads who dont like scousers on social media.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #30769 on: July 23, 2023, 12:42:45 am »
That will hurt Molly  she has a good head on her shoulders though and I wish her all the best. Finished in UFC now after that.
  • Dont swing at the king!
« Reply #30770 on: July 23, 2023, 12:49:37 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on July 23, 2023, 12:42:45 am
That will hurt Molly  she has a good head on her shoulders though and I wish her all the best. Finished in UFC now after that.
Yeah, she's been completely outclassed in her last two fights, she's very magnanimous in defeat though, she never slings insults or anything like that at her opponent, fair play to her for that at the very least.
  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
« Reply #30771 on: July 27, 2023, 10:10:11 pm »
Brilliant card this weekend, shame it's on at the same time as Spence v Crawford.
« Reply #30772 on: July 27, 2023, 10:18:27 pm »
What a lovely weekend for fight fans, UFC and Boxing, Ill be switching between both.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

  Ground Control
« Reply #30773 on: Today at 05:07:33 am »
Roman Kopylov with the shot of the night with that leg kick.  :o Bobby Green with the near-submission of the night, choking out Tony Ferguson who just refused to tap.  :shocked  But let's be honest- we should all be talking about Derrick Lewis' flying knee and celebration. He was having the time of his life and good for him.  :wellin
Oh, these sour times.

No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
« Reply #30774 on: Today at 05:17:15 am »
Derrick Lewis is a fucking legend, love that guy.

As for Tony, what a sad sight. Never seen a fighter become washed so quickly, his mental health has always been in question as well.
  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
« Reply #30775 on: Today at 05:30:15 am »
Ufff nasty headkick. Gaethje is a bad man
  Ground Control
« Reply #30776 on: Today at 05:31:36 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:07:33 am
Roman Kopylov with the shot of the night with that leg kick.  :o Bobby Green with the near-submission of the night, choking out Tony Ferguson who just refused to tap.  :shocked  But let's be honest- we should all be talking about Derrick Lewis' flying knee and celebration. He was having the time of his life and good for him.  :wellin

The Kopylov kick was cleaner, but the Gaethje kick was absolute power. Poirer got a hand in between his head and the kick and still got knocked the fuck out. Wow!
Oh, these sour times.

No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #30777 on: Today at 05:32:23 am »
Damn I had only just switched over from the Crawford masterclass about 30 seconds before that kick
  Ground Control
« Reply #30778 on: Today at 05:35:17 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 05:17:15 am
Derrick Lewis is a fucking legend, love that guy.

As for Tony, what a sad sight. Never seen a fighter become washed so quickly, his mental health has always been in question as well.

Tony was 16-1 until he fought Gaethje. Since then, he's 0-6. At 39 years old, I wonder if that might be the last time we see him.
Oh, these sour times.

No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

« Reply #30779 on: Today at 05:39:09 am »
Gaethje is a beast.. wonderful kick, Leon style. Lol @ Connor tweeting hell slap Gaethje around, hed get absolutely smashed.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
