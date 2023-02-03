« previous next »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #30600 on: February 3, 2023, 10:21:07 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February  3, 2023, 08:09:01 pm
Islam for me as well. Volkanovski is world class but I can't see him beating Khabib lite.
Islam is probably going to end up better than Khabib, Islam is much the better fighter for having been KO'd, he made easy work of Olivera who was steamrolling the division.
Offline RedSamba

« Reply #30601 on: February 4, 2023, 10:03:41 am »
I really hope Volkanovski can pull this off
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #30602 on: February 4, 2023, 02:06:19 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on February  4, 2023, 10:03:41 am
I really hope Volkanovski can pull this off
Yeah it would be some feat for him, two very likeable fighters, shame one of them has to lose.
Offline RedSamba

« Reply #30603 on: February 4, 2023, 03:42:25 pm »
Chandler and McGregor confirmed as TUF coaches
Offline I've been a good boy

« Reply #30604 on: February 4, 2023, 04:43:26 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on February  4, 2023, 03:42:25 pm
Chandler and McGregor confirmed as TUF coaches
2016 McGregor smokes him but he's washed now. Chandler will smother him and submit him.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #30605 on: February 4, 2023, 04:50:39 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February  4, 2023, 04:43:26 pm
2016 McGregor smokes him but he's washed now. Chandler will smother him and submit him.
Chandler has 0 UFC submissions so far.
Offline leinad

« Reply #30606 on: February 4, 2023, 05:21:52 pm »
Chandler to throw one of those loopy hooks and Mcgregor to counter and finish him. I might actually watch TUF for the first time in years now though.
Offline I've been a good boy

« Reply #30607 on: February 4, 2023, 05:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on February  4, 2023, 04:50:39 pm
Chandler has 0 UFC submissions so far.
Doesn't mean he doesn't have it in him. He needs to stop trying to entertain the crowd and go in there with a killer mindset.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #30608 on: February 4, 2023, 05:42:47 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February  4, 2023, 05:36:08 pm
Doesn't mean he doesn't have it in him. He needs to stop trying to entertain the crowd and go in there with a killer mindset.
Of course he has it in him, but he really hasn't leaned on his wrestling at all in the UFC so far.
Offline I've been a good boy

« Reply #30609 on: February 4, 2023, 06:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on February  4, 2023, 05:42:47 pm
Of course he has it in him, but he really hasn't leaned on his wrestling at all in the UFC so far.
Against McGregor would be the perfect time in my opinion. He'd be an idiot to stand and bang vs a pure striker. Feel for Tony Ferguson though, I was thinking it'd be him on TUF
Offline stevieG786

« Reply #30610 on: February 5, 2023, 01:25:52 am »
Can see chandler gassing and getting knocked out by McGregor to be honest
Offline RedSamba

« Reply #30611 on: February 5, 2023, 08:44:56 am »
Derrick Lewis is finished. Might as well go to Bellator and get a nice payday before he calls it quits
Offline Pistolero

« Reply #30612 on: February 5, 2023, 10:24:39 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on February  5, 2023, 08:44:56 am
Derrick Lewis is finished. Might as well go to Bellator and get a nice payday before he calls it quits

Yep. It's over for him
Offline leinad

« Reply #30613 on: February 5, 2023, 02:55:40 pm »
Offline stevieG786

« Reply #30614 on: February 8, 2023, 07:51:06 pm »
Online Rosario

« Reply #30615 on: Yesterday at 01:01:05 am »
Quote from: Roopy on February  3, 2023, 12:07:13 am
Who we got in Vokanovski & Mackhachev?

I feel like its going to be alot closer than what most people think.

As an Aussie Ill be cheering on Volk big time tomorrow but Im under no illusions that itll be extremely hard. Elite level wrestling is by far the best base in the sport and Islam is so strong and big he should probably be fighting at welterweight so there is every chance he could be too strong and just rag doll Volk. Either way as a fight fan Im pumped though the only wrestler weve seen Volk go up against was Mendes which wasnt much of a test Volk was up in about 5 seconds the couple of times he got taken down. Also Islam has never faced a fighter of this skill level or fight IQ before so the unknown on both sides has me excited.
Offline I've been a good boy

« Reply #30616 on: Yesterday at 10:31:31 am »
Thought this was tonight. BT's website says 1am on Saturday 11th Feb, which has already passed. Why not say Sunday, bun of idiots
Offline chromed

« Reply #30617 on: Yesterday at 08:25:10 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:31:31 am
Thought this was tonight. BT's website says 1am on Saturday 11th Feb, which has already passed. Why not say Sunday, bun of idiots

Dont get all hot and cross :P

Really looking forward to this tonight
Offline Sweeney94

« Reply #30618 on: Today at 03:36:47 am »
Any streams?
Offline xbugawugax

« Reply #30619 on: Today at 03:58:22 am »
https://sportsurge.to/live/ufc-284-makhachev-vs-volkanovski-live-stream/7572?sport=title-event

the ones at the bottom are more stable than the ones at the top so far
Online Rosario

« Reply #30620 on: Today at 04:39:50 am »
Fuck knows what they were thinking putting an interim championship of Volks title on the line right before he fights. There is no energy or excitement for this fight at all.
Online Rosario

« Reply #30621 on: Today at 04:53:32 am »
Volk vs Rodriguez is an interesting fight though
