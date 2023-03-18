« previous next »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30680 on: March 18, 2023, 10:55:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 18, 2023, 10:54:54 pm
What time we expecting the main event to start?

After this fight.
Offline leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30681 on: March 18, 2023, 11:01:31 pm »
Wish this was 5 rounds
Offline rawcusk8

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30682 on: March 18, 2023, 11:10:25 pm »
What a fight, both fought so well but Gaethje is a beast.
Offline Zaffarious

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30683 on: March 19, 2023, 12:06:23 am »
right decision. usman just didnt do enough imo
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30684 on: March 19, 2023, 12:11:43 am »
Usman was a bit gunshy in this fight, not sure if he can become champ again now. With Chimaev moving up to middleweight, it's time for Shavkat to shine.
Offline BER

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30685 on: March 19, 2023, 12:13:13 am »
And Still!

He just beat Usman twice, he should tell the UFC to fuck off if they try to make him fight Covington.
Offline leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30686 on: March 19, 2023, 12:13:22 am »
Yeah right decision, Leon tore up his legs.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30687 on: March 19, 2023, 12:15:03 am »
Actually thought Usman was poor, he did nothing of note, most of his takedown attempts were blocked and the few that he succeeded with he did nothing with. Fair play to Leon he controlled the fight well, wonder where he goes next?
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30688 on: March 19, 2023, 12:16:31 am »
Brilliant strategy with the leg work. Usman for some reason always talks about his knees being made of Weetabix an Leon just chipped away. Amazing takedown defence as well
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline I've been a good boy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30689 on: March 19, 2023, 12:21:35 am »
Makhachev Islam
@MAKHACHEVMMA
I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi
Offline rawcusk8

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30690 on: March 19, 2023, 12:24:55 am »
Colvington is a right twat aint he?!
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30691 on: March 19, 2023, 12:26:15 am »
MMA is a cruel game. Tyron Woodley got old overnight and had a steep decline, the same could happen to Usman.
Offline Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30692 on: March 19, 2023, 12:29:38 am »
That was elite level takedown defence from Leon and he just picked apart Kamaru in the middle of the ring for most of the fight. Obviously if Masvidal finds a way to get past Burns that would be the fight to make otherwise it seems hes on a collision course with Covington unfortunately.
Offline LOKKO

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30693 on: March 19, 2023, 12:32:05 am »
I was just looking at the rankings Is khamzat still welterweight or had he moved up now?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30694 on: March 19, 2023, 12:36:58 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March 19, 2023, 12:24:55 am
Colvington is a right twat aint he?!


Hate the prick.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30695 on: March 19, 2023, 12:38:30 am »
Quote from: LOKKO on March 19, 2023, 12:32:05 am
I was just looking at the rankings Is khamzat still welterweight or had he moved up now?
Theres talk of moving him up to middleweight given his struggles to make weight. Think cue ball head said he would move up and be in a position to fight either of the top 3
Offline Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30696 on: March 19, 2023, 02:32:59 am »
Dana said at the presser that Colby deserves the next title shot  ???

So he holds up the division by only fighting 4 times in 3 and a half years to protect his ranking and has no top 10 wins, yep just screams title shot.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30697 on: March 19, 2023, 04:01:22 am »
Covington is a complete shithouse
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30698 on: March 19, 2023, 08:27:01 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March 19, 2023, 04:01:22 am
Covington is a complete shithouse
People keep saying he's playing a character but I'm starting to start that's how he really is. Don't think he's ever had anything good to say about anyone.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30699 on: March 19, 2023, 09:06:14 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 19, 2023, 08:27:01 am
People keep saying he's playing a character but I'm starting to start that's how he really is. Don't think he's ever had anything good to say about anyone.
He was talking shit about Matt Hughes in an after fight interview too, Hughes was basically paralysed and after rehabilitation and physio more or less learned to walk again, an inspirational story I'd say, not to Covington though, who just shit all over it.
Offline Spezialo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30700 on: March 19, 2023, 09:23:16 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 19, 2023, 08:27:01 am
People keep saying he's playing a character but I'm starting to start that's how he really is. Don't think he's ever had anything good to say about anyone.

He said himself he plays a character, during a more relaxed interview with Brenda Schaub few years ago.
Offline Elzar

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30701 on: March 20, 2023, 08:14:55 pm »
Covington vs Usman and Belal vs Shavkat

UFC making a mockery of their fighters again.

Belal is now on an 8 win streak over 3 and a half years (one NC due to accidental eye poke). Covington has fought 5 times in those 3 years, lost 2 title fights.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30702 on: March 20, 2023, 08:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March 20, 2023, 08:14:55 pm
Covington vs Usman and Belal vs Shavkat

UFC making a mockery of their fighters again.

Belal is now on an 8 win streak over 3 and a half years (one NC due to accidental eye poke). Covington has fought 5 times in those 3 years, lost 2 title fights.
Belal hasn't been beating top 5 fighters, Covington has some pedigree even though he is a massive bellend, if he beats Shavkat he'll put himself on the radar.
Offline Elzar

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30703 on: March 20, 2023, 08:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March 20, 2023, 08:48:02 pm
Belal hasn't been beating top 5 fighters, Covington has some pedigree even though he is a massive bellend, if he beats Shavkat he'll put himself on the radar.

Covington hasnt beaten anyone ranked.

Belal has beaten 3 of the current top 10. Fought the current champion that was a NC due to eye poke.

The others in the top 5 are Usman who has been champ, Covington who doesnt fight, Chimaev who cant make weight and has come from nowhere, Burns who has been hit and miss but got his title shot and himself! Think Belal is far more deserving of the chance.

Away from that, Mokaev posted a picture of his legs after he didnt tap at the weekend. His knee is identical to what mine looked like when I did my injury. I have a torn ACL and MCL, hell likely have similar and lucky not to have meniscus damage. Going to be out a long time before he is ready to fight again. He has time on his side being just 22, but his knee wont be the same again.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30704 on: March 24, 2023, 10:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March 20, 2023, 08:53:56 pm


 Away from that, Mokaev posted a picture of his legs after he didnt tap at the weekend. His knee is identical to what mine looked like when I did my injury. I have a torn ACL and MCL, hell likely have similar and lucky not to have meniscus damage. Going to be out a long time before he is ready to fight again. He has time on his side being just 22, but his knee wont be the same again.

Partial mcl tear, he reckons he'll be back in training in 6 weeks. I still can't believe he didn't tap to that, he's got unreal heart.
Offline leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30705 on: Today at 02:57:02 am »
Anyone watching?

First time watching Yanez tonight, he's meant to be a good boxer.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30706 on: Today at 03:27:01 am »
Yanez is a good prospect, looking forward to seeing him

I don't think Adesanya has much chance tonight, expecting Pereira to walk him again. Last chance for Masvidal as well at the big stage
