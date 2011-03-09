« previous next »
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 9, 2023, 02:12:26 pm
Sick to death of constantly hearing about Chimaev, he does more talking than fighting. At this point, he's just hype. Burns showed him up, so he needs to actually fight at MW to prove himself before fighting Adesanya.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 9, 2023, 08:33:46 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on April  9, 2023, 05:23:22 am
Yeah hes done, time to retire.

On a side note and not really for this thread but Trumps popularity is scary, I fear hell be back in next term.

MMA is a very right wing sport and they were in Florida, i wouldn't read too much into it.

Quote from: I've been a good boy on April  9, 2023, 02:12:26 pm
Sick to death of constantly hearing about Chimaev, he does more talking than fighting. At this point, he's just hype. Burns showed him up, so he needs to actually fight at MW to prove himself before fighting Adesanya.

Agreed, but still, he's inevitable! 
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 9, 2023, 11:11:22 pm
Quote from: BER on April  9, 2023, 08:33:46 pm
MMA is a very right wing sport and they were in Florida, i wouldn't read too much into it.

Agreed, but still, he's inevitable!
Just watched the event, and between trump and jake paul being there, and the fact that ufc merged with wwe https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/03/wwe-ufc-merger-endeavor.html
I'm finding it hard to accept this as a legitimate sport anymore.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 10, 2023, 01:05:27 pm
Quote from: dimwit on April  9, 2023, 11:11:22 pm
Just watched the event, and between trump and jake paul being there, and the fact that ufc merged with wwe https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/03/wwe-ufc-merger-endeavor.html
I'm finding it hard to accept this as a legitimate sport anymore.


Found the whole night stomach turning once I realised the unhinged racist spacehopper was sat next to the baldy horrible wife beating c*nt White....fast forwarded through the entire event, sadly pausing to hear the washed up bum Masvidal arse licking the 'greatest ever president' ....shame Burns didn't put the dickhead to sleep prior to that fuckin nonsense
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 15, 2023, 12:41:30 pm
Max Holloway Vs Arnold Allen should be a good fight
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 15, 2023, 01:25:35 pm
34th Anniversary.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 16, 2023, 04:48:57 pm
Allen put in a good show in the end. Holloway just doesnt have it in him for me, hes fun in that he throws lots and will go with anyone, but doesnt seem to have the ability to knock someone out with his style. Clearly nowhere near enough skill to stop a quality grappler.

His last fight to end in knockout was 6 years ago. Hes basically just a clog at the top of the division currently.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 17, 2023, 06:01:39 am
Quote from: Elzar on April 16, 2023, 04:48:57 pm
Allen put in a good show in the end. Holloway just doesnt have it in him for me, hes fun in that he throws lots and will go with anyone, but doesnt seem to have the ability to knock someone out with his style. Clearly nowhere near enough skill to stop a quality grappler.

His last fight to end in knockout was 6 years ago. Hes basically just a clog at the top of the division currently.
Doesn't matter how you win, Max grinds them out, only lost to Volkanovski and Poirer in almost 10 years, and he was arguably robbed in one of the fights vs Volk, he's a top class fighter, deserves to be up there.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 17, 2023, 10:10:01 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on April 17, 2023, 06:01:39 am
Doesn't matter how you win, Max grinds them out, only lost to Volkanovski and Poirer in almost 10 years, and he was arguably robbed in one of the fights vs Volk, he's a top class fighter, deserves to be up there.

But where does he go from here, does he just keep winning and then have another go at Volk?
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 18, 2023, 06:43:40 am
Quote from: Elzar on April 17, 2023, 10:10:01 am
But where does he go from here, does he just keep winning and then have another go at Volk?
Why not?, or he could move up to lightweight.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 19, 2023, 11:10:53 pm
Last weekend was a hell of a card so many great fights/finishes!

On the Max subject were probably 4-5 fight wins streaks away from having to worry about him and Volk fighting again which given their age and miles on the clock isnt of any real concern of happening. It was less than 12 months ago Volk beat the absolute brakes off him so absolutely no one will be clambering for that fight anytime soon and their is plenty of guys coming up to throw at both of them in the short term.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 20, 2023, 01:36:34 am
Topuria is the guy to throw a spanner in the works at FW.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 23, 2023, 03:16:46 am
Pavlovich is a machine.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 23, 2023, 03:34:17 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on April 23, 2023, 03:16:46 am
Pavlovich is a machine.

Don't know where the HW division goes after Jone vs Miocic but Pavlovich has well and truely earned the next shot
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 23, 2023, 04:42:14 am
Quote from: Rosario on April 23, 2023, 03:34:17 am
Don't know where the HW division goes after Jone vs Miocic but Pavlovich has well and truely earned the next shot
If Tom Aspinall hadn't wrecked his knee then he could have been a potential opponent, failing that Gane.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 23, 2023, 08:57:05 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on April 23, 2023, 04:42:14 am
If Tom Aspinall hadn't wrecked his knee then he could have been a potential opponent, failing that Gane.

Aspinall is as good a shout as any even with the injury probably only takes one good win if Jones and Stipe retire to get in the title picture.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 23, 2023, 01:00:13 pm
Like Tony said...dont fuck with the Russians...
Re: UFC/MMA thread
April 23, 2023, 04:49:27 pm
Shame Ngannou left because him v Pavlovich would've been a firework show
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 11:07:14 pm
Tom Aspinall headlining vs Marcin Tybura on the London card. Good to see him back, he looks in amazing shape, can see him fighting for the vacant title vs Pavlovich when Jones retires after his fight with with 40 year old Stipe.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 09:30:45 am
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 11:07:14 pm
Tom Aspinall headlining vs Marcin Tybura on the London card. Good to see him back, he looks in amazing shape, can see him fighting for the vacant title vs Pavlovich when Jones retires after his fight with with 40 year old Stipe.
Stipe vs Jones is such a pointless fight.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 01:38:14 pm
Maybe if Miocic hadn't gone into hiding after being flatlined by Ngannou, it would've been an interesting fight. I think he's done though, got nothing left in the tank.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 02:21:00 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:38:14 pm
Maybe if Miocic hadn't gone into hiding after being flatlined by Ngannou, it would've been an interesting fight. I think he's done though, got nothing left in the tank.
Yeah Ngannou folded him, Jones will toy with him and choke him out using an obscure rarely used sub just because he can, pretty early too.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 05:33:38 pm
Stipe went into hiding but Jones was doing what for three years? Terrible takes, just awful.  ;D
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 06:02:19 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:33:38 pm
Stipe went into hiding but Jones was doing what for three years? Terrible takes, just awful.  ;D
Who said anybody went in to hiding?
