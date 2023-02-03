« previous next »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

February 3, 2023, 10:21:07 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February  3, 2023, 08:09:01 pm
Islam for me as well. Volkanovski is world class but I can't see him beating Khabib lite.
Islam is probably going to end up better than Khabib, Islam is much the better fighter for having been KO'd, he made easy work of Olivera who was steamrolling the division.
Offline RedSamba

Yesterday at 10:03:41 am
I really hope Volkanovski can pull this off
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Yesterday at 02:06:19 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 10:03:41 am
I really hope Volkanovski can pull this off
Yeah it would be some feat for him, two very likeable fighters, shame one of them has to lose.
Offline RedSamba

Yesterday at 03:42:25 pm
Chandler and McGregor confirmed as TUF coaches
Offline I've been a good boy

Yesterday at 04:43:26 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 03:42:25 pm
Chandler and McGregor confirmed as TUF coaches
2016 McGregor smokes him but he's washed now. Chandler will smother him and submit him.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Yesterday at 04:50:39 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 04:43:26 pm
2016 McGregor smokes him but he's washed now. Chandler will smother him and submit him.
Chandler has 0 UFC submissions so far.
Offline leinad

Yesterday at 05:21:52 pm
Chandler to throw one of those loopy hooks and Mcgregor to counter and finish him. I might actually watch TUF for the first time in years now though.
Offline I've been a good boy

Yesterday at 05:36:08 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:50:39 pm
Chandler has 0 UFC submissions so far.
Doesn't mean he doesn't have it in him. He needs to stop trying to entertain the crowd and go in there with a killer mindset.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Yesterday at 05:42:47 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 05:36:08 pm
Doesn't mean he doesn't have it in him. He needs to stop trying to entertain the crowd and go in there with a killer mindset.
Of course he has it in him, but he really hasn't leaned on his wrestling at all in the UFC so far.
Offline I've been a good boy

Yesterday at 06:16:52 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:42:47 pm
Of course he has it in him, but he really hasn't leaned on his wrestling at all in the UFC so far.
Against McGregor would be the perfect time in my opinion. He'd be an idiot to stand and bang vs a pure striker. Feel for Tony Ferguson though, I was thinking it'd be him on TUF
Online stevieG786

Today at 01:25:52 am
Can see chandler gassing and getting knocked out by McGregor to be honest
