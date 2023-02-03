Islam for me as well. Volkanovski is world class but I can't see him beating Khabib lite.
I really hope Volkanovski can pull this off
Chandler and McGregor confirmed as TUF coaches
2016 McGregor smokes him but he's washed now. Chandler will smother him and submit him.
Chandler has 0 UFC submissions so far.
Doesn't mean he doesn't have it in him. He needs to stop trying to entertain the crowd and go in there with a killer mindset.
Of course he has it in him, but he really hasn't leaned on his wrestling at all in the UFC so far.
Derrick Lewis is finished. Might as well go to Bellator and get a nice payday before he calls it quits
End of an era :'(https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1622085190033055744?s=20&t=e2kbwjkXLL2YNyRfJ8KwQA
Who we got in Vokanovski & Mackhachev?I feel like its going to be alot closer than what most people think.
Thought this was tonight. BT's website says 1am on Saturday 11th Feb, which has already passed. Why not say Sunday, bun of idiots
