Belal hasn't been beating top 5 fighters, Covington has some pedigree even though he is a massive bellend, if he beats Shavkat he'll put himself on the radar.



Covington hasnt beaten anyone ranked.Belal has beaten 3 of the current top 10. Fought the current champion that was a NC due to eye poke.The others in the top 5 are Usman who has been champ, Covington who doesnt fight, Chimaev who cant make weight and has come from nowhere, Burns who has been hit and miss but got his title shot and himself! Think Belal is far more deserving of the chance.Away from that, Mokaev posted a picture of his legs after he didnt tap at the weekend. His knee is identical to what mine looked like when I did my injury. I have a torn ACL and MCL, hell likely have similar and lucky not to have meniscus damage. Going to be out a long time before he is ready to fight again. He has time on his side being just 22, but his knee wont be the same again.