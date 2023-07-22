What a shit card that was.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Aspinall is the real deal
Molly beaten easily, she really is an awful fighter. Never understood the hype with her and paddy.
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.
She got that spinning elbow KO last year and if there were youtube royalties she could probably live of them for the rest of her life. She's got a new restaurant opening at the Baltic market in town (selling meatballs obviously) so I think she is looking at life after MMA.Paddy is just a poundland McGregor. But let him have his paydays and see if his talk about helping the city is just talkProblem is that Dana White doesn't have any British talent to sell UK shows.
That will hurt Molly
she has a good head on her shoulders though and I wish her all the best. Finished in UFC now after that.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Roman Kopylov with the shot of the night with that leg kick. Bobby Green with the near-submission of the night, choking out Tony Ferguson who just refused to tap. But let's be honest- we should all be talking about Derrick Lewis' flying knee and celebration. He was having the time of his life and good for him.
Derrick Lewis is a fucking legend, love that guy.As for Tony, what a sad sight. Never seen a fighter become washed so quickly, his mental health has always been in question as well.
