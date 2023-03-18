What time we expecting the main event to start?
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Colvington is a right twat aint he?!
I was just looking at the rankings Is khamzat still welterweight or had he moved up now?
Covington is a complete shithouse
People keep saying he's playing a character but I'm starting to start that's how he really is. Don't think he's ever had anything good to say about anyone.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
