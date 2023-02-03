Islam for me as well. Volkanovski is world class but I can't see him beating Khabib lite.
I really hope Volkanovski can pull this off
Chandler and McGregor confirmed as TUF coaches
2016 McGregor smokes him but he's washed now. Chandler will smother him and submit him.
Chandler has 0 UFC submissions so far.
Doesn't mean he doesn't have it in him. He needs to stop trying to entertain the crowd and go in there with a killer mindset.
Of course he has it in him, but he really hasn't leaned on his wrestling at all in the UFC so far.
