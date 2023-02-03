Who we got in Vokanovski & Mackhachev?



I feel like its going to be alot closer than what most people think.



As an Aussie Ill be cheering on Volk big time tomorrow but Im under no illusions that itll be extremely hard. Elite level wrestling is by far the best base in the sport and Islam is so strong and big he should probably be fighting at welterweight so there is every chance he could be too strong and just rag doll Volk. Either way as a fight fan Im pumped though the only wrestler weve seen Volk go up against was Mendes which wasnt much of a test Volk was up in about 5 seconds the couple of times he got taken down. Also Islam has never faced a fighter of this skill level or fight IQ before so the unknown on both sides has me excited.