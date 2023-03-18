« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UFC/MMA thread
March 18, 2023, 10:55:36 pm
amir87
What time we expecting the main event to start?

After this fight.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
March 18, 2023, 11:01:31 pm
Wish this was 5 rounds
rawcusk8

Re: UFC/MMA thread
March 18, 2023, 11:10:25 pm
What a fight, both fought so well but Gaethje is a beast.
Zaffarious

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:06:23 am
right decision. usman just didnt do enough imo
I've been a good boy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:11:43 am
Usman was a bit gunshy in this fight, not sure if he can become champ again now. With Chimaev moving up to middleweight, it's time for Shavkat to shine.
BER

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:13:13 am
And Still!

He just beat Usman twice, he should tell the UFC to fuck off if they try to make him fight Covington.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:13:22 am
Yeah right decision, Leon tore up his legs.
rawcusk8

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:15:03 am
Actually thought Usman was poor, he did nothing of note, most of his takedown attempts were blocked and the few that he succeeded with he did nothing with. Fair play to Leon he controlled the fight well, wonder where he goes next?
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:16:31 am
Brilliant strategy with the leg work. Usman for some reason always talks about his knees being made of Weetabix an Leon just chipped away. Amazing takedown defence as well
I've been a good boy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:21:35 am
Makhachev Islam
@MAKHACHEVMMA
I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi
rawcusk8

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:24:55 am
Colvington is a right twat aint he?!
I've been a good boy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:26:15 am
MMA is a cruel game. Tyron Woodley got old overnight and had a steep decline, the same could happen to Usman.
Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:29:38 am
That was elite level takedown defence from Leon and he just picked apart Kamaru in the middle of the ring for most of the fight. Obviously if Masvidal finds a way to get past Burns that would be the fight to make otherwise it seems hes on a collision course with Covington unfortunately.
LOKKO

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:32:05 am
I was just looking at the rankings Is khamzat still welterweight or had he moved up now?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:36:58 am
rawcusk8
Colvington is a right twat aint he?!


Hate the prick.
rawcusk8

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:38:30 am
LOKKO
I was just looking at the rankings Is khamzat still welterweight or had he moved up now?
Theres talk of moving him up to middleweight given his struggles to make weight. Think cue ball head said he would move up and be in a position to fight either of the top 3
Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 02:32:59 am
Dana said at the presser that Colby deserves the next title shot  ???

So he holds up the division by only fighting 4 times in 3 and a half years to protect his ranking and has no top 10 wins, yep just screams title shot.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 04:01:22 am
Covington is a complete shithouse
I've been a good boy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 08:27:01 am
Flaccido Dongingo
Covington is a complete shithouse
People keep saying he's playing a character but I'm starting to start that's how he really is. Don't think he's ever had anything good to say about anyone.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 09:06:14 am
I've been a good boy
People keep saying he's playing a character but I'm starting to start that's how he really is. Don't think he's ever had anything good to say about anyone.
He was talking shit about Matt Hughes in an after fight interview too, Hughes was basically paralysed and after rehabilitation and physio more or less learned to walk again, an inspirational story I'd say, not to Covington though, who just shit all over it.
Spezialo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 09:23:16 am
I've been a good boy
People keep saying he's playing a character but I'm starting to start that's how he really is. Don't think he's ever had anything good to say about anyone.

He said himself he plays a character, during a more relaxed interview with Brenda Schaub few years ago.
Elzar

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 08:14:55 pm
Covington vs Usman and Belal vs Shavkat

UFC making a mockery of their fighters again.

Belal is now on an 8 win streak over 3 and a half years (one NC due to accidental eye poke). Covington has fought 5 times in those 3 years, lost 2 title fights.
