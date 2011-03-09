Yeah hes done, time to retire. On a side note and not really for this thread but Trumps popularity is scary, I fear hell be back in next term.
Sick to death of constantly hearing about Chimaev, he does more talking than fighting. At this point, he's just hype. Burns showed him up, so he needs to actually fight at MW to prove himself before fighting Adesanya.
MMA is a very right wing sport and they were in Florida, i wouldn't read too much into it. Agreed, but still, he's inevitable!
Just watched the event, and between trump and jake paul being there, and the fact that ufc merged with wwe https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/03/wwe-ufc-merger-endeavor.htmlI'm finding it hard to accept this as a legitimate sport anymore.
Its all about winning shiny things.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Allen put in a good show in the end. Holloway just doesnt have it in him for me, hes fun in that he throws lots and will go with anyone, but doesnt seem to have the ability to knock someone out with his style. Clearly nowhere near enough skill to stop a quality grappler. His last fight to end in knockout was 6 years ago. Hes basically just a clog at the top of the division currently.
Doesn't matter how you win, Max grinds them out, only lost to Volkanovski and Poirer in almost 10 years, and he was arguably robbed in one of the fights vs Volk, he's a top class fighter, deserves to be up there.
But where does he go from here, does he just keep winning and then have another go at Volk?
Pavlovich is a machine.
