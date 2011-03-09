Last weekend was a hell of a card so many great fights/finishes!



On the Max subject were probably 4-5 fight wins streaks away from having to worry about him and Volk fighting again which given their age and miles on the clock isnt of any real concern of happening. It was less than 12 months ago Volk beat the absolute brakes off him so absolutely no one will be clambering for that fight anytime soon and their is plenty of guys coming up to throw at both of them in the short term.